Samsung rolls out OTA update ahead of the Galaxy S8's release in India.

Samsung is now rolling out an OTA update that fixes the red tint issue on the Galaxy S8 and S8+. The update kicked off in Korea last week, and is now available for Indian units. The phone itself isn't going on sale until May 5, but Samsung is kicking off deliveries a few days earlier for customers that have pre-ordered the device.

With over 80,000 bookings, Samsung is seeing a lot of interest in its flagships from the subcontinent. The update comes in at 426.7MB, and will be available as a day-one update for Indian retail units. Alongside the display calibration to fix the reddish tint noticed by a few customers using the S8 and S8+, the update brings the usual stability and bug fixes.

