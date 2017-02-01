Is this the Samsung Galaxy S8?
The Galaxy S8 isn't yet official, but we're learning more and more about what it will look like, and design decisions — for better or worse — Samsung has made.
The latest comes from CNET Korea which has procured a Galaxy S8 "eyewitness" who helped them create renders of the upcoming phone. There are several key differences here that others who claim to have seen it or have seen the parts that will be used to make it tell us. One on each side, in fact.
This is a render. This is not something that came from Samsung. There is no way to know if this is anything more than a figment of someone's imagination or an elaborate hoax. But a lot of people are going to be hoping it's real because the edge displays that we all
hate love saw on other leaks are drastically different. They're still edgy, but not Galaxy S7 edge style edgy and don't appear to wrap around the actual sides of the phone.
The renders and person who helped create them still say the fingerprint sensor is in that weird, almost unusable spot next to the camera, and the buttons are all virtual. Toss in a headphone jack for good measure, too.
If this is the Galaxy S8, is it what we're looking for? Comments are open so have at it!
Reader comments
Hopefully they don't hard-code the "SAMSUNG" logo on the top half of the screen like rumours suggest.
This phone is shaping up to be a lot like the S6.
Hard code the logo on the top half of the screen? Like in the background??
supposedly, according to a story from...yesterday? two days ago?...that it's going to be like a notification bar, but all it's going to say is samsung, and it's going to take up a certain amount of screen real estate, and not be able to be changed...google "evan blass samsung galaxy s8" and read the forbes.com article for pictures
He's not always right either. He said a new Nexus 7 would be out before Christmas.
apparently evan blass was trolling, and the writer from forbes took him seriously
If they do that, they'll have a big issue with burn in, unless they make it change with screen rotation.
Evan Blass who reported that
Reposted 2 days later that it was sarcasm
That seems kind of high for a sensor but then again, we do have iris scanners so I don't know if this is really high or not.
Glad to see the hardware buttons gone though.
Here's the tweet and the reply I got from Samsung on finger print scanning. So we will see.:
Me:
@SamsungMobileUS @SamsungMobile We(the world) are expecting the S8 to have on screen finger print authentication. Do not fail us again.
Samsung:
@andy_hilton Two words: Stay tuned.
Dun dun duuuuunnnn
I've been thinking something along those lines since this oddly placed fingerprint sensor was "leaked". It's too illogical, even for Samsung, to have that be the primary unlocking spot.
Extra Side Button. Shutter?
Stop overreacting about the fingerprint sensor. Actually the home button now is more awkward than the way my index finger naturally falls near the camera.
For many people (myself included) placement next to the camera is nowhere close to where my index finger lands, even on the small Pixel (I can at least adjust to it, though). But on the iPhone 7 Plus, nope, gonna be a lot of dropped phones if it's a largish phone IMO.
For many people (myself included) our fingers land right next to where that sensor is, and it will be just fine. It's impossible to please everyone, because everyone uses the phone differently. I'd prefer it on the front under the glass as well, but i'm not going to freak out about having to move my finger slightly, either.
Where the Pixel has it placed does not place the device at risk of being dropped for most people, does it? While the placement on this phone does.
Actually having the FP there is a really bad idea! Imagine how many times you are going to tap on the camera lens ha! If its true its already a no buy for me
I'll be glad to see these, and the G6, but I'm pretty sure I'm good until the fall's heavy hitters land.
Gotta say, if Samsung goes software nav buttons, I'm interested.
They'd have to if this is accurate
What do you think Mirco SD Card or I hope the New UFS Card
RUMOR is that it will be a hybrid slot able to accept either one.
If it will take the New UFS Card and Samsung allows us to use the software that lets us merge onboard mem with the card my in!
What about the built in waffle maker?
what a stupid comment, so stupid i had to login to downvote and reply
I would also like to know where the built in waffle maker is?
Could they have possibly chosen uglier colors for the renders?
No. They did it to upset you and rock your world.
Lol.. fingerprints all over camera lens constantly. This seems like a silly decision for placement
Hey you, get out of here with that common sense. Lol.
No kidding, just wait for the "you're holding it wrong responses" 😂
So it looks exactly the same. Woowzerz.
Yeah, I'm going to buy the crap out of this phone, but that would be a truly dumb spot for the finger print sensor!