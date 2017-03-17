Samsung's Exynos version of its Galaxy S8 appears to outperform Qualcomm's in GeekBench.
Adding to the pile of Samsung Galaxy S8 rumors that are stacking up as high as the Leaning Tower of Pisa is this GeekBench discovery. Uploaded earlier this week, the GeekBench score shows Samsung taking the cake. It has the top two spots on the chart, with its Exynos 8895 processor leading the pack, and the Galaxy S8+ with the Snapdragon 835 ranking in at a close second.
The Exynos 8895 is the successor to the Exynos 8890, which was featured on the international variant of the Galaxy S7 Edge. Like its predecessor, the Exynos 8895 will be exclusive to the Galaxy S8 sold in international markets. The U.S. will get the Snapdragon 835 version, which is what's sitting pretty in second place.
But all in all, benchmarks are still just numbers, and just because they exist within certain benchmarking suites, those numbers aren't the final say on whether one processor is best for a mobile device over another.
For everyone obsessing over which CPU is better for the Galaxy S8. pic.twitter.com/28TTXdIDhW— Jerry Hildenbrand (@gbhil) March 17, 2017
Reader comments
Of course, that's so close between the two that it won't matter performance wise.
I'm most interested in the battery life comparison between the two chips. Usually, that's not nearly so close to one another.
We should ALL know by now that benchmarks mean very little in over all user experience. Most consumers will not see the difference in benchmark winners versus the next 10 behind it.
Water is wet !!!
But that iPhone! 😉
That's what you get with next to nothing in software...
Someone knows nothing about SoCs....
IPhones do hurry up to get nowhere.
If by nowhere you mean from point A to B without lagging, then yes, they get nowhere.
And that's the problem. I need more in a handset than getting to two points quickly.
But hey, nothing against people who love their IPhones. I have family members who swear by them.
I'm still waiting for Apple to release something that interests me for more than a month before I'm bored and back to Android.
That's cool.
1080p makes a huge difference in benchmarks, when comparing it with something that has 1440p display.
That's single core in multi core the s8 owns the iPhone . You divide The Core 4 vs 3
Benchmark smenchmark!
Literally, *the* FIRST thing that popped into my head was exactly this!!! Hahahahahahaaa
I know benchmarks don't tell the whole story but wasn't there chatter about how the 835 was supposed to finally compete with apple processors on that level?
Not surprising, has been this way for awhile, close but the exynos slightly edges it
Lol, look at the iPhone, schooling everyone.
3 years in a row Samsung had the better processor, wish they would abandon Snapdragon and give the US an Exynos like they did the Note 2 and S6/Note5.
Just glad they skipped the heat dragon 810 in 2015.
Qualcomm owns a number of patents for wireless in the US, if Samsung wanted to use their stuff in the US they'd have to pay royalties to Qualcomm, it's cheaper to buy their gear.
So how come apple can use their own chip?
Because Apple can afford to pay while they have Qualcomm in court over it.
Ignore the fact that the iPhone, a 2016 phone, is absolutely destroying both
Welcome to ANDROID CENTRAL
Yeah, but he's right. I just sold my iPhone 6s plus for a Galaxy s7 Edge and I have to say, the iPhone is smoother and much faster.
I get that . But this is not an Apple forum.
So you loved your iPhone so much that you traded it for the inferior Galaxy S7 hum ....ok
Multi core s8 6289 iPhone 5334 now who's your daddy the iPhone has less core to divide
What?
Those are the multi core scores did I lose you there ,of the s8 and iPhone 7 . When you have less cores they don't get divided as much hence the higher scores on the iPhone. Looks good on paper thought for those that don't know
No offence, but those scores you posted seem even less impressive now. You're basically telling me that because the S8 using 8 cores edges out the iPhone 7 by 700/800 points in multi-core, single-core performance doesn't seem as bad for the former, right?
If that is the case, here is my counterargument: The fact that were see less than a 20% advantage, despite using 4 more cores and a new nm size, is rather unsatisfactory. Sure, these scores don't effect daily usage much if at all, but if I'm paying $900 for a phone, it BETTER at least be more powerful than one of last year's. Neither S8 variant appears to be so, and that's disheartening.
Having said that, I'm still buying one anyway. Hopefully at least T-Mobile offers an unlockable boot loader so I can make the most out of it.
The exynos is the champ
But the Snapdragon usually has the best gaming cpu . But really in real life it's not noticeable ...That's my take on it. The iPhones advantage is really only in opening games that are purposely built for the iPhone platform. But in every thing else opening apps and browsing the web especially with Samsung browser the Galaxy is faster
Could someone explain to me why they wouldn't just use their own chip in all markets? Why use something from Snapdragon in North America if they can use a speedy in-house chip?
There both some what Samsungs chip the 10 nano is built in Samsung foundation plate . From what I've read the radio bands in the states play nicer with the Snapdragon chip
I think it has a lot to do with cellular radio patents that Qualcomm owns. If they wanted to use their own chips here, they'd have to pay royalties to Qualcomm. So I guess the cost of manufacturing their own chips for US devices plus the dues to Qualcomm must be greater than the cost of buying chips (oh wait, I mean PLATFORMS) from Qualcomm.
It seems as though my iPhone 7 Plus will outperform either one anyways! :P
I'll still get either one of those phones to pair with my 7+, though.
Remember, folks: if you care about ROMs and root Snapdragon chips are usually better supported.
Need I remember you guys that the Snapdragon is running on 7.0 while the Samsung chip is not and the fact that I get monthly security updates something to chew on
Stop talking rubbish.
Really smart guy and what carrier are you on all the big 4 have pushed out 7.0 and I'm at&t we've gotten security updates on the regular . Maybe you need a Snapdragon chip
I don't want an Exinos chip anywhere near my phone.
Qualcomm only.