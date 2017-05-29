Bluetooth problems have been plaguing a few Galaxy S8 owners, but a fix is reportedly on the way.
The Galaxy S8, like any popular phone, has its share of problems. While its most visible issue, a red tint on some of its SuperAMOLED displays, has been dealt with in a widely-released software update, another chorus of people are making noise about a less publicized issue: Bluetooth instability.
According to a number of forum posts, both on Samsung's official forums and here at Android Central, some Galaxy S8 owners are having a difficult time maintaining a smooth connection to their Bluetooth speakers, head units and headphones.
In fact, one forum member is switching back to his iPhone because of the problem:
dejanh05-28-2017 10:33 AM“
I have enjoyed many things abouty S8+ so far, but one issue has been plaguing me and many others since day one - Bluetooth connectivity. I am often facing disconnects with my Gear S3, something that was never an issue on multiple S7 Edge devices or my Note devices. Also, the S8+ almost never automatically reconnects to my vehicle Bluetooth for music steaming, further contributing to an...Reply
People in the official Samsung forums are having similar problems, and are working with someone on the moderating team to get an ETA on a fix, but no one from Samsung has been forthcoming (we reached out to Samsung but haven't heard back. Will update when we do).
Plenty of Bluetooth issues here as well with the S8 Plus. My Gear S3 Classic randomly loses connection. Definitely a phone problem as the same Gear S3 has no issues with my S7 Edge or even my iPhone. Also, Bluetooth connection in the car for media playback is unstable. It either refuses to connect, or sometimes drop out. AgaIn, no such issues with the S7 Edge or iPhone. Hardware is not faulty. Clearly a software/firmware problem. Samsung needs to step up and address this issue urgently. I got fed up and switched back to my iPhone 7 Plus until Samsung releases an update that fixes this myriad of Bluetooth issues.
The good news is that Samsung reportedly has a fix in the works. An update that purports to fix "Bluetooth connectivity and stability" has begun rolling out to Galaxy S8 customers in the United Arab Emirates, and it should hit other, larger markets in the coming weeks.
Are you experiencing Bluetooth issues with your Galaxy S8?
Join the discussion in our forums!
Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+
About
The Galaxy S8, and its larger sibling the S8+, are Samsung's top-end devices for 2017 meant to appeal to the general consumer and power user alike. The two phones are only differentiated by screen and battery size: 5.8 inches and 3000mAh, and 6.2 inches and 3500mAh.
The displays have a new 18.5:9 aspect ratio with a QHD+ resolution, meaning they're extra tall and narrow. Samsung moved to on-screen buttons and reduced bezel size dramatically in order to fit as much screen into the body as possible. That moved the fingerprint sensor to the back of the phones, where it sits somewhat-awkwardly next to the camera lens. Iris scanning makes its return in a new-and-improved version from the Note 7.
Though the batteries haven't increased in size from the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge, the hope is that the improved efficiency of the new 10 nm processor inside will provide some help. The processor is backed up by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Waterproofing and wireless charging are still here as well, plus a new USB-C port on the bottom. The rear camera is unchanged in terms of its 12MP sensor and f/1.7 lens, but has improved processing thanks to a new ISP and software.
Specs
|Width
|Height
|Thickness
|5.86 in
148.9 mm
|2.68 in
68.1 mm
|0.31 in
8 mm
|5.47 oz
155g grams
- Display:
- 5.8-inch AMOLED display
- 2960x1440 resolution
- 18.5:9 aspect ratio
- Dual-curve infinity display
- Cameras:
- 12MP ƒ/1.7 rear camera
- Dual-pixel phase detection autofocus
- 1.4-micron pixels
- 8MP ƒ/1.7 front camera
- Battery:
- 3000 mAh battery
- Non-removable
- USB-C fast Charging
- Qi + PMA wireless charging
- Chips:
- Snapdragon 835 processor
- Samsung Exynos 8896 processor
(varies by region)
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- microSD card slot
- Android 7.0 Nougat
- GS8+
- Samsung Galaxy S8+
- 6.2-inch AMOLED display
- 3500mAh battery
- 6.28 in x 2.89 in x 0.32 in
159.5mm x 73.4mm x 8.1mm
- 6.10 oz / 73g
Reader comments
Galaxy S8 has a frustrating Bluetooth problem, but a fix is on the way
Yes the S8 I own has a terrible bluetooth problem
Good to know that a fix is being looked into. I've had Bluetooth/Wifi problems since day 1 and it's pretty frustrating since it's a pretty big smear on an otherwise perfect phone. It's somewhat understandable though since this is the very first device with BT5. Newer tech tends to have some bugs
No issue on mine. But when in the car, my gf's iPhone connects first so she has control over the playlist. :(
You could remove her iPhone connection information from your car, thus you'll have full control. But play innocent and have no clue how to fix it.
No issues here with connectivity, but I do hate that when I'm listening to music in my car and I shut the car off mid song, when I start the car up again and it reconnects it starts the song over from the beginning instead of where I left off. Did that on my Note 5 too. Even using Poweramp with the option to resume upon reconnect enabled, it still starts the songs from the beginning again. I don't get it. Samsung phones are the only ones I have that problem with. Same head unit, every other phone resumes from where I left off. Very frustrating.
That's weird. Didn't have that problem with my s7 edge or s8+
I'm not trying to downplay any issues people are having, and I hope Samsung can release a fix. That being said, I've never owned am Android phone with solid Bluetooth functionality. It seems there is always some small or large issue that I'm having to deal with.
Sounds about right. Distance and consistency are issues I always face with various bluetooth devices.
It was the Bluetooth disconnect issues (despite the monthly promise of a fix from Google) that had me finally give up on the Pixel. Even my smart watch was constantly dropping it's connection.
Never had an issue.
Have none of these issues.
Me either. Good to know I'm not.
No worries, I don't use BT therefore I'm guessing no one else does either.
No story here people
Ha, I made it to the front page! Happy to hear a update is forthcoming. The tiny display of the iPhone 7 Plus has been frustrating :|
I have noticed this.
My galaxy s8 pairs with my gear s2 and my speaker just fine, but I get much less range than I did with my v20.
Very disappointed that such a great phone has an issue like this.
Whats more frustrating is that no one is talking about the home button issue. Phantom vibretions turning the iris scanner on. Quiet a few people are complaining on Reddit. Atleas the Bluetooth problem is getting a fix. I think we need to make more noise about this issue to get it acknowledged by Samsung.
Nothing but problems since the S8 came out.
This may actually be a hardware problem, my Note 4 and my old Nokia N95 have this problem. The Bluetooth connection cuts out/gets garbled when the other devices are more than a foot away from either phone. Also my body blocks the signal when wearing bluetooth headphones while the phone is in my pocket.
The problem might be caused by faulty chips/antennas/shielding.
I can't connect my S8 to my Bluetooth speaker or Satnav. It was working fine for the last fortnight but now It connects to the speaker for a second then disconnects immediately. The Satnav constantly asks for passkey permission codes, one after the other not connecting at all 😠. Even my WiFi doesn't seem stable.
Worst bluetooth ever on s8 Plus. Both my smartwatches lose connection when leaving the phone and going to another room in the house or away for the phone at very short distances where all my other phones would have no problems at all
I have horrible bluetooth connection confirmed with both of my Bose QC30 headsets, Bose QC35, LG Tone +, LG Tone Active and Parrot Zik. (I'm a power audio book listener while I work and play). My Ford Superduty radio hasn't had any problems, mysteriously but that truck has always had phenomenal phone connections and better call quality that using the handset itself.
The only way I could hold a somewhat steady signal is if I keep the phone in my shirt pocket, 1ft from my headsets. Even then it's not completely stable. Samsung claims my body was blocking the signal. What a load of BS!!! There is no point in having a bluetooth radio if you can't do anything with the phone besides hold it up to your face to keep the connection.
And always will have a problems, Because they try as soon as possible to take out a new model, and have little time for testing
No issues for me (knock on wood)