Samsung concludes the Galaxy Beta Program, stable Nougat build coming next month.
Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy Beta Program for the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge is ending today. In a message sent to those enrolled in the program, Samsung said that the program is concluding on December 30, and that no further beta updates will be issued. The company also said that it will do its best "to distribute the official version in January as soon as possible."
The timeline lines up with what Samsung mentioned back when it kicked off the Galaxy Beta Program in early November. The manufacturer rolled out five beta versions, giving us an early look at what to expect from the company in 2017.
Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 edge
Reader comments
Woohoo! Thanks for the beta guys who ironed out all the bugs for the rest of us! Happy days!
Yah, very cool.
I've been using the beta since day 1 but didn't see any critical bug. Its 99% production ready imo
I saw a handful of critical bugs on my end.. That camera/flashlight issue, in addition to the random crashing and restarting bug were hopefully fixed
Even if US carriers add a level of uncertainty, it's nice knowing things are actively cooking in the kitchen. AT&T has actually been timely with the monthly security patches. Hopefully that bodes well for the release of N.
So when do we realistically for see carriers sending out Nougat updates for the S7?
Maybe 2-3 months later :(
So uhhhhh... will they be distributing Nougat 7.0 or 7.1.1 next month??
7.1.1
It's 7.1.1. They confirmed it like a month ago.
Verizon November 2017
Yeah hope we guys with unlocked version receive it earlier
Just installed the 5th beta yesterday, is been pretty solid all along but there were a few annoying bugs early on that appear to mostly have been squashed. Looking forward to 7.1.1 refining any last issues.
I say us consumers will not see it in January, maybe late Spring. We are at the mercy of the Carrier now to release it to us, Not Samsung. AT&T did not even let its customers join the Beta Program with it Blocked on us. So now we wait on each carrier to release Nougat to its customers as they have to get it to run with their Bloatware. AT&T customers are almost Always Last with New firmware as the had No testers in the Nougat Beta as did other carriers. Maybe we at AT&T will get it by April.
Has there been any talk about Nougat for the Note 5
Woohoo for my unlocked S7 edge to get it first!