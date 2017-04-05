What kind of photos and video does the Galaxy S8 capture?

The Galaxy S8 is arguably the most important Android phone of the year. Samsung's most popular brand is the world's most popular Android phone, and it goes without saying that what Samsung does, others follow.

That's why we were surprised to learn that Samsung didn't make a big deal of its flagship's camera this time around, opting to maintain the status quo. It doesn't hurt that the status quo is a 12MP rear sensor and f/1.7 lens combination with optical image stabilization that, even a year later, still beats the proverbial pants off most of its recent competition.

We also now know that Samsung is indeed using a couple of newer 12MP sensors in its Galaxy S8 series: Sony's IMX333, which we don't know much about other than it is a successor to last year's IMX260; and Samsung's own S5K2L2 ISOCELL, a previous version of which was found in some Exynos variants of the Galaxy S7. The front-facing camera is also a new sensor, the 8MP Sony IMX320.

We spent a couple of days taking photos with the Galaxy S8 to see how the camera fares in real-world scenarios. None of these photos have been retouched or edited in any way. The Galaxy S8 that we briefly used to test the camera was a Snapdragon 835 model with the Sony IMX333 sensor.

We'll be doing comparisons, including to the Galaxy S7, in a separate post. But now, the photos.

(You can check out the full-sized photos if you want, too.)

Outdoor