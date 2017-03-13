More colors of the Galaxy S8, all in one place.

The Galaxy S8 has been leaking hot and heavy over the past week in the run-up to the phone's big reveal on March 29 in New York City.

Most of the leaks have been focused on what appears to be the Black Pearl model, which was introduced with the Note 7 and trickled down to the Galaxy S7 later on. We've also seen the gold model, which will certainly be popular in many regions.

Thanks to TechDroider on Twitter, we know have the front plates for what appears to be six distinct Galaxy S8 colors: Black Pearl, white, Blue Coral, silver, gold, and black. We've also heard that there may be pink and 'orchid' models introduced later on for specific markets.

Of course, color choice is an incredibly important decision for many people, and with the Galaxy S8 potentially expanding its lineup, it may be worth spending a bit more time on it. What color are you leaning towards?