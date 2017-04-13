Samsung's 2015 phones are beginning to receive Nougat in the U.S.
Three of the four big U.S. carriers are rolling out Android 7.0 Nougat to the Galaxy S6, S6 edge, S6 edge+ and Note 5 over the week, much to the delight of impatient users everywhere.
Sprint and Verizon were first out of the gate to bring Samsung's 2015 suite of phones to its latest version of the Samsung Experience, which improves the design of the UI and upgrades things like notifications and multitasking. AT&T followed shortly thereafter. Here's a look at what to expect, as seen on the Galaxy S7.
Here are the phones that have received updates so far:
- Galaxy S6: Sprint
- Galaxy S6 edge: Sprint
- Galaxy S6 edge+: AT&T, Verizon
- Galaxy Note 5: Sprint, Verizon, AT&T
No word on when the T-Mobile variants will get Nougat.
Reader comments
Unlocked snapdragon s7 is still stagnating as hell.
when in canada
Well it's about time!
My Note 5 Verizon updated last night, Love It!!
Note 5 on verizon? Must be anybody else's but not me.
A staggered release. Try rebooting your device and then checking for update.
I remember when Verizon used to be the slowest in getting updates
Got mines with AT&T last night...
The update makes the S6 feel so much more smoother. And battery management is definitely better. I got more storage back, and I'm loving the new emojis. Overall it was worth the wait for me at least. :)
I'm alittle disappointed in TMobile for the fact they have the least amount of bloat on Thier devices and yet have the longest wait for an update..I can only imagine it has something to do with WiFi calling
Note 5 Verizon downloading right now!
They announced the S6 getting it in the UK a month ago, and still no sign of it for me! Still on 6.0.1...
I pushed the official OTA to my ATT S6 Edge via ADB about a month ago. (Thanks XDA!) The update makes the phone feel fresh again for sure. It made me hesitate on preordering the S8. I was convinced ATT wouldnt push this until after the S8 was available. Haha.
Still no Nougat for the ATT regular S6... I'm not second guessing pre ordering the S8.
Upgraded my GS6+ on Sprint last week.
Anybody got it on the Verizon regular s6 yet?
Yeah I don't understand why the Edge got it and not the regular for Verizon.
android 7 nutmilk...
AT&T Note 5 update was waiting for me when I woke up this morning.