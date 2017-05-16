The Galaxy Note 8 will be the first Samsung phone with two cameras at the back.

Samsung tested dual rear cameras on the Galaxy S8, but the company is said to be saving the feature for the Galaxy Note 8. A rumor from last month stated that the phone may feature a 12MP wide-angle lens paired with a 13MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a new report out of South Korea corroborates the claim.

Korea Herald also notes that rising demand for dual camera sensors — Xiaomi is the latest to adopt the technology in the Mi 6 — will result in increased revenues for LG and Samsung. Although Samsung saw diminished sales from phones in Q1 2017, it posted its second-highest profits ever on the back of strong sales from the semiconductor and imaging sensor units.

LG Innotek — which provides imaging sensors for Apple and Huawei in addition to its own devices — also saw a 100% increase in sales to $827 million in Q1 2017. With the Galaxy Note 8, Samsung will be looking to build on the success of the Galaxy S8 and change customer perception around the Note brand, and one way of doing that is by introducing exciting new features.

