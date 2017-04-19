Galaxy S8 and S8+ will go on sale in India starting May 5.

At a media event in New Delhi, Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and S8+ for the Indian market. The phones will be available starting May 5, and are up for pre-order later today on Flipkart, Samsung's online partner. The Galaxy S8 will retail for ₹57,900, while the larger Galaxy S8+ will be available for ₹64,900.

As always for a marquee launch, Samsung is incentivizing its flagships with several launch-day offers. Those pre-ordering the phone will receive a free wireless charger, and if you're a Jio customer, you get to double your data quota. In addition to Flipkart, the phones will be sold on Samsung India's online store.

The main difference between the Galaxy S8 and S8+ is the screen size — the former has a 5.8-inch display and the latter a 6.2-inch panel. Both screens sport a QHD+ resolution, and the bezel-less Infinity Display maximizes screen real estate, allowing Samsung to fit a massive display in a chassis that's not larger than last year's Galaxy S7.

The increase in screen size means that the S8+ has a larger 3500mAh battery to the 3000mAh battery in the standard S8. Otherwise, you're looking at identical phones that feature Samsung's new 10nm Exynos 8895 SoC, 4GB of RAM, 64GB storage, microSD slot Dual Pixel 12MP camera at the back, 8MP front shooter, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB-C, Wi-Fi ac, LTE with VoLTE, and IP68 dust and water resistance. The fingerprint sensor has been moved to the back, but you get iris scanning as well as facial recognition.

On the software front, you get the latest iteration of Samsung's heavily-customized UI running atop Android 7.0 Nougat. Samsung needed a hit following the Note 7 debacle, and the Galaxy S8 and S8+ deliver on that front. These are the phones to beat in 2017. Will you be picking up the Galaxy S8 or S8+ in India? If so, let us know what model and color option in the comments below.

