The DeX Station sets the stage for the Samsung Galaxy Desktop experience.

Samsung's Continuum-like DeX desktop dock has leaked, showing off its design as well as the features on offer. The accessory will be called the DeX Station, and will allow users to dock their Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus via a USB-C port at the bottom of the unit. The dock has two full-sized USB 2.0 ports for connecting peripherals like a mouse and keyboard, an HDMI out that supports 4K resolutions at 30fps, and there's even a 100Mbit Ethernet port.

An interesting feature is the addition of a cooling fan, presumably to ensure that the Galaxy S8 doesn't overheat when docked. According to WinFuture, the dock has a collapsible design, with the fan — which serves as a stand — folding inward to make the dock easy to carry around. The dock also has Adaptive Fast Charging and supports USB PD, making it convenient to charge the Galaxy S8 once its connected.

The leaked image states that the DeX Station will retail for €149, coinciding with earlier rumors. Samsung will unveil the DeX Station and the Galaxy S8 on March 29, so stay tuned for more.