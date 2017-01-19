Samsung's new display scaling options change the default resolution of the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge.
The Nougat update to the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge introduces a new display scaling option that lets you reduce the screen resolution as a way to conserve battery life. With the update, you can now choose between three modes — WQHD (2560x1440), FHD (1920x1080), and HD (1280x720). While it's a nifty feature to have, the display on the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge is automatically defaulting to Full HD for those that have installed the update.
The display on the S7 and S7 edge looks great even on Full HD, and for the most part, there isn't a lot of difference when viewing text and images in Full HD when compared to QHD. As we've seen when the feature first rolled out during the Nougat beta test, it is likely Samsung is defaulting the screen to Full HD to extend battery life and improve performance. Fortunately, you can easily switch back to the native Quad HD resolution by navigating to Settings -> Display.
Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 edge
- Galaxy S7 review
- Galaxy S7 edge review
- U.S. unlocked Galaxy S7
- Should you upgrade to the Galaxy S7?
- Best SD cards for Galaxy S7
- Join our Galaxy S7 forums
Reader comments
Galaxy S7 display defaults to Full HD after Nougat update, but you can switch back
It would be nice if you could do a battery life comparison between the three resolutions.
^^
I hope this feature will get ported to other samsung devices when they get nougat.