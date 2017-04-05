What kind of photos and video does the Galaxy S8 capture?
The Galaxy S8 is arguably the most important Android phone of the year. Samsung's most popular brand is the world's most popular Android phone, and it goes without saying that what Samsung does, others follow.
That's why we were surprised to learn that Samsung didn't make a big deal of its flagship's camera this time around, opting to maintain the status quo. It doesn't hurt that the status quo is a 12MP rear sensor and f/1.7 lens combination with optical image stabilization that, even a year later, still beats the proverbial pants off most of its recent competition.
We also now know that Samsung is indeed using a couple of newer 12MP sensors in its Galaxy S8 series: Sony's IMX333, which we don't know much about other than it is a successor to last year's IMX260; and Samsung's own S5K2L2 ISOCELL, a previous version of which was found in some Exynos variants of the Galaxy S7. The front-facing camera is also a new sensor, the 8MP Sony IMX320.
We spent a couple of days taking photos with the Galaxy S8 to see how the camera fares in real-world scenarios. None of these photos have been retouched or edited in any way. The Galaxy S8 that we briefly used to test the camera was a Snapdragon 835 model with the Sony IMX333 sensor.
We'll be doing comparisons, including to the Galaxy S7, in a separate post. But now, the photos.
(You can check out the full-sized photos if you want, too.)
Outdoor
On first glance, Samsung's done a great job maintaining detail throughout all the photos captured on the Galaxy S8, and appears to excel in balancing exposure between light and dark scenes, even when HDR isn't explicitly turned on. The phone seems to be incorporating HDR seamlessly in every photo unless it is otherwise turned off.
Movement
The Galaxy S8 deals with movement quite well, but like all phone cameras doesn't appear to automatically prioritize shutter speed in fast-moving scenes, leading to blur in exchange for a lighter photo. Less aggressive movement is captured with aplomb, and looks great.
Low light
One area we really hope the Galaxy S8 does better than its predecessor is in low light. From our initial tests, it does maintain detail slightly better than the Galaxy S7, but it's not an out-and-out upgrade. Still pretty great, though.
Macro
I'll let these speak for themselves. The Galaxy S8's default focal length is slightly longer than the S7's, which leads to closer in-focus macro shots. I'm drooling over some of these.
Indoors
As with all phones, the Galaxy S8 tries its best in artificial light, and it seems to do a fine job exposing properly given the challenging environment.
Portrait
I'm not going to say I'm good looking or anything, but the Galaxy S8 makes me look good — in daylight or dark. It also makes Zadie look super cute.
Front facing camera
The big upgrade to the Galaxy S8's optics this year is in the 8MP autofocus front-facing camera, and it does a fantastic job in daylight. Low light captures, though — no better than last year.
Slow motion
120fps of slo-mo perfection.
More to come
We've got lots more photos and video examples to show off very soon, so stay tuned. In the meantime, let us know what you think in the comments below, and jump into our forums to keep the discussion going!
Reader comments
It's good.
That's really all I can say. It's good.
I'm not expecting to be blown away, because it isn't meant to be. It's supposed to be a slightly improved version of an already-good smartphone camera.
Yeah, it's good. IMO Pixel is still the king of the hill. Can;t wait to see what kind of upgrade Pixel 2 brings with their camera. I hope they really master the low light photography as the rumor said. Low light photography is still the most difficult environment for smartphone. I hope they'll use the latest Sony sensor but bring the resolution to 12MP.
I personally think the recent Galaxies record better video, but Google's HDR+ post-processing is pretty stellar.
I'm not expecting much hardware changes for the new Pixel. Expect a slightly upgraded version of the IMX378 with a better lens. I'm not betting on OIS being in it, though, since Google is definitely focusing on software.
No full resolution attachments?? Come on now... you know that attached inline like this, a ton of cameras will look great. It's the full res that counts... I want to see if they improved upon the heavy handed processing that you can see on the S7.
Added at the top!
While low-light pictures are with adequate brigtness and feel as one of the best so far, I have a feel that daytime pictures have A LOT of noise and are not very sharp. Am I only one who thinks this?
Yep your the only one.... clean your screen hehe
Posted via note 5 are gs7 edge the beast
I'm impressed. Pictures look great.
I'm only comparing to my current phones but I'll be grabbing an S8 latter this year.
Photos are not showing in the AC app. Only on the web :-(
Fixed!
Is the fix a slow rollout? I don't see any photos. Lol
Haha, the app isn't capable of showing full-sized photos like this, so it now kicks out to the mobile site. Not the best solution, but it's better than seeing nothing in the app.
Yeah I'm not sure I follow. I mean I don't want to be that guy that's too lazy to load the mobile site or something, which I will in a bit, but I just don't see how it'll shoot us to the mobile site. Like stated below, there's no links or anything.
No it didn't, not even after a firce close and clear app cache
See above.
Sorry, but I don't understand. What do you mean "kicks out to the mobile site"? I see no link or anything leading to the site. The 2 images I do see are not clickable.
Also, what can't the app show full res photos? We do have high res screens...
Played with this bar of soap at Best Buy yesterday. It's aight.
Definitely made me appreciate my OP3T a tad more than I already did.
Choice is good in the android world.
Posted via note 5 are gs7 edge the beast
Photos not visible on the app. Uninstalled.
Fixed!
What phone is Phil using in the indoor restaurant photo?? Looks like an iPhone!!!!!!
Pixel I think.
The pixel has the camera crammed up in the corner like that too? Jeeze they really were copying the iphone.
Phils main phone is a s7 wish choice
Posted via note 5 are gs7 edge the beast
Seemed like there was quite a bit of detail lost in the shadows of the outdoor pictures, they looked good, but not jaw dropping great. The low light and macro photo's however, were more impressive.
So the motion shots showed a little blur, which you'd expect, did you try it with the flash?
Can't wait to get my S8+! Hurry up T-Mobile. But I can't play the slow-mo vid.
These photos look great. Samsung knows cameras have known this for a long time. Can't wait for my murdered out black beast to get here
Posted via note 5 are gs7 edge the beast
That is a fine looking dog! Weimaraner, silver Lab or mix?
Great Dane.
Not impressive, slightly better than s7.
Don't expect much improvement, a real DSLR is the only device that can really wow you, smartphones are good for social media or to view photos on small screen.
My S 7 Edge takes pretty good pictures when it's all I have on me. That being said when I want great quality pics, I go with my Sony A6000.
I plan on taking this phone to Chicago in May. Going to Wrigley. Can't wait. Thanks Daniel. I know it's gonna be a good camera, but I've been waiting for a piece like this.
Samsung still seems to have issues with processing in low light, pretty disappointing. I get not feeling the need to upgrade the camera hardware but now we have seen just how important the image processing is (Pixel) and Samsung still seems to struggle. Samsung needs to step up their camera game, I feel like when the Pixel 2 and iPhone 7S hit the S8 camera will slip even further behind the competition.
WTF, thos pics sucks, missing sharpness by a lot.
I don't know what I was expecting, but these shots are pretty underwhelming. Underexposed in the city shots, lots of noise/oil painting effect in low light.
Pixel, hate it all you will, is better (I don't own one, just an observation).
I agree, I have a Pixel now and love the photos taken from it. When I saw these I couldn't help but be underwhelmed.