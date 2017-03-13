Poutine, long winters, and delayed Android updates — all part of the Canadian dream.
Canadian Samsung Galaxy S7 owners can finally relax about that damn Nougat update. Weeks and months after it hit the rest of the world, Canadians can expect Android 7.0 Nougat for the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge on March 20, at least on Rogers. Telus, Bell, Freedom Mobile and others will likely follow suit shortly afterwards.
It's unclear why the Canadian variants have taken so long to be updated — Canadian carriers have a tendency to overcompensate on network quality control, and the inconsistent rollout of VoLTE has hampered update speed in the past — but the good news is that it's finally coming. That it took almost a year from the phone's release is not a legacy Samsung should be proud of, though, but Canadians can expect a lot of great new features, including a refreshed UI, proper display scaling, improved performance and battery efficiency, multi-window mode, and more.
At this rate, though, Canadians should get their Nougat update well before the unlocked variant of the GS7 in the U.S. — some consolation, right?
Reader comments
No, you're not the last one's to receive it. Still waiting in the USA on US Cellular. 🙃
That's crazy! I live in Morocco and we already had it ! And i taight we would be late lol
Hi Daniel,
Any chance the S6 will get Nougat through Rogers?
I'll likely get the S8 at some point, but not necessarily at its initial release.
Great news finally! And here I thought that I would get the KEYone from BlackBerry Mobile with Nougat 7.1 before I got the update on my S7, lol.