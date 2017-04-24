Here's a look at the Galaxy S8's camera app, what it can do, and how it can inspire you to be a little more silly with your smartphone.

Samsung's smartphones have had a pretty consistent track record over the past few years when it comes to shooting photos. And though Samsung's had a storied past of overdoing it on the extra features, the companion camera apps as of late have come equipped with some genuinely fun-to-use features and abilities. This year's Galaxy S8, in particular, is well-equipped for inspiring creativity — and not just because it offers knockoff Snapchat filters.

For a full look at the Galaxy S8's camera capabilities, check out the full review of the flagship device. Or, read on for a rundown on the Galaxy S8's camera and what it can do.

New camera app — who dis?

The camera app on the Galaxy S8 hasn't been mega overhauled by any means, but it's definitely been tweaked a tad so that it's more user-friendly. The new layout also puts the most important features of the device's camera abilities up front. For instance, now when you go to snap a photo, you can zoom in and out by simply sliding the shutter button from left to right. It's one-touch access to the two most important features of the camera: shooting a photo and zooming around.

A quick way to change cameras

If you want to change cameras, the option is available at the top of the interface. However, you can also simply swipe up on the viewfinder to change cameras, which is an immensely easier shortcut if you're using the Galaxy S8 one handed!

Use a photo filter

Swipe to the left on the bottom shutter button area to choose between photo filters. There are eight to start with, but you can download more if you please from the Galaxy Apps store. This screen will also offer shortcuts to face masks and other sorts of filters and effects.

What each camera mode can do

Swipe to the right in the same area of the interface to choose between camera modes. You can choose between the following:

Auto: This is the automatic shooting mode and it's pretty self-explanatory. This is likely the way you'll be shooting a majority of the time with the Galaxy S8 or S8+.

Pro: This is Samsung's manual mode. From here, you can choose the ISO, shutter speed, white balance, and exposure level. You can also take advantage of a manual focus option, which helps in macro shooting situations. There's an option to choose the focus area, as well as options for the metering mode.

Panorama: A feature that's standard on most smartphones. The Galaxy S8's Panorama mode is no different from others, though it will require you to scan the scene from right to left.

Selective focus: Sadly, this is not the iPhone's portrait mode, but it is the closest you'll get when the macro mode or general bokeh effect isn't showing up in your smartphone photography. The Selective focus functionality will take several pictures at once, and then you'll have to head back into the Gallery to choose the style of focus you like before saving the photo. The result is typically some neat close up shots. The mode is available for the front-facing camera, too.

Slow motion: This mode switches you into the video recording ability. Once you've made your video, tap on it in the gallery app to select when in the video timeline to transform it into slow motion.

Hyperlapse: Set up the Galaxy S8 on a mobile tripod of sorts and leave it facing the window to shoot the sunset. Come back to it after an hour to see how you've captured the changing light, and then share it to Instagram.

Food: This is like portrait mode, but for food. Snap a photo of your spaghetti or whatever other culinary monstrosities you have laying out in front of you. You can move the circle in the viewfinder to adjust the blur of the background and then tap the shutter button to take the picture. Note that this only works on objects that are up close.

Virtual shot: Samsung's virtual shot is always sort of hard to explain to others. Basically, the Galaxy S8 takes a few rapid photos in succession as you physically orient yourself around an object from either side. It then compiles those shots into an animated file of sorts. You can share the virtual shot as a video or GIF image file on social media. Note that it can be hard to make this shot if your subject isn't standing still.

Blur your face

The Galaxy S8 is equipped with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera that's pretty capable. It shoots at an aperture of f/1.7 and features autofocus, so you can confidently use it at the bar to snap a selfie of your and friends. But if you're not feeling so confident, you can utilize the beauty modes that come built into the camera app to hide your imperfections. And there's no shame in it either — I do it all the time! A little facial blur is especially useful now that front-facing cameras shoot at a higher resolution.

Take a wide-angle selfie

You can snap a wide-angle selfie by swiping right on the shutter area in the front-facing camera mode. Or, as I like to refer to it, a panorama mode for the front-facing camera.

These aren't Snapchat Filters

Samsung bundled in a face mask feature in the Galaxy S8 — not to be confused Snapchat filters, though they work almost identically. You can use them with the front-facing camera on yourself, or the rear-facing camera with a friend. Annoyingly, you can't use them in tandem with the other effects, which means you can apply a filter on top of a filter. It's one filter at a time here, people. Don't get hasty.

Tap into the mode by selecting the itty bitty bear icon in the bottom right-hand corner of the interface. Once you've chosen your mask, tap back on the viewfinder to resurface the shutter button. Say cheese! Some masks have audio effects and animations, while all masks will be sure to delight those you love most in your life. You can snap a photo or record a video with the masks on, as well as easily remove the effect if it just becomes too much. It even works with a friend.

Bixby in the camera app

There is quite a bit of nuance when we're talking about Bixby, the Galaxy S8's native virtual assistant. Unfortunately, it's pretty half-baked in its current implementation, but the one part that does work is Bixby Vision, which utilizes the camera.

Tap the Bixby button. You can point the camera at an object or landscape, and then Bixby will retrieve relevant images and shopping links -- unless you're on Verizon, which weirdly doesn't offer shopping links to Galaxy S8 users at the moment, though you can still look up images. Bixby Vision works on a variety of objects, including clearly labeled beauty products and branded electronics. And sometimes, it'll confuse things, too, which makes for a hilarious turn of events at times when you're seeking a little simple humor in life.

Anyway, Bixby is baked into the camera app as a way to encourage you to use the feature's camera abilities, just as there's a dedicated hardware button for using its voice-activated features. And perhaps, if you find it useful to compare what's on display at the store with what you can find online, you can quickly access this feature by enabling Quick launch in the camera app settings and then tapping the Bixby button. But again, you can't do this if you're on Verizon.

What to enable in the camera settings

Don't forget that there are a number of extra settings available for the minor features you can enable on the Galaxy S8's camera app. Here's a couple to consider turning on:

Tracking AF: Use this mode if you want the camera to continually focus on a person or a moving object in the viewfinder.

Shape correction: This is particularly helpful for automatically correcting lens distortion before it occurs.

Ways to take pictures: From here, you can select whether you want to tap the screen, show your palm, or tap the heart rate sensor to take a selfie.

Motion photo: This is a great feature to enable on vacation. This records a short video clip of what's happening in the photo before it shoots the photo.

Review pictures: Want to see your masterpiece before it files away into the Gallery app? Turn on the option to review your photos right after you snap the photo.

Quick launch: Turn this feature on if you want to quickly launch the camera app with the Power button.

Floating Camera button: This adds an extra camera button that you can move anywhere on the screen. It's especially useful if you're wielding the Galaxy S8+, which is much taller than its smaller sibling.

Need more guidance?

Aching for more customization over your Galaxy S8's photo-taking abilities? There are plenty of third-party apps that can help facilitate that, though you can also download extra filters and abilities for your Galaxy S8 camera from the Galaxy Apps store.

Need more advice? Leave us a comment and tell us what you've discovered about the Galaxy S8.