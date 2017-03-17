Samsung's Exynos version of its Galaxy S8 appears to outperform Qualcomm's in GeekBench.

Adding to the pile of Samsung Galaxy S8 rumors that are stacking up as high as the Leaning Tower of Pisa is this GeekBench discovery. Uploaded earlier this week, the GeekBench score shows Samsung taking the cake. It has the top two spots on the chart, with its Exynos 8895 processor leading the pack, and the Galaxy S8+ with the Snapdragon 835 ranking in at a close second.

The Exynos 8895 is the successor to the Exynos 8890, which was featured on the international variant of the Galaxy S7 Edge. Like its predecessor, the Exynos 8895 will be exclusive to the Galaxy S8 sold in international markets. The U.S. will get the Snapdragon 835 version, which is what's sitting pretty in second place.

But all in all, benchmarks are still just numbers, and just because they exist within certain benchmarking suites, those numbers aren't the final say on whether one processor is best for a mobile device over another.