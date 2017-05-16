The next best thing to being there yourself.

There's something special about Google I/O, and with the conference's move to an outdoor venue starting last year it has become even more quirky and festival-like than ever before. Only a small number of Android fans get to attend Google I/O alongside the droves of developers who are there to learn about the latest technology from Google, but the Android Central team is lucky enough to have a handful of people in attendance this year.

You'll see all of the Google I/O 2017 news right here on Android Central, but for all of the smaller things — the experiences, the people, the fun, the after-hours shenanigans — you'll want to follow us all on social media. Five of us from Android Central will be at the conference, and we'll also have MrMobile (Michael Fisher) in tow to see everything Google has to offer over three days in sunny Mountain View.

Alex Dobie: Twitter | Instagram

Andrew Martonik: Twitter | Instagram

Daniel Bader: Twitter | Instagram

Florence Ion: Twitter | Snapchat

Jerry Hildenbrand (Cowboy): Twitter

Michael Fisher (MrMobile): YouTube | Twitter | Instagram | Snapchat | Facebook

