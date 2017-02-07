3D renders of the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus detail Samsung's design choices for its flagships.
We've seen the first live photo of the Galaxy S8 late last month, which pointed to a bezel-less display with an 83% screen-to-body ratio, along with a fingerprint sensor located next to the camera module at the back. Noted leaker OnLeaks has now published detailed 3D renders of the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus on GearIndia, revealing additional details regarding the design of Samsung's 2017 flagships.
The renders — which are based on factory computer-aided designs (CADs) — show off dual curved displays on both variants of the Galaxy S8, with the standard version expected to offer a 5.7- or 5.8-inch QHD display while the larger Galaxy S8 Plus rumored with either a 6.1- or 6.2-inch QHD screen. The leak details a USB-C port at the bottom, next to a 3.5mm jack.
The 3D renders also highlight the lack of a home button at the front, and show off the volume buttons on the left of the device along with a dedicated button for Samsung's virtual assistant, rumored to be called Bixby. The power button is on the left, and an interesting change is the placement of the fingerprint sensor, which is located at the back of the device next to the camera sensor. Rear-mounted fingerprint sensors aren't new, but Samsung's decision to place it to the right of the camera could turn out to be a polarising design choice.
Both phones are said to offer iris scanners, a feature that first made its debut on the short-lived Galaxy Note 7. Other specs include a 12MP camera with dual-pixel phase-detection autofocus and f/1.7 lens, 8MP front shooter, Exynos 8895 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, 4GB of 6GB of RAM, 64GB storage, microSD slot, 3250mAh battery on the Galaxy S8, and a 3750mAh battery on the S8 Plus.
Reader comments
Is it me or does this phone look exactly the same as the S7?
I was thinking it looks like the OnePlus 3/3T...
lol wat
I think it's just you. It looks quite different if you look at the fine details.
Ahh yes...They do look quite different from the S7/edge when you throw on the fan goggles. Samsung looks to be implementing some dramatic aesthetic changes here. /s
If these renders are accurate that is.
You guys are freaking ridiculous. Everyone slammed them for having a physical home button, so they remove it, and people still say it looks the same as the ones with the physical home button. Are you people expecting them to radically change their design every single year? Why?
Yep it's just you i have the s7edge and this beast is different, sign me up. Pearl black please
You can't say it looks "exactly" like the S7 because the S7 has a smaller screen, has the front home button instead of on the back, and is flat on the back glass instead of round like shown in these renders. Also, on the side of the volume buttons the render shows a long button and a shorter button below it, not sure what that could be for.
I would say it looks closer to a Note 7.
Looks great to me.. Hope the dual edge screen is similar to note 7..i believe the smaller S8 will be 5.7 similar to note 7 Soo that all the stock of note 7 will go into s8
People are going to smudge the camera all the time trying to hit the fingerprint scanner... And it's to damn high. Are we going to be surprised by having it embedded in the screen like previous rumors wished and that thing up there just being a renewed health sensor?
Agree. Sure hope so. Samsung seems too design-smart to make it inconvenient. Unless they want to force us into using the iris-scanner.
The fingerprint scanner would have been great if placed below the camera, but where they show it it's not that bad to reach. I recently went from the Note 7 (finally turned it in) to the S7 Edge and on both phones I would be able to reach the fingerprint scanner without an issue. I don't have huge hands or grab the phone awkwardly. It may be an issue for those that use their phones with their right hand.
Only 64gb internal might be okay, but I sure am tired of running out of room in my 32gb S7E. That's with moving every app I can to SD. Maybe we'll finally have native adoptable storage?
If you're blowing through 64 gigs on apps .....then you send way to much time with a whole bunch of apps that don't get used . Polls say most only use 20 apps every day ,all those other 300 apps hardly ever get used and are just using up space
I try to run light of "apps" on my S7. Especially if all the app does is open up a web browswer. That makes it a "shortcut" and not an app.
I go through my apps monthly, and if I have not used an app in 1-2 months, I delete it.
Good idea I just deleted a bunch of apps off my s7 edge
Headphone jack looks nice!🎧
My take on the rear scanner. In a couple days it'll be no issue for most . Now I'll admit I do love being able to open my phone while on the table , by the same token when I had my note 7 is used the eye scanner most of the time it was that fast and I ware glasses
The iris scanner on the Note 7 was worthless. You had to swipe up on the lock screen to use the damn thing. It wasn't user-friendly at all.
It was always pretty much instant for me, but having to swipe up sucked. If they remove that requirement, I'd probably switch to that as my primary way of unlocking the phone.
It definitely wasn't worthless. Mine worked really well. When I first bought my Note 7, I was almost 100% convinced that i'd never actually use the iris scanner, so I was going to shut it off. But for the first week or two I like to use about everything the device has to offer to make sure I do or don't like something, and it worked so well that I almost never used the FPS.
I don't like the tiny bezels or the placement of the fingerprint sensor.
Wait till everyone complains about all the miss-taps that occur when using this phone. There is no where to even hold the phone without touching the edges or the screen. I am not a fan of tiny bezels, the bezels do serve a purpose on my pixel...don't care how big they are!
The bezels on the Pixel didn't bother me, to be honest. I prefer larger bezels because they give me something to hold onto when I'm watching videos.
How do you know it is the fingerprint sensor? You don't, so......maybe it's the heart rate sensor. MAYBE(HOPING)!
LOL. Have you seen the heart rate sensor on the back of the S7 edge? It's right below the flash and takes up a tiny space, a space the size of the camera flash. Why would Samsung make the heart rate sensor bigger?
omg 6.1 inch or more screen...I thought I'd keep my S7E for 2 years or more but I'd ditch this thing in a second for a bigger screen and smaller bezels hnnnnnnggggggggggg
Once you've used a phone with a bigger screen it's hard to go back to a smaller screen!
Yeah before my S7E I had the Nexus 6 and I still miss that size screen
Everyone always says that, and I was ready to feel the same way when I moved from a 4.7" display to a 5.5", but after almost two years, I still hate the larger size. To each their own.
Pokegate: 07/14/16 - Never Forget...
Looks beautiful!
Nice that the battery specs are bumped up. Still not liking no physical home burron.
So I get to smear and smudge the camera lens looking for the fingerprint sensor? Are you kidding me?
Gut feeling that is the bio sensor. Maybe!?
Haha I know right it'd gonna be sooo funny when Samsung release all the facts and that sensor turns out to be just a monitor and the finger scanner is in the glass . The haters will be pissed
That battery sounds great
The holes don't line up.
Renee is going to have a field day.
What about the speakers?