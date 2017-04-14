Samsung is bringing its 2017 flagships to India next week.

Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy S8 and S8+ in India on April 19. The phones are up for pre-registration, and the brand confirmed the launch date in a now-deleted tweet. For now, Samsung is just stating that the phones will debut sometime next week, but it's looking very likely that we'll see the manufacturer's 2017 flagships make their debut next Wednesday.

The phones are set to go on sale starting April 21 in South Korea, the United States, and Canada, and we'll hear about availability in India in a few days' time. Unlike the U.S. variants, the Galaxy S8 and S8+ models will be powered by Samsung's Exynos 8895 SoC. The highlight with this year's phones is the extra-tall QHD screen, with the Galaxy S8 sporting a 5.8-inch display and the larger model offering a 6.2-inch panel. By cutting down on the bezels, Samsung was able to increase the screen size without making the devices unwieldy to use.

Other specs include 4GB of RAM, 64GB storage, microSD slot, dust and water resistance, 12MP camera with f/1.7 lens, 8MP front shooter, 3000mAh battery (3500mAh on the GS8+), and a fingerprint sensor located at the back.

We'll know about pricing on the day of the launch, but it's unlikely Samsung will sell the Galaxy S8 or S8+ for under ₹60,000. Based on the promotional material on its website, it looks like the company will launch the new Gear 360 and Gear VR in the country. We should know more next week, and in the meantime, what do you guys think will be the retail price of the Galaxy S8 and S8+ in India?

