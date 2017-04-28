A big update for some aging phones.
Depending on the carrier and version of the phone, it's been between a few weeks and a few days since your Galaxy Note 5 or Galaxy S6 series phone was updated to Nougat.
The update, surprisingly, brings Samsung's 2015-era phones largely to feature parity with the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S8 — barring any hardware-specific variances — and updates the Samsung Experience UI to the company's blue-and-white color palette that it adopted with Nougat. Android 7.0 also brings battery-saving features in the form of a lower default resolution and improvements to background resources, which will hopefully boost uptime for a series of phones that were criticized for not having great battery life.
Beyond that, though, these are the same great phones that they've always been, even two years later. The Note 5, especially, feels like a new phone, and given that there's no Note 7 on the market anymore, it's still the phone we recommend if you need pen input on a phone. That the Note 5 and S6 edge+, each big phones, still feel so spritely and modern in mid-2017, is a testament to what Samsung accomplished with its then-new form factor and decision to ditch plastic for metal and glass. But hey, that's just our opinion!
What's your experience with the Android 7.0 Nougat update been on the Galaxy Note 5, or Galaxy S6, S6 edge or S6 edge+?
Samsung Galaxy Note 5
- Read our full review
- Get the latest news
- Note 5 vs. Note 4: What's the difference?
- Galaxy Note 5 specs
- Join the discussion
- Check out Note 5 cases
Reader comments
Galaxy Note 5 and S6 series owners, how's the Nougat update treating you?
Wouldn't know. Still waiting for AT&T to actually push it...
Yep. S6 Active still waiting as well.
Really? Got it for my Note 5 last week.
Me too still no update pushed from at&t
I got it via a custom ROM on my rooted S6, since T-Mobile STILL can't get their sh** together, and it's great. A few quibbles here and there, but it does definitely seem to have at least moderately improved battery life. And the new notification controls are really nice.
Verizon Galaxy S6
I think it's fantastic. I've had it for a day now. It reminds me of my beloved Note7 #rip #wearetheworld
Yeah short of the always on screen the update did help in bridging the gap in tech thirst.
I also got the update on my verizon s6 edge.after getting the update am noticing a sound distortion speaker when i play samsung ring tone or when i get a call and the ring tone plays.i have no issue while if i play music.the speaker works just normal.i wonder if my speaker is damaged or its a software issue.
If you are a Verizon customer the first issue you might want to check is the time being incorrect. But after that it is just a matter of getting used to a new look and customizing it to what you need. I highly recommend turning the Blue Light filter on.
my unlocked s6 gt920I still did not got the update..why samsung??
No complaints on my Sprint S6 running the Nougat update. The transition was very smooth and I'm generally please with the update.
T-mobile led to random boot loop. Choking on update for now.
I just upgraded on verizon a week ago on my Note 5 and battery life is better. Not a huge fan of notifications though...some good things but other bad. I have noticed sometimes apps just hang on the open screen (including google ones) and I feel like I lose connection more often. Tough to blame it on the update but I didn't notice this before.
I just got the update on my T-Mobile Note 5 and I'm super excited to get back some of the Note 7 pen functionality that I was missing! Not sure why they didn't include all the Note 7 pen features but some is better than none.
What are the pen features ??? I see no difference after update
It now has all of the Note7 S-Pen features. Magnification, translation, gif capture. Go into the S-Pen settings via Air Command (click close to the screen) and you will see the Note7 S-Pen apps.
Now that's weird! Verizons Note 5 does not have the gif feature! The only one that I actually was hoping for. But the rest is there. 🤔
Also have a note 5 and Tmo. The new pen features are nice and the phone's been a bit snappier and nice and stable so far. Not enough time to get a feel for any batter improvements yet. The will help keep me with the Note 5 until I get the Note 8 or Pixel XL 2 this fall.
seems legit
Still not released on t-mobile for s6 edge
Chuckles......try waiting for the Nougat update from EE !!(CSC code EVR worse network for updating say probably June 2017!! Laughs mine a S6 Flat....
They announced it will be coming next week so expect it around Tuesday or Wednesday
Verizon Note 5 works great so far. I agree Battery life seems a tad better. GS6 edge is still sitting in a drawer. I suppose I should dig it out and update that as well.
Sprint Note 5 here. Overall seems ok for me. No major impact on battery life either way. S pen function spazzed out a while back, was hoping update fixed it. But it didn't so I dunno if its my screen, my stylus, or something else.
One weird specific thing I noticed too, is I can't pin YouTube Kids app while the phone in upright, only if I turn it sideways and put it in landscape can i pin that one app. Super weird and annoying, but I got used to it.
Note 5 feels just like my S7 again, of course with Marshmallow they were about identical as well.
Running smooth on GS6 on Sprint. Hate that the Good Lock app isn't compatible anymore. 😭
It's not? That's a bummer!
Note 5 on Rogers. Terrible. Battery life cut in half. Random freezes and reboots
Really? Mine has been okay so far. Battery is a tiny bit better and it seems to run a bit smoother too
Received the T-Mobile update OTA about 2 days ago on my Note5. Device has been running pretty smooth and seems a bit snappier. No hiccups or issues except for a few minor disconnects when trying to make a call other. Its been inconsistent but I noticed it after the update. All in all it feels like a new Note.
Note 5. AT&T. Love it after tweaking notifications. Battery life and speed both seem a tad better.
Agreed. I like the look and feel of it.
Took a minute to get use to change. But I like it. Faster and battery life is much better.
Ha... What Nougat update? -__-
Got mine via T-Mo. Works great so far.
Oh please bring this love to my Note 4!
With Telus. No update for the regular S6 fella's...yet.
Tmobile still shows S6 update to 7.0 on "Manufacturer Development"
I guess JL dropped the ball.
Well if AT&T ever pushes the update I'll let you know! I check manually just about every hour hoping I'll get lucky.
Note 5 SM-N9208 BRI still waiting, seems like one of the last on the list.
Still waiting
At&t Note 5 with Nougat for at least a week...smoother with slightly better battery life...I like it!
Pissed Good Lock app won't work.
I thought the update would change the file operating system from EXT to F2FS. Even after a factory reset I'm still on EXT. Battery life seems better.
My sister has a note 5 updated and she hates it....the phone lags and freezes even more then it did before.....Samsung for u
Hahaha it comes out when I trade my phone for the s8 plus
Pretty much all is good but I have a weird problem with my Verizon Note 5. It was encrypted, of course, and after update I can't disable "install from unknown source" in security settings anymore. To be precise, I can disable it but it enables itself after a while. Also, PIN entry before boot disables itself as well. I deleted everything I installed after update, still the same. Then I had enough and factory reset phone,encrypted and - same result! No app installed so far. So I reset again, didn't encrypt this time and all is working well. Have everything back up and running again and it seems to stay disabled. I'd like to have an encrypted phone but I also like to have all the safety features working. Now I gave it a longer PIN code and live without encryption, like all the years before. Interesting enough, I could not find an article on the Internet about this. Must be unique to my phone alone.