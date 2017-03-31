Let's celebrate this good decision by Samsung.
The Galaxy S8 has been pretty unanimously well received by staunch loyalists and critics alike; it appears that Samsung did most everything right this time around, both in making its flagship feel like a sizeable upgrade and a natural evolution.
This is the fingerprint sensor swipe of the Gods.
But some shade has been thrown at Samsung over the placement of the fingerprint sensor: because the Infinity Display necessitated the removal of the physical home button from the Galaxy S8, the company had no choice but to put the sensor on the back. This isn't a unique placement — companies from Huawei to LG have made the phone's back a familiar sight for fingerprint sensors — but none are as close to the camera lens as the Galaxy S8's.
After using the phone briefly, there is no reason to panic: I quickly grew used to the new arrangement, and consistently hit the sensor with either my left or right index finger without smudging the lens. But that's not why I'm OK with the placement.
Perhaps anticipating some of the ire, Samsung got out ahead of the criticism by adding of the most useful features of a rear fingerprint sensor: a swipe gesture to pull down, and retract, the notification shade.
It's a setting hidden away in a few menus, and it's turned off by default, but it's there, and that's all that matters. It's also completely changed the way I use the phone, since I now know to position my right index finger in such a way as to be ready to unlock the phone and swipe down on the sensor in one fell swoop. The sensor is also able to unlock the phone without turning on the screen, something that previous Galaxy devices were missing.
Reader comments
Awww... All is forgiven. How nice of him. Lol.
Anything for Samsung.
Surely. If it was HTC or anyone else that had fine this, they'd be bashing it. Just like they did with the U ultra battery. Shitdung does it and it's ok. Jerry is the only reason I even come to this site anymore. The rest of these fools are biased.
Yeah, I'm not buying it because of the terrible fingerprint sensor location. My LG G6 will be here in a few hours. The G6 has a better fingerprint sensor placement.
I'm probably going with facial recognition instead of fingerprint either way. The demonstrations seem really convincing
I wouldn't if i were you.
http://www.redmondpie.com/galaxy-s8-facial-unlocking-feature-can-be-bypa...
This isn't anything new unfortunately, previous phones that had the ability to unlock with facial recognition have had this same bypass.
Yeah, the facial recognition system on the S8s can be bypassed with a photo of the person who secured the device.
No thanks.
And the s8 is the better phone....see how that works
The only thing the S8 has better is the screen technology and the chipset. Otherwise the G6 is the better phone.
The processor and the screen are very critical parts of a smartphone so that would make the S8 better overall. The camera is most likely better on the S8 as well (basing that on the S7 and Note 7 camera) except it doesn't have dual like the G6. The S8 Plus also has a larger battery than the G6.
In what areas is the g6 better?
Opinion, some features are more important to people than others. I'd rather have a 6 month old SOC w a proper FP scanner location BC I unlock my phone 100x a day, and I only run a benchmark test once...
Some people always look for something to complain about
Not buying it because of the fingerprint sensor location... Perfect logic. I'm not buying one of the best laptops available (if not the best) because of the USB port location.
His money, his choice. I personally don't understand why others care what other people choose to spend their money on.
If the laptop has the USB port in a stupid place - at the bottom for example - then it's a perfectly valid reason not to buy it.
The fingerprint scanner on the S8 is placed in the equivalent place of adding a USB port in the bottom of a laptop.
That's completely illogical.
A USB port on the bottom of a laptop? If you've seen that ever before that company should not be designing laptops!
You're not fooling anyone. You order your g6 before the s8 was even a thing lol. That tired line though!😥
Stupid location, no matter what features it can do. Most people will still smudge up the lens before hitting the sensor.
Wash your hands
The camera sensor is only in the center of the camera module, not the whole thing so you're not really gonna smudge the lens unless you are completely missing the scanner. Also it's in the same spot that the heart rate sensor was on the note 5, s6, s7 so if you have used those phones previously pretty sure your not gonna smudge the camera.
Agreed!!
True statement.
Why not use smart lock? I never understood the complaints about the fingerprint position.
Smart lock is your friend use it it works
Smartlock's location unlock is great if you live on an acre of land, but it isn't precise enough, especially if you live in an apartment building. Good for the car though.
There are so many choices on devices. I don't even use the fingerprint lock on my S7. I use a Pin or pattern unlock. And, truthfully, typing in the pin bugs me at time after a timeout! :)
Nope must will get use to the faster face detector and keep it moving recurswimmer
Regardless of the location, still a great built phone
Time will tell if it's truly great or not! Hopefully mine arrives earlier than expected!
Wipe the lens with your shirt. Problem solved. How greasy and dirty are people's finger tips?! I'd suggest not unlocking your phone with the back sensor if you just took a dump but ran out toilet paper, ride the back of a garbage trucks collecting trash and don't wear gloves or if you just murdered someone using a spoon.
Muscle memory will always work , doesn't matter if a sensor is below or next to a camera. I've sometimes used the heartrate sensor on older Samsung phones as a shutter button which was also next to the camera and I didn'T had a problem.
Beside that it's much likely that Samsung has the stuff for Samsung Pay (NFC + MST) where some other phones have their fingerprint sensor so that position wasn't an option anyway. Losing the MST capability of Samsung Pay would be worse.
That could be a legit reason.I didn't consider the MST sensors to be the reason why the fingerprint was placed in that area.
There is very little wrong with having it on the back of the phone, but it does seem like they have picked about the worst possible position for it as it is high up on a tall phone and right next to the camera lens, lower down the back near where they have the samsung logo would have been a far better option.
The more cynical might think they have deliberately chosen to place it where they have in order to encourage people to use their iris scanning stuff instead.
I think that's exactly what they did, and I don't think it makes me cynical. It's the same reason Apple made the home button not a button: people can adapt to change, but not all at once. Wouldn't be surprised to see both companies drop the sensor/button entirely in the next iteration, and this is the step in that direction that will keep people from freaking out.
Then people will complain about that location, can't please everybody
The whiners are likely the same ones unable to learn to put the Galaxy Note 5 S pen in correctly.
Yep
The S pen issue was caused by a design flaw that allowed the pen to be put in backwards (something that should've been picked up by Samsung QA).
Lots of things fit in places they shouldn't go. At some point, a user is responsible for being dumb.
But it's not a case of another object fitting into the S pen slot. It's a case of the S pen being allowed to be inserted the wrong way with little to no safeguards. If it's meant to only go in one way, the design of the phone/pen should reflect that.
Or just have high standards and had high expectations based on proven fingerprint design in other flagships...
lol
It might not be an issue in the S8 once you get used to it.
But in the larger S8+, I think you'll have some issues.
Big loser Samsung tries to redeem itself with s8, but bad fingerprint senor placement! Sad! Fake news!
And yet they'll still sell millions win win mines on the way ^^
Lol. Right. So many complaints yet people go out and buy the phone in droves. Oh well, there will always be haters and people who feel better with themselves by complaining.
They will sell millions regardless of design BC the masses pick iPhone or Galaxy just based on iOS and Android.
I'm interested in the tear downs of this device. Either they put it there to force people to use the iris scanner/facial recognition, or they legitimately did not have room for it lower on the phone.
🤔
Or it could be for cosmetic reasons the button will look funny in the middle of the phone below the camera
It doesn't look funny on the LG V20, Pixel, LG G6, etc
Likely a last minute decision.
Can't wait.. s8+ arriving apr 28
Can't wait for that note8 to come out in August
Useful feature for a fingerprint reader, yes. Been enjoying it on my Pixel, however bad placement is as bad placement does. Sure users will get used to it, but it's not smart design. However, users with cases will have less problems as the cutout will be a guide.
The fact that this is the main complaint speaks volumes for what they've done. Nobody should complain as they've dumped the physical buttons and allowed users to put the buttons in their proper order. However, it should be pointed out.
This was my thought. So many people use cases, it's going to be easy to quickly get the muscle memory to find the edge of the cutout for the sensor and slide their finger in the correct location.
I didn't think of that until you mentioned it. A case will make all these complaints go away and this phone will be a huge hit.
Don't sleep on the unlocking with the screen off point, that's super welcomed lol. Can't wait
You're ok with it because Samsung pays AC. That also explains de 100 articles about their phone while other releases got good coverage but never this much.
AC must be rolling in the dough. First Google was paying them because of the amount of Pixel coverage, now Samsung.
Good times to be working at Mobile Nations.
Love these comments.
I have no clue about Pixel. I personally didn't mention it either. I thought their Pixel coverage was fine. But everything Samsung is always enormous on this website. When LG announced the G6, we got some good coverage, but they didn't make individual articles to compare it to all the current phones and they didn't to an audiocast and articles to defend the shortcomings and so on... It's one of two things. 1. Samsung bought sponsorship OR 2. They are full well that putting 100 samsung articles on the front page gets you clicks and visits. One way of the other, Samsung got more coverage for money. See how that works out?
Just like when a new iPhone comes out. They are popular brands love em or hate em
I hope they are doing it for clicks.
Maybe you would like to pay a monthly subscription.
Don't forget that Nintendo money they're raking in from Pokémon Go and the Switch console.
And of course, Mobile Nations also own iMore, Windows Central and Crackberry. So they're rolling in Apple, Microsoft and Blackberry money too.
I don't know about you, but I like raking in the money.
Because Samsung is the Michael Jordan of the phone business
Good analogy!
Unless you have evidence it might be wise to think before you speak.
You can't be serious now.
They do this all the time on every big product launch.
Bad placement is bad placement but I do like that they've put the fingerprint sensor on the rear instead of on the front.
This time next year people will realize that the placement is no big deal
Disagree, this time next year Samsung will have fixed the issue that prevented it from going where the wanted it, and the S8 owners will remember the general discontent showed towards it,
This. Bear in mind that this is Samsung's first phone in the extra tall form factor so there's bound to be a few quirks while the design team gets used to the form factor and how the various internals fit together.
This is not a new or unique feature. Huawei and Honor phones have have supported these gestures for a year (I first saw it on the Honor 5x), and Huawei has no trouble putting the fingerprint sensor in a logical location. So how is poorly implementing a feature that other phones do right somehow a credit to Samsung?
That's not what he said
Huh? What he said was "this is not an ideal placement for the fingerprint sensor, but I'm okay with it because of a novel feature." But the feature isn't novel; it's been done before, and better. I mean, what these useful gestures prove is that Samsung was stupid to put this more-useful-than-ever button in such a hard-to-reach place.
He didn't say Samsung invented this feature, only that for HIM, it makes up for the faulty placement.
"both in making its flagship feel like a sizeable upgrade and a natural evolution".
A lot of people don't think it is a sizeable upgrade - consumers and critics alike.
We have reached a stage where phones aren't doing much new apart from adding a new processor, of course the DEX thing is new but still a Samsung version of Contiuum on Windows so hardly groundbreaking.
You've talked to a bunch of consumers?
Then if tech has staggered and it's bothering you, then go ahead and do some research and design and come up with a phone that you like.
Sorry I just cannot justify where Samsung decided to place the fingerprint scanner, just can't, even with these fair opinions. I set my phone on my desk (S7) most of the day and easily wake it up and unlock it very conveniently with the home button. Or when I use Samsung pay (which I do very often) its also very convenient the way is set up. I mean they should of at least placed it somewhere in the middle if it was a must to put it on the back, kinda like the Pixel. Hmm or maybe they just didn't have the engineering to do so? Idk. It all seems very strange to me. I doubt anyone said 'oh it will go perfect here right next to the camera lol
It wreaks of last minute or forced design.
We don't need no stinking finger print scanner Iris is fast and the face scanner is even faster . No issue here . Now all I need is my phone to show up
Face scanner is less secure, no idea about iris.
But it would still be better if it did those things AND was located under the camera, right? Like every other phone with a rear fingerprint sensor.
That's nice. Is there a setting for replacing the software nav buttons as well?
Like swipe right on fingerprint sensor for back, hold for active apps and double tap for Home.
And what about hiding the software buttons permanently?
My tab S uses the physical button scanner and my phone is the 6P with the rear scanner. I absolutely hate the Samsung scanner placement. Requires both hands.
Then don't use it the face detector is faster then the finger scanner ....are dont worry about it get a pixel . See way complain about something your not buying . I know cause it's the popular thing to do here on AC
Its also a less secure method.
That fingerprint censor placement is terrible no matter what you say, it's a turn off for me!
That's a good thing because no one is forcing anyone to use it. Just pick a different phone. Don't you just love choices.
Exactly I here the same complaints ever year a Samsung comes out its damn if they do damn if they don't. In the end the general public will speck either there wallets .
Stop preaching choice. We get it, we all have phones and don't have to get this one. Unfortunately people with expectations got let down and we are discussing that reason.
People with expectations are also opinions. I'm just saying what I said because people get caught up on a feature and go all out complaining about it and in a few weeks people are like "wow" I really like it now. I'm just stating an opinion, if you feel it's preaching then by all means keep thinking that. Life's too short to go on a rant over a button placement.
There is no celebrating Samsung's poor decision to dump the sensor next to the camera. The Bixby button's location would have been a better choice if under the camera was a no-go.
There will always be complaints. Many of those complaints are people who are never satisfied and some just complain because they don't know how to handle bad things in there life so they want to try to ruin things for everyone else to make themselves feel better. Oh well. The great thing about android are choices, don't like a certain phone, pick another or wait till a new one comes out.
Dude it is an absolutely ridiculous design, I can't think of a worse location to put it.
No one is stopping anyone from expressing their opinion. I myself don't like it there either. But I didn't like the buttons on the back of the g3 either and I ended up loving them. I'm just saying, no need to go up in arms about this. It's just a feature on a phone that will most likely change in the next version.
Agreed! I think they should go vertical with next version. Flash on top of camera module and fingerprint sensor on bottom of camera module. That would be nice!
This article is a joke, right? It must be. I mean, I haven't seen a single decent article by this author who desperately attempts to be half as decent as Phil was, but this one, Jesus...
"Samsung got out ahead of the criticism by adding of the most useful features of a rear fingerprint sensor: a swipe gesture to pull down, and retract, the notification shade."
Someone failed to realise that's NOT the problem with the fingerprint scanner. That addition might minimise the criticism regarding the size of the screen NOT the placement of the scanner.
The placement of the scanner IS idiotic - and I bet you Samsung will not repeat it with the S9 - because it's unreachable in normal use. It's too high and in the WRONG place for most people in the world - right handed people. It will lead to constant smudging of the camera lens and quicker degradation of glass due to it being constantly cleaned.
Rumor has it that the next Note may have it on the display.
I expect that all the things people are complaining about now (even though they've never held one) will be "fixed" with the new Note. They did it last year with the curve of the screen from the S7 Edge to the Note 7.
If Facial Recognition works reliably as a Logon Security measure... F* the wrist-twisting... camera-smearing Finger Scanner in the back. I'll just use that instead.
That's exactly what I intend to do just like my note 7 almost never used the finger scanner didn't need to. From what I've seen the face detector is Hella fast
People that have used a rear finger print scanner like LG or the Pixel aregiving the S8 crap for not being in the center under the camera (where it is symmetrical and better located for left and right hand usage.
That is what is important to take away, this was a very bad design decision and I cannot picture myself ever getting this phone BC of it.
And that you don't, see that's why you have to love android just pick a phone that works for you me and the millions that'll buy this phone in the coming weeks will just use the other unlocking features and keep it moving. Change is good some will like it some won't that's the facts of life ..don't complain just don't buy it it'd not a requirement
People that bought the pixel are LG are not buying this phone. Different stroke for different folks
Because I haven't seen or touched the S8 irl yet, I'm not sure how I feel about this. I have the S7 edge right now and I looove the fingerscanner on my home button. Much better than the 5 (ofcourse). I really got attached to it. I hope they find a way to replace it again where the home button is but underneath the screen? I don't know... And I am thrilled about the irisscanner! Can't wait to see that!
Trust me I had the note 7 the Iris scanner is super fast ,but from what if seen the face detector is even faster . Change is good
I don't want to know it before I try it, but all things point to me smudging the lens. I am left-handed and there seems to be a higher chance that I would do that.
I'll take a look at it in stores and see how bad it is.
Nice looking phone, but if I had to compare the LG G6 with this phone, the LG G6 seems to be the best choice if I were to switch.
Let's everyone calm down and take a few things into consideration.
Earlier reports were that Samsung wanted to put the fingerprint reader under the screen but the technology wasn't ready for prime time. If the original phone design included that, it means that Samsung had to add it in after the fact.
Samsung is all about symmetry and being a designer mself, I appreciate that. In order to put the fingerprint sensor under the camera and keep the symmetry, they're have move the flash. That means redesigning the inside of the phone and would have pushed launch back further. I'm guessing they put it in the spot that keeps with their design language and needed minimal redesign.
It's not that Samsung made a bad decision to make everyone's life miserable. They most likely made the best business decision available.
Let's also not forget that no one is required to buy one and if you don't like it, there are a lot of good phones out there to purchase.
That's what I thought.
The decision may have been made very late in the device's development and relocating the sensor underneath would have required more time redesigning the device. It's harder than I'm making it sound
It doesn't make it any less idiotic a placement, but I'm pretty sure Samsung wants that display sensor ready soon.
Unfortunately, some decisions are made for us. I'm sure it will be ready for the next Note.
It's also been mentioned that the center-back location may be where the sensors are for samsung pay, so again as you say a complete redesign would have been needed to move those components.
Exactly. There's so much packed into these things that the smallest change can really impact things. Just look at how small of a defect has in the Note 7 batteries. It was microns small but could set the phones on fire. I don't blame them for the "safe" compromise.
Still doesn't help my use case. My phone sits upright in a wireless charger or flat on my desk 80% of the day. I rarely pick it up or move it and rely on unlocking with a fingerprint on the front. This is by far the biggest drawback for me.
If the phone is near you or on you most of the time you should consider enabling Smart Lock, so it only locks while it's away from you or at a different location from what you set as trusted on your phone.
That is a good point. I might give that a shot.
Have your ever heard of smart lock us it, it works at my office and home I use it . Which is where I spend 90% of my time . Funny how you guys are complaining about something you haven't tried Iris scanner and face detection are super easy to use
The general consensus is most love this phone even CNET and bgr wow !! The finger scanner placement for those that have actually had hands on it , is that while it's not prefect they can live with it cause 90% of the rest of the phone is tops . The general public will buy this phone in spades . Change is a coming embraces it or get the **** out the way..... and I mean that with all sincerity
I still think it is too close. Motorolo's dimple on the N6 would have been a perfect place for a fingerprint reader. And the N6Ps position is really good. I wish Samsung would have moved it lower.