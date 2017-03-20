Some GS8 models may have colored front panels, if latest leak is to be believed.
The most recent Galaxy S8 render leaks may have given us the impression that Samsung's next major phone will use black front panels, even if the rest of the phone is silver, grey or some other color. However fresh live photos of the phone, scooped up from Chinese social network Weibo by Dutch outlet Techtastic, suggests that at the very least some GS8 models may feature colored front panels as well.
Behold, the Galaxy S8 in blue, white (we think — though it may be gold) and silver:
The shots appear to show legitimate, functioning Galaxy S8 models — though it's tough to get a feel for which of these might be the larger GS8 Plus. At the very least, it shows that Samsung is considering colored bezels for some GS8s, even as it reduces the screen borders to almost nothing.
So if you'd like a little more color in your, it appears that may well be an option. And if you'd prefer to not be looking at seven very obvious cut-outs in the top bezel (for various cameras and sensors), it seems that'll be an option too.
Multiple color options for the GS8 would be in line with the past few release cycles for Samsung flagships — even if they don't reach all regions. A purple hue has also been rumored in recent days.
We'll know more when the Galaxy S8 officially launches in New York on March 29.
Reader comments
Galaxy S8 breaks cover in blue, white and silver
The rounded screen.. Just seems off
Rounded corners are there to give the thin bezels more rigidity and strength
Release them already!
It looks more like the an accessories manufacturer showing off coloured screen protectors on it.
Interested to see what some of my wide screen films will look like on this (8+) for my work plain and train travel. Interested in black.
I'm glad that the bezels are getting smaller and smaller because I always feel like they are a distraction from content as I don't hold my phone with my thumbs over the corners like it seems some people may be doing in order to justify almost inch thick bezels on some phones which I think is a waste. I will go with black. And a black "Dbrand leather back" to channel my old note 4 :-)
the blue is looking very beautiful.
I've seen a ton of different colors on these leaks.. Too many for all of them to be released.
So Atleast the official colors will be a surprise on the launch event lol
Some of these colors will probably be exclusive to specific sellers.
At this point in time all we know for a fact,is what the phone will look like every thing else is all off the table ( including the price ) my favorite color I'm sure will make the cut (murdered out black) kind of wish they'd call it that . Any way Samsung release the Kraken......
I thought this leak was fake with a black front panel + colored screen protector.
That's probably the regular S8 unless that gut has really big hands,,,
One thing I have noticed,now that we have seen s8 with working screens the sensors at the top have become less and less noticeable. That gray and blue are really starting to pull on my heart strings
That screen is so reflective you can see the guy using his iPhone6 to take the photo.
To think I wasted decades seeking risque photos of the opposite gender.
A new slab of glass and, eh glass does it for me now.
Moar!
White one looks to have some image burn in where the navbar is.
i know this post is about phone colors, but the pic in the lower right looks like the UI of the Apple Watch.
I love how before s8 was leaked, every one said it will be a "bezel less" phone..... now they're colored bezels
I was hoping there would be a Coral Blue version. I still miss my Coral Blue Note 7.