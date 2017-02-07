3D renders of the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus detail Samsung's design choices for its flagships.

We've seen the first live photo of the Galaxy S8 late last month, which pointed to a bezel-less display with an 83% screen-to-body ratio, along with a fingerprint sensor located next to the camera module at the back. Noted leaker OnLeaks has now published detailed 3D renders of the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus on GearIndia, revealing additional details regarding the design of Samsung's 2017 flagships.

The renders — which are based on factory computer-aided designs (CADs) — show off dual curved displays on both variants of the Galaxy S8, with the standard version expected to offer a 5.7- or 5.8-inch QHD display while the larger Galaxy S8 Plus rumored with either a 6.1- or 6.2-inch QHD screen. The leak details a USB-C port at the bottom, next to a 3.5mm jack.

The 3D renders also highlight the lack of a home button at the front, and show off the volume buttons on the left of the device along with a dedicated button for Samsung's virtual assistant, rumored to be called Bixby. The power button is on the left, and an interesting change is the placement of the fingerprint sensor, which is located at the back of the device next to the camera sensor. Rear-mounted fingerprint sensors aren't new, but Samsung's decision to place it to the right of the camera could turn out to be a polarising design choice.

Both phones are said to offer iris scanners, a feature that first made its debut on the short-lived Galaxy Note 7. Other specs include a 12MP camera with dual-pixel phase-detection autofocus and f/1.7 lens, 8MP front shooter, Exynos 8895 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, 4GB of 6GB of RAM, 64GB storage, microSD slot, 3250mAh battery on the Galaxy S8, and a 3750mAh battery on the S8 Plus.