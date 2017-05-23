How can Google Play Music improve? Let us count the ways...
I'm not exaggerating when I say this: Google Play Music is the first app I use every morning and it is the last thing I see before I put my phone to sleep at night. And no, that's not just because Google Play Music is my alarm clock. Music is what keeps me sane during chaotic work days, and it's what cheers me up when life inevitably happens. Google Play Music always has been my most-used app, and it's changed a lot in since it launched in 2011.
Not all of those changes have been good, and there are more that still need to happen. Here are the biggest things still missing in one of Google Play's most important services.
UI Overhaul
Four years ago, Google Play Music went from Holo blue/black to a more retina-searing orange/white. Ever since, Play Music has been adding and adding features without any major UI changes, which has lead to the app becoming a bloated mess.
The home page was the portion of the app to most recently receive an update, showcasing recommended albums, artists, and stations. I'm all for recommendations, especially the way Play Music's keeping improving, but nine times out of 10, we're not looking for recommendations, but are instead looking to pick up where we left off in our last playlist, or returning to that artist we were listening to this morning. Recents are a relegated to a button below the search bar and in the main menu.
The app is a bloated mess.
The main menu has ballooned over the years. Podcasts were added; Explore split into Top charts and New releases; Recents were added when Now Listening turned into recommendations. Want to open the app and go to a playlist that's not in your recents? It's at least three taps, to access a core feature of a music-playing app.
This overhaul extends to playback UI and playlist UI as well. The zoomed-in album art was originally meant to help fill the Now Playing screen, but let's be real: it looks terrible. Give us that full square of album art. If Google wants to fill the rest of that space, make the controls bigger or space them further apart so that we don't seek when we meant to Cast or thumbs down a track when we meant to fast-forward.
I'm not asking for Google to scrap everything and start completely over. I'm not asking us to go back to the old, simple layout, either — though I am going to ask for a dark theme 'til I'm blue in the face — but the current UI isn't nearly as sleek and simple as it was pitched back at Google I/O 2013.
Device Policy Revisit
I accept having a device limit. I do. I even understand having a specific limit on phones, as much as it hurts someone like me who goes through a lot of phones. But the device policy on Google Play Music needs to be revisited for a few very important reasons.
- Your computer can be counted twice because both the web extension and Music Manager count as an activation. This means that if you want to download one song or a thousand, you need two different too that take a fifth of your account devices.
- Chromebooks can actually be counted more than that, as they can take a new activation every time you Powerwash them. I had a single Chromebook take up four activations at once when I was cycling between the different channels.
- Devices that can't download/upload to your Google Play Library can still count against the ten device limit, like Android Wear 2.0 watches and Android TVs.
- Almost every device that ships Android has Google Play Music on it. There should not be a device limit on something that you have no choice in having. The first thing you do on your phone after setting it up should be something productive like syncing your text messages, not disabling Play Music before it activates itself.
That last one is important because you can theoretically get locked out of your own library. If you burn through your device authorizations with phones and tablets and watches and TVs, you could have ten devices and not have a way to upload new music or download what is already rightfully yours.
Let me repeat that: if you run out of device authorizations and de-authorizations, you can be locked out of downloading music you own.
So long as the de-authorization limit exists — a limit which is unheard of on any streaming service Play Music competes with — Play Music is going to be a service that we use while the Sword of Damocles hangs over our heads. Many of my co-workers at Android Central have sanely said screw this and moved on to other music streaming services, and other local music apps. I, myself, have a local music app that I keep handy for the phones on which I disable Google Play Music, because music is so important and I refuse to get caught by surprise.
Uploads/Downloads without a desktop computer
If we're really living in a post-PC era where you can live on your phone and in the cloud, then I shouldn't have to boot up my damn desktop just to add a couple of new songs that I bought on sale on Amazon, or that I had to buy on iTunes because of an exclusive, or that I was sent as a gift from a friend. I should be able to add them directly to my cloud library from my phone so that I can add them to playlists, rate them, and Cast them, because you can't cast locally stored MP3s in Play Music. We shouldn't need an old-looking and old-acting Music Manager. We shouldn't need a Chrome extension.
So long as a song not being in your cloud library is considered a bad thing in Google Play Music, you need to be able to fix it right there in the app. And so long as there's a chance of running out of devices and not being able to make room for more, any device you use needs to be able to download your library and let you get back what's yours.
Gapless Playback
We've all been there: the music's going strong, you feel the world drifting away as it overwhelms you. The passion, the elation, aaaaand- the song skips a second while Google Play Music goes to the next song. And that moment, that moment of elation… it's tripped over itself and fallen face-first on the couch.
So many albums are gapless, and nothing will throw off the groove more than that second, second-and-a-half while Google Play switches off between tracks. I don't know why Google Play Music haven't implemented it as standard a feature as it is, even single-developer 'indie' music apps include gapless playback because they know how important it is. I don't need five different crossfade settings, but gapless playback is long, long overdue, and it needs to come.
So, what are you still missing in Google Play Music? Want to upload from your phone while you're out during the day? Want to ditch the pause in the middle of a ridiculously awesome gapless album? Are you just waiting for a dark theme and a way to set Google Play Music as your morning alarm without jumping through ridiculous Tasker hoops? Me, too, my musical friends… me, too.
Reader comments
I recently started having problems where the music just stops playing or skips like a CD. It happens over both Bluetooth and while casting to a Chromecast and on two different devices. A google search shows I'm not alone.
Google play music needs flac and master quality audio so I can leave tidal.
Agreed.
I don't like how it shows your FLAC music but when you try and play it nothing happens and it just errors out.
Same happens to me
Works great for me....
They need to bring back the Metal category in the New Releases.
Yes please! It pissed me off so much when they removed it
Device limits and Gapless playback +1!
I go though a lot of phones and devices and called more then one to have them provide the "one-time courtesy reset" of the devices.
Would love to have the cross-fade ability like spotify.
I've been a subscriber since it launched, and I have a few to add:
1. ONLY PUT ALBUMS IN NEW RELEASES (or at least designate which is a single and which is an album). Nothing more annoying than seeing your favorite artist in there and getting excited, only to realize it's a single song. So stupid.
2. Playback across devices - Spotify does this well - start playing on my phone, switch seamlessly to my tablet, watch, computer, TV, etc. Right now you can't really do it easily.
3. Yes, the interface. Dear lord that interface. And yes on the album art. Or maybe have a visualization option to better use the space?
4. PLEASE a voice command to start a radio station. "Play [artist name] radio" should not perform a Google search, nor should it shuffle that artist. The radio stations are what keeps me on GPM, so make them more accessible.
Oh, don't get me started on voice commands on Google Play Music and Assistant...
Curated playlists
Seriously. If you're going to buy and kill Songza, at least replicate the functionality on GPM.
I thought it has gapless playback. I remember it being a big deal when it finally came out.
Yeah, it does. I've been enjoying gapless playback for years in Play Music.
Yes, I hope cross fading will be added
Gapless playback is device dependent. My Pixel had it but my S8 doesn't. Google Play Music shouldn't be effected that much by the audio drivers on a phone.
Ah gotcha. That's disappointing.
It does, but it's very inconsistent. It works most of the time for me, but every so often I get that jarring second of silence between songs that just yesterday transitioned seamlessly.
I think what people are alluding to is that it doesn't work quite as well as it should. It's especially bad if you're connected through Bluetooth or Chromecast.
Cross-fading would be nice though.
I wish they'd stop asking me every damn time I load the app whether I want to subscribe. I don't; now let me get to my own music library, thank you very much. Also, the activate/de-activate thing is a serious problem for me as I: (1) test several phones a year; and (2) flash ROMs necessitating factory resets. The service never re-recognizes the devices. On at least one occasion I had to call Google and have them do a master reset. Completely idiotic.
+1 to fixing the disaster that they call UI. It needs a stinkin' home button, I hate having to tap a stupid 'back arrow' multiple times just to get to the home screen. And enough with putting the albums/music I have from a particular artist dead last under their listing, underneath everything else they've done.
As one person noted, playback across devices like spotify does.
-A big one for me that no one seems to care about is the fact you cant outright delete songs from your library on the screen youre on. This usually involves going back 3 or more screens to the playlist its on and selecting remove from library or delete. Why cant they have a delete option like even stock music players have?
-night or dark theme
This is a big one for me. Not everyone likes battery draining retna burning white. Or better yet take notes from sound cloud music player and let album art cover the whole screen and have music controls on top of it.
-like someone said above, home button please. Haphazardly hitting the album art icon or trying to swipe the screen and accidently going to a previous track is annoying
My beef to go along with the litany of issues is when I upload a CD, I should get exactly the same version of that music. To elaborate, I've noticed that if I upload an album that has explicit lyrics/content, I shouldn't get a "clean" version of that song on playback. It's not consistent...I've noticed some albums getting this treatment, while others (that did have both a clean and explicit version of that same album) were not altered. Anyone else notice this?
I've had the same problem. I prefer the "clean" versions of music, and I get explicit. Or I have a remix version from a CD that I used to have but no longer do, and the app switches it to the original as opposed to the remix version. It is beyond irritating.
I have the opposite problem. Mine seems to always want to play the Clean version even though I chose to play the Explicit version. It's very annoying and the only way to fix it is to wipe the cache. I'm not sure how it acts on iOS.
Yep. This is a problem I have issues with. Google Play Music doesn't properly handle Explicit/Clean music properly independent of each other.
How about getting the hint that after asking every time I've started the app since the subscriptions were a thing that I don't want one, I'm happy to purchase my own music thank you very much and to stop asking?
I would like to have a volume matching feature so that songs that are louder won't blow my speakers suddenly after quieter ones.
I'd also like it to be easier to delete and add music to my library or my device. It seems like I have to jump through hoops to do both.
You can delete from anywhere, but you can only add on desktop.
Would be great if I could listen to downloaded music in a music player app like Poweramp . GPM doesn't sound the greatest or the loudest in my experience.
I used to consider subscribing to YouTube Red, but no freaking way now with all of their de-monetizing crap. Bunch of shady crooks.
allow us to select which page it opens to by default. Like My Library, I don't need Google telling me what to listen to.
Another one that really makes no sense is how Google Play Music seems to hate playing Explicit music on the mobile app. Lets say you start playing an album and you had accidentally picked the Clean version. So you switch to the Explicit version.. You're basically stuck listening to the Clean version even though you picked Explicit. No way to get it to fix itself without wiping cache.
Also the Play Music app on Android TV is absolutely atrocious. You're unable to scroll through your playlists, can't tell if an album is Clean or Explicit, the interface is just horrible and intuitive, etc. Spotify's Android TV app is a dream in comparison.
They also need to add in some parental controls on the family plans. That is what stops me from subscribing.
I wish I could access Google Play Music through a different music app. Just give me the music but let me choose the app I want to use to access the service.
GPM has had gapless playback for a long time now.
Oh how I agree! I don't use the streaming service but use it as a simple music player. How come I have to see the home screen with all the offers first. Why can't I just ask it to go directly to my local library (like Groove Music does on Windows)?
Podcasts notifications are bad as well. Instead of showing what podcast was uploaded, it's showing me the last song I listened to.
Gapless playback shouldn't be an issue in 2017. Apple has had since the iPod 14 years ago. So Google, what gives?
I switch from Windows to Linux some times and try new versions (which implies reinstalling) so I have to install the Google Play Music Manager to sync my music. Everytime it's a new activation. Then you reach the limit and you can't activate it anymore. You can ask them to remove old ones but they can only do that once a year. You should be able to remove them after a while without using them or maybe they could just try to reach the device when you want to remove it and if they can't you remove it. Again Apple manages that better.
One annoying thing is recents do not transfer between devices.
BRING BACK THE PLAYLISTS TAB!!! *angry pitchfork voice*
Agreed. The app is a disaster to use. I mostly want quick access to my own playlists, but there are a couple steps to get there. Web interface really isn't much better. And playback works well for me on device, but I frequently have trouble with Chromecast pausing or just stopping when there doesn't seem to be any connection issue and I have same behavior across multiple Chromecast versions and phones.
Songs stop suddenly then another song starts to play
Song titles incorrect.
Songs labeled as an artist, then when you hear playback it's totally not the artist. I'm like that's not them singing, very misleading and happens often!! 😒😤😤
The biggest problem now for me is that Amazon Echo won't play google music, and Google Home won't play amazon music.. So you are almost forced to go to a platform agnostic option like Spotify so that you can have your music on all devices. But I really like my youtube red..
I haven't had a problem with gapless playback with Google Play Music All Access streams since they introduced it 5 years ago. The rest of the article? Spot on.
I'd also add that the podcast library is sorely lacking. That I can't even add freaking Serial to my GPM podcast list makes it a non-starter. At least let me import OPML from another podcast player if you want me to seriously consider switching, Google.
I didn't realize how bad the UI is until I cracked open Spotify (on Android) for the first time in a while, and wow, night and day difference. THe worst part for me is how cumbersome it is to view playlists: Music Library --> Playlists --> Scroll forever past recent and auto playlists since the thumbnails are so huge. Need the ability to see them as a list and filter.
They need to add a messaging service to Google Play Music. A proprietary one that can only communicate with other devices through Google Play Music. Then it would be perfect.