The Galaxy S8's launcher looks more futuristic than we initially thought.
We've seen plenty of the Galaxy S8's outside form, but what about the inside? I don't mean the heart — we know that, too — but the software, presumably based on Android 7.1.x, though judging from these leaks launcher screenshots, the resemblance is passing at best.
Thanks to screenshots retrieved from a leaked version of Samsung's upcoming Smart Switch app that will make it easy for old Galaxy owners to transition their contacts, calendars, apps, documents and photos to the new GS8, we now know basically what the Galaxy S8 home screen will look like.
What you see above is not exactly what users will be interacting with when the Galaxy S8 is released in April, since the icons lack context-specific text underneath, but it's a good approximation. Very sparse icon art, with broken or abstract lines depicting things like a phone or a camera, along with some other designs that are a bit harder to suss out. The contrast with Google's own set of much more well-defined and colorful app icons is stark, to say the least.
Broken lines and minimal colors comprise Samsung's vision of the home screen's future.
Finally — and we're not going to read anything into this until we know for sure — there is no app drawer on the home screen. This could mean that Samsung, like Huawei and LG before it, could forgo the traditional app launcher in favor of a more iOS-like Springboard design, where icons, folders and widgets live together on various home screens. Obviously, given that the second set of the screenshots depict an app drawer, the GS8 will support one, but it may have to be enabled after the fact.
It's also worth pointing out that Samsung's on-screen navigation pictograph for 'home' is nearly identical to the one Google uses, and suggests vendors use, for multitasking. Not confusing at all.
Of course, everything evolves, and Samsung's updated launcher looks quite different to just five years ago when the company was gearing up to launch the Galaxy S3.
Do you see anything else new in these launcher screenshots? Let us know in the comments below!
Reader comments
It's a swipe up like the pixel launcher
My thoughts exactly
Hope so
It is
Not to imply you're lying, but what's your source?
It's either swipe up, like on the pixel launcher, or it's all apps on home screen, as was previewed in Galaxy Labs, on S7 Marshmallow.
Definitely not a fan of the icons.
Agreed
To each their own, I guess. I like them *so* much more than Samsung's previous icon sets.
I love the minimal look.
Why no app drawer? :/
Me too. Supposedly a swipe up like the Pixel launcher
Swipe up is definitely the way to go in my opinion... makes room for another icon and it's way easy to use... at least that's been my experience on the Pixel.
I still switch back to the Google Now Launcher
Hope you're right
I'm fine with not having a App Drawer, for their "Easy Mode". Having icons on the main screen and app drawer just confused my family members that aren't Android literate. And Samsung's 'Easy Mode' was never the best approach.
There's no way I could stand not having an app drawer... it's just another reason why I don't like apple.
I know what you are saying about people not understanding icons on the main screen and in the app drawer... this no different than All Programs in the Start Menu and on the desktop on a PC... working in IT most users I've supported don't think a program is installed unless the Icon is on their desktop, even though there's an icon for it in All Programs.
Just because some people don't understand what the app drawer is and how to use it doesn't mean it's a good idea to get rid of it. Having rarely used or unused apps clutter your home screens is just stupid... yes, you can create a folder for them and then move them all in there one by one... but why should you have to when you can have a app drawer where you can always find all of your apps in alphabetical order (no moving required).
Yep. Many people who uses Windows wants the icons on their desktop but don't know how to get it there. And don't get pinning it to their taskbar.
Also, I didn't want to get rid of the app drawer. Just use this for Samsung's Easy Mode. Not sure if you have a Samsung to know what I'm talking about.
Yeah I've had the S3, S4, Note 3, and Note 4... That easy mode on previous phones was dumb but I understand what they're trying to do.
I see what you were trying to say now... make an Easy Mode without the app drawer... Makes sense to me.
Not 'minimal' if heaped & cluttered with icons...
Does it come with a built in waffle maker?
One of the worst parts of iOS is no app drawer forcing you to have endless home screens for the 80% of apps you need but only use sparingly. Not sure why Android vendors want to copy that.
It might be just a trend that they're experimenting with with the phone for right now. If you don't like the minimalist outtake it has, there's always a seemingly endless amount of third party launchers to choose from.
If I can't swap the back and multitasking software buttons in settings (the way Android is intended to function) then it's a nonstarter anyway.
Hopefully icon pack support comes out of the box. Also not a fan of Milk music or FB being preloaded
I thought milk music was discontinued by Samsung last year.
Looks like thats that music app. Unless they renamed it
Will the Galaxy S7 get the updated UI I wonder? I hope so.
Not a chance in hell. This is Samsung we are talking about.
S6 got a refreshed UI with the Nougat update so I don't see why not.
S7 already has the updated UI, the only thing it or any other previous Samsung phones cannot get is the on screen navigation buttons. The updated icon pack might be coming in the 7.1.x update.
Oh for God's sake, Android OEMs: Just use an app drawer. It's the only thing that separates us from the animals (or iPhones).
Lots of whining babies showing up here. App drawer is still available, likely by swiping up which is what others are doing.
Gawd you would think all of a sudden all your icons had to be held on the home screen like an animal.
Launcher
From the looks of the launcher on the S8, it reminds me why I use the Nova Launcher. It seems that with each iteration of Samsung Galaxy S, the launcher becomes more and more useless. It seems that you can do less and less with it. From the looks of the design of the icons, it looks cartoonish and just downright "fugly." I'll leave the quote to your imagination.
There is an app drawer you can tell by looking at the search app bar at the top. It will most likely be open by swiping up. I'm ok with that, I have my S7 set up like that with Nova Launcher, it's quite convenient. Also swipe down - search for an app instantly.
I really hope that it's a "Swipe Up" App Drawer. I'm not really understanding why manufacturers are suddenly going for launchers without App Drawers.
Guess it's because the Chinese don't like them.
Wow looks hot. Personally don't care about app drawer being present or not. I do my app search by swipe down and bringing up app search (Nova gesture). It works awesome and same on iOS. That's one thing I hate on pixel launcher, no gesture support.
Also, they will have an option to enable app drawer in settings if needed.
Haha just listening to all the ******** and complaining....Guys it's Samsung, you'll be able to change all of it, this is not apple ...Whats the problem if you don't like the look CHANGE IT ....... Gezz
Will the Galaxy S7 receive this?
Haha damn the s7 just got the grace UX . You'll have to wait I'm sure
If I wanted a scaled-down, usability-limited UI like iOS I'd buy a freakin' iPhone. Stop taking away the distinguishing advantages of Android! It wasn't enough to take away removable batteries, MicroSD slot, and headphone jack... so now manufacturers are destroying the software. It a fscking race to the bottom.
The S8 will have a MicroSD slot and headphone jack
Huh ??! Have you been paying attention.....The s8 will not be loosing any of that
I KNOW the S8 will have headphone and MicroSD, my point is that other Android manufacturers are following Apple's footsteps and Samsung will too soon. They've already experimented with removing the MicroSD option with past models.
And Ducati: if the S8 has a removable battery, then I AM missing something. Show me where that is the case. But once Apple demonstrated that it was possible to screw over users by gluing the battery in and making it a PITA or nigh-impossible to remove, then other manufactures followed suit and added this extra planned-obsolescence and revenue stream. Until the iPhone, however, removable batteries were standard, and continued even with Samsung up until the S5 (which is why I retain my S5).
What about that purple app button what is it if not an app drawer button?
Samsung internet, and it's very good, especially with ad blocking
I used it on my S7EDGE and loved it.
I'm using the Samsung internet beta on my Pixel XL now, with ad blocking, and still love it.
I was very pleasantly surprised when they made their internet beta available to Pixels a few weeks ago.
I'm not a big fan of squircle icons, so I would be using a different launcher and adding my own icons regardless.
If I had to choose one, I would say the icons for Phone and E-mail on the S7 were ugly, so any change is an improvement. But overall, I dislike losing the labels below the icons. I also think these push too far into the minimalistic abstract in their design for my taste. But, that's just me.
Swipe up is how I enable Samsung Pay though
Swipe up app drawers can be swiped from the middle of the screen
Nova FTW