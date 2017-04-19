Galaxy Note 8's dual-camera setup said to be the 'most important upgrade' in the device.

Renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities has dished out a few details on the Galaxy Note 8. In a note released to investors obtained by 9to5Google, Kuo said that the phone will feature a dual-camera setup with a 12MP wide-angle lens and a 13MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. Both imaging sensors will offer OIS and six-element lenses, with Kuo stating that the dual rear cameras will be the "most important upgrade" in the Note 8.

According to Kuo, Samsung's implementation of the dual-camera setup will be "much better than that of iPhone 7 Plus, and likely match that of OLED iPhone." It's no secret that Samsung tested dual cameras on the Galaxy S8, but the company ditched the idea as it didn't find "real value for it yet." We've seen leaked prototypes of the phone with two rear cameras, and it looks like the company is saving the feature for the Note line.

Kuo also shared details on the early sales figures of the Galaxy S8 and S8+, stating that market feedback is "better than expected:"

According to our survey, market feedback to Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ (abbreviated as 'S8') has been better than expected since their unveiling. We attribute this to a better- than-expected selling point in the full-screen design. For this reason, we revise up our 2017F S8 shipments from 40-45mn units to 50-55mn units. Post-launch market response a big thumbs up for full-screen design, offsetting our concerns. Although the full-screen design has not created any new applications, its form factor will be effective in attracting high-end users. This is why market feedback has exceeded our expectations.

Samsung netted over 1 million pre-orders for the flagships in its home market, and is set to kick off sales later this week in the U.S. For more on the Galaxy S8, be sure to check out our comprehensive review.