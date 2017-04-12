In the weeks since the announcement, we've all had a chance to form our opinions on the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+. And there's a lot to get to grips with: a wealth of new features, gigantic screens and an even bigger price tag.

Nevertheless, many areas of the new phones remain misunderstood or under-appreciated, and so I've rounded up the top five misunderstood Galaxy S8 features — things you might not know about. (Or things you might even be wrong about!) Does Bixby suck? Will the Galaxy S8 have worse battery life than the S7? Is the camera the same as last year? How bad is that rear-mounted fingerprint scanner? And will the extra-large Galaxy S8+ mean there's no need for a new Note this year?

Check out my thoughts above