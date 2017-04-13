Samsung's 2015 phones are beginning to receive Nougat in the U.S.

Three of the four big U.S. carriers are rolling out Android 7.0 Nougat to the Galaxy S6, S6 edge, S6 edge+ and Note 5 over the week, much to the delight of impatient users everywhere.

Sprint and Verizon were first out of the gate to bring Samsung's 2015 suite of phones to its latest version of the Samsung Experience, which improves the design of the UI and upgrades things like notifications and multitasking. AT&T followed shortly thereafter. Here's a look at what to expect, as seen on the Galaxy S7.

Here are the phones that have received updates so far:

Galaxy S6: Sprint

Galaxy S6 edge: Sprint

Galaxy S6 edge+: AT&T, Verizon

Galaxy Note 5: Sprint, Verizon, AT&T

No word on when the T-Mobile variants will get Nougat.