FCC listings for the Samsung Galaxy S8 confirm full support for U.S. carriers, and hint at an earlier release of the unlocked model.
We're still a few weeks out from Samsung's official event to unveil the Galaxy S8 and S8+ to the world, but more and more details are continuing to leak out.
The latest comes from Droid Life, who tracked down the FCC filings for Samsung devices under model numbers SM-G950 and SM-G955 — the Galaxy S8 and S8+ respectively. Also found were model numbers SM-G950U and SM-G955U, with the "U" representing the unlocked variant of the new phone.
This chart above shows all the different wireless carrier bands that the S8 and S8+ plus will support and it would appear that the phones will work with all US carriers. Of specific interest are the LTE bands, which include 2, 4, 5, 12, 13, 17, 25, 26, 30, 41, and 66. For more information on what all that means, you can learn which radio bands each carrier supports here.
While support for all the major carriers is great, the most interesting thing to note here is the filings for the unlocked variants of the S8 and S8+. For last year's flagship, Samsung held off on releasing an unlocked version of the Galaxy S7 until June — months after the initial release of the carrier-locked phones.
This is purely speculation, but could Samsung be planning to release the unlocked variant of the Galaxy S8 and S8+ at launch alongside the carrier-locked versions? We've never been fans of the bloatware and delayed updates linked to carrier-locked phones, so we'd be pleasantly surprised if Samsung decides to mixes things up this year.
Either way, we're loving following all these little leaks of info ahead of the launch event!
Reader comments
If you want a phone that will be supported DO NOT BUY THIS. My unlocked S7 is still on the December security patch and marshmallow.
Big whoop unlocked models in the US still don't have Nougat.
No thanks.
Lol
These past few months have shown a major shift by manufacturers like Samsung and LG in regards to the unlocked variants of their phones. In the past, the unlocked version always received updates more quickly than the carrier versions. Now we're seeing carrier versions of the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge or LG G5 being updated far earlier. It's a huge disservice to consumer who shell out the dollars for the unlocked devices. If anyone can enlighten me as to why this change has happened, I would love to read all about it.
According to the Samsung forum they can't release the unlocked update until all the carriers have released it.
What is considered all though?
May be because the unlocked versions work on all carriers including Verizon, I believe Samsung was just waiting on Verizon to roll it out and make sure the radios and firmware did not break anything on Nougat. Having said that, it may rollout anytime now.
It's only the US variants that have to go through this crap. Example Moto X Pure or Moto G4 series.
Yea those don't update....
Releasing them concurrently with the carrier versions would be great.
Then, Samsung would just have to get around that little stumbling block, and actually support the damn things. 😉
Yeah, Samsung, you burnt a lot of people last year who bought your US unlocked models.
Funny how people remember that sh*t, huh?
Especially, when you're talking about the small, dedicated enthusiast group who would and did seek these out and purchase them in good faith, which was not reciprocated on your part.
Oh, yeah, they tend to be pretty vocal, too, to anyone within earshot or its equivalent.
While the update situation needs to get better.
Was it really alot of people? The smallest amount sold of any s7 variant.
It was released around 3 months after all s7 variants.
Probably contractually the carrier variants have to release nougat before the U.
Also if an enthusiast you should of went with the superior exynos F variant. Which i have had nougat on for over 5 months.
Well said, as a habitual excuse making machine for Samsung.
Unfortunately for you, it doesn't do a damn thing to change the truth.
Samsung screwed their US customers who bought the US specific unlocked models of their S7's. PERIOD. No matter how you want to try and spin it or make excuses.
You also can't go with a Exynos variant if you require CDMA to actually have usable coverage, but you already know this. It is the US. Just another rung in your ladder of excuses.
The easiest way too tell a dyed in the wool, blind Samsung fanboy is because absolutely no wrong can ever be admitted, no matter what.
" You must be holding it wrong". Lmfao.
"Yeah, Samsung, you burnt a lot of people last year who bought your US unlocked models."
Like I said it was the lowest volume sold S7 variant. So it was really a small fraction of the fraction that cares about updates. This version came out 3 months after other versions so it is last in line.
"Especially, when you're talking about the small, dedicated enthusiast group who would and did seek these out and purchase them in good faith, which was not reciprocated on your part."
When did samsung guarantee first updates for this low volume model? If anything it was released so it could be US carrier compatible phone.
My first sentence did state update situation in android needs to get better. I have iphones, have or have had every nexus model, pixel and few other phones. I am brand agnostic
Well.. they did burn a few people last year...
Aaaand, what a shock. The truth remains the same. Samsung sh*t on the people in the US that bought these phones last year, but you're full of never-ending excuses why that's ok. Good for you. "Agnostic", yeah, right.
Oh, and it may surprise you.
I am a Samsung fan, but I'm going to call bullsh*t as bullsh*t, rather than ignore obligations not met, and make excuses for them.
I'm through with this thought provoking conversation. Have a good one.
P.S. That was very good Frellingfrakker.
I'm UK unlocked model is released same day as the locked versions. Americans deserve the same treatment.
RIP BIGGIE 20YRS TODAY
The real question is will they get updates?
After the carriers, why , because there partners in business. That's business 101 . Should be easy to understand
Samsung, if you're reading this, if you're going to release an unlocked model in the US, please make sure they're updated at least as frequently as their carrier variants.
It's funny how the carrier models are only beaten by the international unlocked variants.
How so?
Unlocked international versions are still on security patch for December and running Nougat.
Well as someone that has a unlocked Samsung note 5 cause I wanted a gold one before the release of the gold here in the states . I must admit the difference is not that great. An if your trying to avoid Carrier bloat, really guys it's not that bad as the naysayers make it out to be just hide it out of sight out of mind. It's all a matter of business the carriers help Samsung promote there phones and in return Sammy updates there phones first . Notice how every att add has a Samsung phone in it well that saves Samsung millions of dollars in advertising. Oh and I get it some of you just wants Samsung's chip , but me and millions other can live with the 820 it's still a Hell of a chip
The link to LTE bands is rather old. For example, Sprint phones now also require 2-4-5-12 to support CCA/RRPP roaming partners, so the link you have that only mentions 25-26-41 is no longer correct.
Also, it would be nice to see which CA modes the phones support. What good are all the bands if you can't use them all at the same time! ;)
Haha I think your over thinking this whole band thing . If your on sprint just know that your covered . Only real reason to worry is if you plan to get a internationally unlocked phone .
What really gets sometimes is that these so called "unlocked international" phones only really work with 1 carrier in each country. With exception of Pixel, Nexus and iPhones, having more options limits you in other ways. HTC has been horrible with that and not sure why manufacturers would create bunch of different models for each country rather than a single model for all carriers. I mean between colors, memory and carriers, the inventory logistics must be crazy!
Me and others I know have had zero issues with international phones on GSM bands here in the states
Well, GSM/HSPA bands are always supported everywhere, so that's a largely solved problem. I guess what I meant by "international" phone is one that supports LTE bands used around the world like Pixel/iPhone/Nexus.
Haha lte bands are not phone specific not sure where you got that information from . Yes the phone might support lte but if you travel I'll all depends on the towers your using at that time . Here in the states lte is readily available but internationally and in some countries it is not has nothing to do with the phone.
Well, they are. If you compare Sprint, VZ, AT&T and T-Mobile editions of HTC and Samsung phones, the box will list which LTE bands the phone is certified to use. With exception of iPhone/Pixel, it's a different list which is probably done on purpose to discourage you from switching carriers. Even if some bands overlap, you really want all of them to get best coverage.
Naively you'd think that getting international model would contain the union of all LTE bands used by Sprint, VZ, TM and ATT plus a few more, but I find that rarely to be the case. More often than not, it supports ATT plus a few other bands, but not enough for someone to just buy an international unlocked model and take it to just ANY carrier. Again, iPhone and Pixels are exceptions here.
Two Rules for buying Samsung phones (if you choose to)
1. Wait 2 months for the deals and price drops
2. Buy the international unlocked version
The s7 edge prices just started dropping so you'd be way off the phone is a year old . And if you buy unlocked be prepared to wait for the updates. The carrier who partner with Samsung will get them first . Have you not been paying attention
False.
I paid 420 bucks for my S7 International unlocked...7 months ago
And it's had Androind N since the end of December.
Sure you can buy a individual phone from someone cheaper depending on how desperate they are , but as someone the scours eBay regularly I can tell you for a fact that the international phone where maybe 100 less then carrier phones 7 months ago . But on average they where not . I know because I tried to find the cheapest last year 600 to 640 was the average. By the way international phones are always cheaper . Cause there sold by small business that don't have the over head and can price them cheaper . There's only one phones that has better resale then galaxies and that Apple. Those are the facts I buy sell and trade phones all the time. And there noway in hell you had 7.0 7 months ago it wasn't even in Bata. Dude talk what you know don't make up s***
Ok, That doesn't change anything about what I said. I said 2 things..
1. Wait 2 months for the deals and price drops
2. Buy the international unlocked version
I purchased a brand new 930F for 420 bucks 7 months ago. And it was the international version. Meaning I got a cheaper one that already has the update.
Or were you not paying attention?
First off there's no way in hell you got a brand new s7 edge for 450 7 months ago unless you bought it from a Crack head on the streets. And because the 7.0 was not in Bata 7 month ago means you did not have it . Most of the international phones in Europe at this moment don't have a factory 7.0 unless they flashed it in which case ....bug city. And what's that buyer that was selling brand new edge for 450 7 month ago ....name please
Again, you're not paying attention..
I said I got an s7
And I said I had the Update at the end of December.
Reading apparently is not your thing
not true not 7 month ago sorry not buying it but some might . I buy cheap phones on ebay and resale on Craigslist every week and the s7 and s7 edge where 550 650 respectively that's 7 months ago brand new unlocked. International phones where not part of the early Bata . And most are just now starting to get it soooo I guess your special haha .....not nice try though
Cool. Well looks like I just got extra special lucky or you're not very good at "buying and selling phones."
Based on your ability to read, I'm going with the latter.
Samsung released N to UK firmware at the end of December to the 930f models. Just had to flash it.
Like I said Crack heads sell cheap s*** all the time on the streets guess you found the right crackhead
Don't care if it was an ebay/swappa crackhead or a retail store. Doesn't change what I said about the price.
Ok ( wink wink ) sure pal
Shoot! You're on to me! I stole my S7 from a mobster off a back of a truck for a discount. All so I could fight the crazy world where electronics go UP in price over time. I would have gotten away with it to if it wasn't for your astute ability to misread and totally over-react to two very simple statements.
Darn it! I'll turn myself in to the android police. Tell my children I love them!
Noooo you didn't ,do any of that you just told a Lil white lie and someone smarter then you figured you out that's all life goes on . Well you told two white lies but who's counting
By the way just took a look over on ebay and international unlocked s7 are going for 470 to 500 brand new as of today look for yourself ....hum somebody's not telling the truth here but it's all good if you keep saying it you'll believe it. And don't get me started on the price of s7 edge you'd get a better price on a carrier unlocked . Dude you can fool some off the people some of the time buuut .....
Yeah, not as good as a deal as I got for sure!
I will make one correction. I paid 430 with shipping. So you got me there!
I guess we'll never know.
Either I'm lying about like 59 Buck's or the dude who can't read isn't as good at buying and selling as he thinks.
We can let the readers decide..
DO NOT BUY!!! Samsung has yet to release the S7 930/935u nougat update and has said that they will only release quarterly security updates whereas the carrier branded ones release monthly security updates… Awful strategy to piss off the unlocked buyers. Considering the fact that those that buy unlocked are generally the nerdy type that advise their friends what phones to get. DO NOT buy this or any unlocked Samsung device.
+1 to all the comments about the U version still on 6.0.1 Dec. patch. I won't be buying any unlocked Samsung phone sold in the states as they simply don't give a crap.
That's why I never understood the infatuation what unlocked phones Lil carrier bloat no problem i get a security patch every month on att like clock work and I'm rocking 7.0
Why can't carriers stop branding and pre-installing their own apps on devices?
Carrier scan the imei number and enter it into their database before selling.
Add carrier specific apps to the Play Store.
Only allow users with database imeis and an AT&T SIM to download AT&T apps.
Once the device is paid off....automatically send unlock codes to the account holder.
Or something like that. Depending on the carrier SIM installed, allow carrier specific features like video calling etc. to be accessible.
Let the OTA come directly from the manufacturer. That way if there is a carrier specific app or feature that isn't working, they can work on the app.
In a perfect world...that's could happen. But in the real world those phones belong to att and the likes they bought them first know different then where you buy you new car it's there car first and Ford GM and Dodge before that . So there gonna out there stuff all over it . Att and goggle are partners of these companies that's just business. Personally the Lil bloat never bothered me and in polls the average Joe's pay it no attention most don't know it even there are really care . Mostly just tech geeks are the ones that complain, About it and we are a small % of the average Joe's