Fossil hasn't made too many splashes since it first had attention around its original Q Founder smartwatch release, but now it's rolling out Android Wear 2.0 to its 3 compatible models. The second-gen Q Founder is getting the update, as are the Q Marshal and Q Wander.

Once updated, the three Fossil watches will work identically to the LG Watch Sport (minus the hardware differences, of course), including the Google Assistant, new navigation system, standalone apps, notifications and Google Fit fitness tracking. The one difference here will be Fossil's exclusive watch faces, which will carry over to add a bit more style to your wrist.

If you're using an Android Wear watch that isn't a Fossil and haven't yet received the 2.0 update, you can see a complete list of what models will be updated right here. Over 20 different smartwatches will be getting the update.

