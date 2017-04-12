In the weeks since the announcement, we've all had a chance to form our opinions on the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+. And there's a lot to get to grips with: a wealth of new features, gigantic screens and an even bigger price tag.
Nevertheless, many areas of the new phones remain misunderstood or under-appreciated, and so I've rounded up the top five misunderstood Galaxy S8 features — things you might not know about. (Or things you might even be wrong about!) Does Bixby suck? Will the Galaxy S8 have worse battery life than the S7? Is the camera the same as last year? How bad is that rear-mounted fingerprint scanner? And will the extra-large Galaxy S8+ mean there's no need for a new Note this year?
Check out my thoughts above, and be sure to subscribe so you don't miss our full Galaxy S8 video review in the near future!
- Android Central on YouTube
- Samsung Galaxy S8 FAQ
- Galaxy S8 hands-on preview
- Samsung Galaxy S8 hands-on video
Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+
- Galaxy S8 and S8+ hands-on preview!
- Galaxy S8 and S8+ specs
- Everything you need to know about the Galaxy S8’s cameras
- Get to know Samsung Bixby
- Join our Galaxy S8 forums
Reader comments
Galaxy S8 Impressions: 5 things you probably didn't know!
The note 8 with bundled Dex dock and wireless keyboard would be the best differentiator between the two, or a laptop with a slot to slip your note 8 in. Probably would replace chrome books for most people!
The laptop example you give would be a nightmare and horrible implementation for people that upgrade their phone often.
Not nessecarily. If the slot is designed to fit multiple phones, it will be fine.
hmmm His first point is just an excuse, and basically is nothing but a opinion, not a fact. So since a feature is not delivered...its just the start of bigger things. This guy is delusional, you are more likely to get Samsung to to update phones in a timely manner.
And your opinion is based on...?
Nothing! Just more silly drivel from the no Samsung ever crowd.
Thanks for the video, someone finally hit the points that has me excited for the GS8. I know a lot of people here and on other sites are hating on Bixby. But I for one am a little excited for it knowing that Viv was bought by samsung for this purpose and their Techcrunch demo last year impressed me. It is sad to hear that voice which is more then likely the Viv engine will not be available at launch. But it gives me hope that they are making sure it is perfect when it launches.
this is more like an ad for the galaxy s8, its not things you dont know, its his opinion on what he thinks you should know.... very few facts, more opinions, and a ad.... hopefully he got paid for this misleading article.
And that's your opinion. Based on squat.
Played with one at Best Buy yesterday. Not impressed. Yes, I am not a Samsung guy, but I thought maybe this would be the year since Samsung went with on screen buttons and rear scanner. I prefer this , I am long time Nexus and now Pixel owner. To me the phone seams to light, not enough heft. Personal preference, when I spend this much money I want some weight, this means quality to me. TouchWiz in my opinion went backwards this time. Cartoonist with icons and settings menu. Looking forward to Pixel 2.
I played with both the S8 and + version today at best buy. I LOVE them. Feels great in the hand (as does the LG G6 that I got to see as well)
I would likely get the regular S8 myself. I was way more impressed in person than seeing them online.
Great phone. I am going to Try and Not buy the S8. I want the Note 8.
I checked out the S8 and S8+ today, I do not see anything special, that curved screen looks idiotic, and the phone itself looks and feels cheap.
There'll always be a need for a Note.