A big update for some aging phones.

Depending on the carrier and version of the phone, it's been between a few weeks and a few days since your Galaxy Note 5 or Galaxy S6 series phone was updated to Nougat.

The update, surprisingly, brings Samsung's 2015-era phones largely to feature parity with the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S8 — barring any hardware-specific variances — and updates the Samsung Experience UI to the company's blue-and-white color palette that it adopted with Nougat. Android 7.0 also brings battery-saving features in the form of a lower default resolution and improvements to background resources, which will hopefully boost uptime for a series of phones that were criticized for not having great battery life.

Beyond that, though, these are the same great phones that they've always been, even two years later. The Note 5, especially, feels like a new phone, and given that there's no Note 7 on the market anymore, it's still the phone we recommend if you need pen input on a phone. That the Note 5 and S6 edge+, each big phones, still feel so spritely and modern in mid-2017, is a testament to what Samsung accomplished with its then-new form factor and decision to ditch plastic for metal and glass. But hey, that's just our opinion!

What's your experience with the Android 7.0 Nougat update been on the Galaxy Note 5, or Galaxy S6, S6 edge or S6 edge+?