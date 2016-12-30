Samsung concludes the Galaxy Beta Program, stable Nougat build coming next month.

Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy Beta Program for the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge is ending today. In a message sent to those enrolled in the program, Samsung said that the program is concluding on December 30, and that no further beta updates will be issued. The company also said that it will do its best "to distribute the official version in January as soon as possible."

The timeline lines up with what Samsung mentioned back when it kicked off the Galaxy Beta Program in early November. The manufacturer rolled out five beta versions, giving us an early look at what to expect from the company in 2017.