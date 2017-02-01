Is this the Samsung Galaxy S8?

The Galaxy S8 isn't yet official, but we're learning more and more about what it will look like, and design decisions — for better or worse — Samsung has made.

The latest comes from CNET Korea which has procured a Galaxy S8 "eyewitness" who helped them create renders of the upcoming phone. There are several key differences here that others who claim to have seen it or have seen the parts that will be used to make it tell us. One on each side, in fact.

This is a render. This is not something that came from Samsung. There is no way to know if this is anything more than a figment of someone's imagination or an elaborate hoax. But a lot of people are going to be hoping it's real because the edge displays that we all hate love saw on other leaks are drastically different. They're still edgy, but not Galaxy S7 edge style edgy and don't appear to wrap around the actual sides of the phone.

The renders and person who helped create them still say the fingerprint sensor is in that weird, almost unusable spot next to the camera, and the buttons are all virtual. Toss in a headphone jack for good measure, too.

If this is the Galaxy S8, is it what we're looking for? Comments are open so have at it!