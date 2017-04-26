Samsung and T-Mobile are scheming to promote the company's upcoming coverage boost.
The Galaxy Note 8 will likely be the first phone to feature an upgraded version of the modem inside Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 platform boasting support for the 600MHz spectrum that T-Mobile just spent $8 billion to acquire.
During its first quarter earnings call this week, the company's CTO Neville Ray revealed that the first 600MHz-supported handsets will be available "before the end of the year," and the Samsung will be the first out of the gate. Other manufacturers like LG, with its V30, will also likely support the new technology.
The net benefit for T-Mobile, as it steals more customers from Verizon and AT&T, is the ability to reach customers in more rural areas, since airwaves over 600MHz travel further. Until now, most low-band spectrum has been largely held by Verizon and AT&T, so T-Mobile is understandably excited about the prospect of taking on its biggest rivals in parts of the U.S. where its coverage has been either weak or non-existent.
Yes, we are adding support for the 600 MHz band to the Snapdragon X16 LTE modem and the WTR5975 with which is pairs. https://t.co/onx7piC0sR— 📶 Sherif Hanna (@sherifhanna) April 25, 2017
T-Mobile is also launching service in the unlicensed spectrum space, which allows the company to aggregate traditionally non-cellular spectrum in the 5GHz space with licensed spectrum in lower bands for much faster speeds. The company is already testing LTE-U in certain parts of the country, and plans to experiment with another unlicensed standard called LAA, or Licensed-Assisted Access, with the intention of rolling it out more substantively in 2018 and 2019. The Galaxy S8 is the first phone in the U.S. to support LTE-U on T-Mobile's network.
Going back to the Galaxy Note 8, though — even if it's released later than it was last year, pushed up by the Galaxy S8's debut, it would likely still be out in September, which would give T-Mobile plenty of marketing opportunities to promote its improved rural coverage (and better nationwide coverage overall) for the all-important holiday season. T-Mobile added over a million new customers this past quarter, mainly at the expense of AT&T and Verizon, so it will be interesting to see whether, when it can truly compete on a network level, the momentum can be maintained.
Just when you try to convince yourself you're not going to buy the newest releases anymore...
I have S7 Edge, skipping on S8, and planning on getting Note 8. And plus ive never owned a Note.
The N8 just might be the phone that replaces my mighty N4. That or the V30
I'm still using my Note 4, Best phone ever created, but I am waiting on the Note 8. The S8 feels to skinny in my huge hands...
That title could lead to a huge misunderstanding if taken in the wrong context...
Too soon
The note 8 and 600mhz will really give T-mo more firepower on their arsenal to fight the two giants.
Everything can lead to a huge misunderstanding if taken the wrong way.
Yeah, I sure hope this promotion doesn't blow up in anyone's face.
LOL. I think that's why they specified "coverage."
Although, you can get people to take cover with the right device.
1 more reason to get the note8. Thx T mobile
Glad I have Jump on Demand. I just wish the down payment for these expensive phones weren't so high.
I feel you. Note 7's down payment was $70 last year. The S8 doubled this time.
The Note 7 down payment was quickly removed a day or so later right when pre-order started...it was $0 down at launch.
Cool. I didn't know. Eventually I was reimbursed because of the recall.
Agreed. It's the reason I went with the S8 instead of the plus. I'm a little surprised because other expensive phones haven't required a down oayment, like the Note 7 and plus iPhone models. I think they might do it to try and keep monthly payments below about $35 though.
Hurry up and bring on the coverage expansion T-Mobile. I'd love to give you guys another try this coming holiday season with a shiny, new Note8.
I've got a tablet line, a hotspot line, and a wearable line that I'm canceling with Verizon this week, anyway, just to pare down to the minimum when the time to move finally becomes feasible based on availability of coverage.
Finally, a real replacement for the Note 7!
If they offer a good deal for us Note 7 orphans, I'm in. Otherwise, I'll be changing phones and carriers a year on, after my S7 Edge is paid for.
I'll probably switch to LG and Verizon if Samsung and T-Mobile don't offer us Note 7 people a nice deal on a Note 8.
why should they? tmo already took care of you as a customer to handle the note7 issue. that wasn't their fault. you should be looking at samsung to come with a good deal for anyone that was affected by the note7 recall.
You guys already got reimbursed and the phones replaced or refunded... Why go you people still want more free ****?
I agree. I got 200$ bill credit got to keep all my promotion goodies and even kept all the type c chargers and accessories. I feel I was taken care of well by Samsung and Verizon.
I traded a paid for Note 4 in for the Note 7 which was the phone I wanted. I was then forced to give the Note 7 back because of the recall, which wasn't my fault. Well they couldn't give me my Note 4 back so I'm now paying payments on a S7 edge which I didn't want to begin with but took because it was the best phone left to choose from. So yes, I think they should give me an extra incentive to buy the Note 8 since I'm paying for a phone I didn't want anyhow. All those bill credits and stuff was just to get me to buy the S7 edge and stay with Samsung. I was put in a position that wasn't my fault and I had to get a new phone but not the one I agreed to when I traded my phone in. So yes, they still owe me a phone I want.
Frankly the fault is on you for not keeping the paid off Note 4. Either way one should always keep something as a backup (never put all your eggs in one basket)!
My question is whether the 600 MHZ upgrade is software only on TMobile's side. In other words does T Mobile need to make any hardware changes to existing towers to make them compatible with the 600 MHZ bands?
I would suggest that they would need to at least change antennas, as in the past they have not had anything in this freq band in the USA. However their engineers may have planned for it with multi band antennas in rural areas.
the article states that it's a different antenna
The article doesn't even use the word "antenna' and is solely focused on the potential of the upcoming Galaxy phone supporting 600 mhz. The article doesn't discuss tower side hardware at all.
you obviously didn't click the link in the quoted text. dive deeper and get all the info.
You obviously didn't understand the link, as the only antennas it references are those on the phone. Not the tower side. But nice try.
http://www.pcmag.com/news/353283/t-mobile-phones-could-see-speed-boost-i...
it doesn't specify that the antenna was installed in the phone.
"You'll need new phones to support the network because 600MHz requires a different physical antenna than existing networks."
The "network" consists of the towers and the devices in which they communicate with (phones, tablets, etc).
I'm not sure what you mean by software on the towers? I'm assuming there will be some kind of hardware change needed on the towers to make it work. The phones themselves certainly need a hardware change.
It's something to do with the reception frequency of the Qualcomm (hardware) radio. Most current cell phone radios operate at frequencies starting at 800 to 900 MHz. An inherent flaw of the higher frequencies is it is susceptible to normal background noise. The higher the frequency, the more susceptible, thus lowering the operating range between the cell tower and handset.
But, to answer your question, no current device is designed for operating in this 600 MHz band. New tower transmitters need to be implemented and you would need a compatible (new) handset.
Yahooo! Im gettin my Note 8!
The key question is, Will Google play along? or will they keep their 2017 Pixels tied to Verizon's apron strings?
Anyone get a bit confused by the article's title?
That settles it. I'll pass on the S8+ and hang on to my S7 Edge until the Note 8 arrives.
This will be false advertising. T-Mobile's 600 MHz bands won't be available for a year or two. I'll feel sorry for rural folk who'll ditch their Verizon or AT&T coverage for T-Mobile coverage that's non-existent yet.
They won't be available NATIONWIDE for that long, but the rollout will start early in a few markets somewhere, this August wouldn't surprise me.
I'm waiting for official pricing on note 8 to decide between n8, s8+, v30 or pixel 2. At least s8+ would be cheaper by then. Co-worker has one and its tempting!
YES! Take my lightly used S8+ and gimme a Spanking new Note 8 on Tmo
Will definitely be moving from the S8/G6 to the the Note 8. This thing is sounding better and better.
As if Verizon and AT&T are sitting on their collective arses not investing in their own networks...