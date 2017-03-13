Poutine, long winters, and delayed Android updates — all part of the Canadian dream.

Canadian Samsung Galaxy S7 owners can finally relax about that damn Nougat update. Weeks and months after it hit the rest of the world, Canadians can expect Android 7.0 Nougat for the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge on March 20, at least on Rogers. Telus, Bell, Freedom Mobile and others will likely follow suit shortly afterwards.

It's unclear why the Canadian variants have taken so long to be updated — Canadian carriers have a tendency to overcompensate on network quality control, and the inconsistent rollout of VoLTE has hampered update speed in the past — but the good news is that it's finally coming. That it took almost a year from the phone's release is not a legacy Samsung should be proud of, though, but Canadians can expect a lot of great new features, including a refreshed UI, proper display scaling, improved performance and battery efficiency, multi-window mode, and more.

At this rate, though, Canadians should get their Nougat update well before the unlocked variant of the GS7 in the U.S. — some consolation, right?