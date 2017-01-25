Life is busy and relaxing can be hard. Avoiding distractions isn't easy, they are literally everywhere. Whether you need to avoid them to get some studying done or need help getting yourself to sleep, it can be a struggle to get it done. There are a number of different programs and options out there to tune out these distractions, but unfortunately they aren't all cheap.
Luckily, Brain.fm is a great way to tune them out at an affordable cost. For just $39 you can grab a lifetime subscription that will help you boost your productivity and get that to-do list accomplished.
With this lifetime subscription you'll be able to:
- Choose whether you're trying to work, relax, or sleep, & experience an original composition specially generated for that scenario
- Adjust the stream to play for 30 minutes, 1 hour, 2 hours, or indefinitely until you turn it off
- Explore different recordings & audio tracks for each category on your own
- Access premium-only content & track your work progress
This huge 80% savings that brings the price to just $39 won't last too long, so you'll want to act quickly. Whether you need to buckle down and study for that upcoming exam or just need to relax after a long day of work, Brain.fm is the perfect option for you.
Don't wait for the price to jump back up to $200 and instead grab this lifetime subscription for yourself right now.
Reader comments
I'll just stick to using Google Play's automated playlists for "Work", Focusing and stuff
All my music in one place and I know the choice is good
Was about to order this since it sounds like a decent deal for an easy way to get music.
It doesn't appear to be available on Android. In specifications, it says IOS 8.0+. A search in the play store came up with nothing as well.
Pretty much a waste of money for me then, as I can use any other number of free services on my desktop.