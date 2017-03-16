More camera details surface prior to the launch.

The soon-to-launch Galaxy S8 will offer ridiculously high frame rate 1000 fps slow motion video capture, according to new reports. That's over four times the frame rate of the Galaxy S7's 240 fps video, and even a hair more than Sony's upcoming Xperia XZ Premium with 960 fps.

Extra frames per second mean that you can slow down video even more, with just a few seconds of actual recording turning into a very long video of extremely slow movement. It also means there's simply more flexibility of choosing playback speed overall, with more frames giving you freedom to have smooth video across the range.

The report claims that Samsung is not using the same camera sensor as Sony to accomplish this, but is adding extra DRAM into the camera sensor itself — very neat.

Now we just need to know how the cameras will actually perform.

In slightly more interesting territory for the selfie crowd, the report also points to an upgrade in the front-facing camera on the GS8, moving to an 8MP sensor that has auto-focus — something you don't see on most phones. Alongside it on the front of the phone will be a 3.7MP camera sensor used just for iris scanning, which is expected to be making a return after first debuting in the Galaxy Note 7.

We're less than two weeks away from the launch of the Galaxy S8 now, and these little bits of camera information just get us more excited for the announcement!