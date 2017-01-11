The Galaxy S7's battery is bigger than before, but you still don't want to waste what you have.
The eternal quest for longer battery life in smartphones continues on, as evermore efficient chips and bigger batteries are in a battle with new software, apps, features and big screens. You want your phone to do everything, but also do it for a very long time — and those things are at odds, especially if you don't want to be chasing around a wall outlet everywhere you go.
The Galaxy S7's 3000 mAh battery is bigger than last year's Galaxy S6 and offers really solid battery life, actually, but if you consistently find your GS7 coming up short at the end of the day we have a handful of tips for you to get the most out of what battery you have.
Reader comments
How to fix Galaxy S7 battery life problems
Forget app settings. I recently installed Greenify and gave all permissions it wanted, not rooted. Device is a Moto X 2014 on 6.0. Standby duration doubled compared to setting all apps to save power. What's more, the only thing I notice in usage is that Smart Lock makes for a longer locking procedure. That's a slight inconvenience if you lock your phone but immediately want to unlock again (like if you forgot to check something). Now the only thing draining power, as always, are Google Services. They continue to be cryptic. Google Services keeps my CPU awake 100% of the time sometimes. At other times it doesn't. I have yet to identify why this is, as I cannot link it to one particular app.
Anyway, when using your phone with screen on any power savings will be minimal. The gain is in standby, when you're not using the device. Like at night. Normal drain was 20% of battery during an 8 hour night, now more like 2-8% with Wifi always on.
Bottom line is crappy programming ruins your battery life. The only mitigation is using good programming to fight it.
Google Services and Android System consumes even more than my screen
I lived with that POS for six grueling months. My wife had one as well. I tried everything, including numerous wipe and resets, trimming my apps, etc etc etc. Neither one of us ever got a full day out of it without a top up.
Bought a Moto Z Play, and even without the battery mod I'm above forty percent at the end of my day. Liked it so much I got her one, and she's seeing similar numbers.
Might want to hold off on monthly software updates. Since the APD update the android system percentage stays really high so I've decided to remain on APB7 until its fixed or official nougat is ready.
QuickCharge (using supplied charger or other after market ones) will cook your battery and after a year you'll notice the degradation. Use normal charging if possible, and only QuickCharge when you are in a hurry. Try to keep your phone cool while charging. I actually have a small USB fan that I use at home when I charge.
I have a S7 Edge Verizon with 935U firmware (latest version as of 2016/11), and the real battery hog for me was Samsung Push Service. I don't know what it does but after disabling this, along with some others, my standby battery life was more than doubled. You can disable un-disable-albe packages with apps like PackageDisabler.
It's so nice not to worry about batterylife anymore. Moto Z Play :)
My Galaxy S7 and iPhone 7 friends are so jealous, and after seeing the JBL Soundboost mod even more :D
I agree with a lot of the comments, make a phone that has a battery that lasts all day. I have a Samsung S6 edge plus and a Nexus 6P, and the 6P as far as battery life is concerned, runs circles around the S6 edge+
People spend a good chunk of change on these phones, and since most no longer have removable batteries anymore, the least they could to is have it so the battery lasts all day with reasonable use.
How can a phone that is the best phone under 5.7", best phone with expandable storage, best phone under $700, best phone with a glass front and back, best phone running touch wiz, best phone from a manufacturer beginning with S and ending in G, have any problems such as battery drain? Please stop with with the Galaxy S7 posts, it getting as bad as Pokémon Go. Other devices are available.
Going from a S7 to oneplus 3 in terms of battery has been night n day. For some reason I kept having to do a factory reset on my S7 to see decent battery life. I really couldn't figure out what was draining my battery like crazy. I haven't gone through the same thing with oneplus 3 so far. I don't even noticed the battery but it could just be how fast it charge.
Once you go actual fast charging you never go back lol. My moto Z force has amazing battery and the turbocharging is beyond ridiculously fast. Still not as fast as dash charge but a lot quicker than 2.0 fast charge
The battery life in the S7 is horrible. Won't make it through half a day without a charge. Yes I know how to make sure the settings are set correctly.
Frankly, I'm tired of worrying about power management. I want a device that has enough juice to get through a heavy day of streaming music, browsing and texting.
Moto Z play 3500 mAh with a 2200 battery mod should do it.
Unfortunately, the camera isn't as great as a S6 or S7...oh well, can't have it all.
The S7Active fits that bill but I seem to recall that you have issues with that line.
Indeed. Still waiting on Samsung for a refund.
Why is Google Play Services SUCH a high battery user on Galaxy phones? It was always #1 or #2 on my S6, and now it's the same story with my new S7; granted I haven't had it very long. However, my N5X never had Google Play Services higher than 4th or 5th on the list of battery usage.
One way to really improve battery life while browsing the web is to not read articles that make you click through a slideshow and load 10 web pages for advertising instead of a single page to you know, please the customer. This site has become a giant advertisement.
Using the S7 edge exynos. Never been happier with battery life on android platform.
Yeah, me too, I'm actually shocked how long the battery lasts even when playing games which on my previous phones would drain the battery within an hour.
I have disabled fast charging though, as this is the first time that I've had a phone without a removable battery, and I want to keep it in reasonable condition as long as possible. I usually get a new phone after about 2 years, and my last 2 have both needed a replacement battery after just over a year to keep going as long as I need them to.
Edit: I also use a network with wifi calling, so I switch in to flight mode and enable wifi when I'm at home, where I have very bad phone signal. That saves a huge chunk of battery life for me.
My S7 doesn't last all day and I am not a heavy user. I miss my Note 4, at least I could throw in a new battery. ugh!
I solved my Galaxy S6 battery problems by upgrading to the Galaxy S7! I essentially have all options turned on except for "Google Location History". I also turn off WiFi whenever possible. With that, my S7 is estimating 24 hours of battery life on a single charge. I've used my new S7 for about a week now, and I can last all day on a single charge! The only caveat, is that I don't use any social media apps (e.g., Facebook, Instagram, etc) that can constantly poll the internet and drain the battery.
These articles are so frakking lame.
"TURN OFF BLUETOOTH". Sure. Let's all disconnect our smart watches.
"TURN OFF WI-FI" Sure, let use MORE data.
This site has gone to hell.
Not to mention that the article is 2 months old,just a reposting,like quite a few others.
I save battery life by not playing Pokemon Go.
If it gets low just swap batteries! Oh wait...I'll stick with my Note 4.
Yep. Stick to your end of life note 4
Too bad you only give tips to deminish the overall experience. With other phone operating systems you are less likely to need to disable wifi or bluetooth. Also you forgot to mention NFC and GPS or the way the system is always looking for new networks and whatever (even if wifi or bluetooth is off).
I would've liked these tips better if they weren't so bloody obvious. And they aren't even fixing anything. Fixing means you have an issue with it, but these are just normal things you can do to conserve your battery. Nothing in there says anything about a problem that you might have that needs fixing
In my experience,turn off unnecessary apps,features,sync and location and proceed to install a custom kernel and greenify. Doze doesn't compare to greenify from what I've seen.
Isn't this the same article as the Galaxy S6 Battery article?
How to fix it. Get a nexus phone.
Or an S7 Edge. Awesome battery life!
This battery last a lot longer than previous phones
I'm usually laughing at my dad at dinner because he has to plug in his iPhone and I'm still at a strong 50% or so
I have a S7 Edge and I have no battery issues at all. I use the heck out of the thing too. Email, text, games, videos, all throughout the day. Get home, stick it on the quick charge, good for the rest of the day/night.
These are mobile devices, they do everything wonderfully well. Enjoy
Turning off Google Now and Location History results in tremendous battery life increases, in my experience. I use Cortana instead, which is probably a bannable offense, now that I think about it. Cortana isn't as good, but it's better on battery life and runs on my desktop,
Hahah
Whoops saw that other people have that issue as well, after I posted it.
I don't have that setting on my Galaxy S7. I have the option to optimize apps under the battery setting but that's it.
I can't find a setting for "app power saving" or whatever he called it. Have they removed it? I'm using an S7.
Posted via the Android Central App
Thanks for the article
So what do you do if Android OS and phone standby and other nondescript stuff is killing the battery most? I had mine unplugged and on airplane mode/wifi the other night and lost 25% battery.
I guess AT&T didn't get the App Power Savings feature...because that makes sense to take away features customers can use.
I'm on verizon and I don't see that option in the battery Area either
I have an interesting USB device that that shows the USB voltage of what it's plugged into and the amperage draw of whatever is connected through it (Charger Doctor) plugged it into my Samsung fast charger that came with my S7 , interesting readings ...
Voltage [Galaxy S7] 7.5 volts
Draw [phone screen off] 1.5 amps
Draw [phone screen on] .5 amps
Draw [phone fully charged-screen off] .01 to .00 amps
Voltage [regular android phone] .5 volts
Draw [regular android phone] .6 amps
The surprise was that it restricts charging current if you're using it ... just turning off the screen will triple the charge rate
I do not have app power saving on my s7 edge Verizon??? Can't find any answer on this. This is missing from my battery settings?
Battery > More > Optimize battery usage > Apps not optimized > All Aps .. can turn on/off for individual apps
How to fix Galaxy S7 battery life problems
Buy a Blackberry Priv
Have you used a Priv? I have. Three of them. And that battery is terrible.
Is the battery life on the S7 a lot better than that of the S5? I'm about due for an upgrade and am leaning towards the S7 if the battery life is good. I never get more than 2 hours of SOT with my S5 and that's with a new battery installed.
I wouldn't say "a lot" as that's pretty subjective - but it IS better, yes. The screen is Quad HD which is the biggest battery draw, but you should definitely get more than 2 hours SOT.
You seriously just asked if a TWO AND a HALF YEAR NEWER phone had better technology and battery life?
No, it's horrible. New stuff always is worse than old crap.
It's either old people or kids on this site now. Jesus.
Well I paid $10 for my Moto E last and while a crap phone I can get almost 2 days of heavy use out of a charge. Just because it has much better specs than the S5 doesn't necessarily mean better battery life.
Posted via the Android Central App
short answer is yes...you'll see at least 3, maybe even 4 hours SOT with the S7. You have the efficiency of the new processor, larger battery and updated Android to thank for that.
My S7 drops from 100% to say 98-97% within minutes but then begins to level out, can go like say 18+ hours and have 65-70% left by the time it is put on charge, I consider that pretty stellar for such a device.
18 hours doing what & still be at 70%?
I have the same phone, no way unless you are using it as a paper weight.
Some people don't need to be on their phone the entire day.
Posted from someone's Note 4
Ive always been a nexus fan. Infact its the only phone ive ever had from the nexus s, galaxy nexus and then nexus 5, but after the nexus line went stupidly large i had no choice but to dump the nexus range for the gs7. Ive always been quite anti-sansung but i got to admit that the gs7 is an amazing phone and nearly perfect imo.
I think a lot of people's hate for Samsung isn't really based on anything other than it's cool to hate Samsung.
I agree. Same thing with people's love for HTC.
That "launch" was a mess, UhOh isn't even included anymore and the phone doesn't support proper WiFi calling.
I agree that the launch was a mess. Uh Oh is included if you buy the unlocked version at HTC's website. I think the carriers are to blame for the lack of Uh Oh, considering they make money from offering insurance. WiFi calling does work on the HTC, but not currently on Sprint. I bet Sprint is to blame for that too. HTC is an underdog, lacking the finances of Samsung, LG, Apple and others. Still they managed to make a great phone which I proudly own.
I just got a galaxy s7 from a nexus 5 and the battery life is amazing on the gs7. Always go to bed at 11pm with 30 to 40% percent left. My nexus 5 was totally dead by about 6 pm.
Thank God I moved on from my S6 to a Nexus 6P...
Oh stop.
I'm still standing here waitin' for the perfect Android phone.
How much longer guys? :p
LoL
Rodeo time, time to get er on down the road.
Like other's have said, these would apply to most any phone. A recent app that turned into a battery hog is Dash, which links to your car's computer through an OBD2 adapter. Dash took 77% of what's been used of my battery today, and it stays active even when you leave the app and remove it from your tasklist. I did that last night, and my phone woke up when I started the car today and said "Dash is beginning a trip"
Other apps I've deleted or disabled because of being battery hogs are Photobucket, Facebook, Real Presence, and a number of games.
How to fix battery life. Don't download "updates".
For me on my Nexus 6P I don't use Snapchat, Twitter or Instagram at all and in my testing it was helped me on battery life. Now for Facebook I use it a tad bit but I use chrome browser for that. I know this is for the S7 but I feel this can still apply here. Now most people probably aren't me that stays off social media but at least using Facebook on a browser or wrapper app like metal for Facebook can help battery life and I encourage people to try it.
Is it me or do none of those settings exist in the Battery settings for the VZW version running latest build?
Update: Okay Battery Usage is, but it's not something you have to go into. "App Battery Savings" is not on the VZW version.
AT&T here, and while I can get to what appears to be AT&T's version of those settings, I can only toggle them on/off - I don't get the three options.
Yeah, under more there is Optimize Battery Usage but that seems to just cut the app off from any network connections. Not at all what's described above.
I wonder what variant Andrew has... Maybe T-Mobile or unlocked I would assume.
Edit: now that I see that one screenshot again I'm assuming T-Mobile :)
Yes, I thought I was missing something too. I'm on Verizon and don't see the five day option under battery settings.
Same here, no 5 day option for me on Verizon
I fixed my battery life by going to a fruit named phone.
Acer Zest Plus?
BlackBerry Priv?
Nicely done. Nicely done
Good for you, glad you like your iPhone.
I loved the S7 too, just didn't get good battery out of it for some reason, most things it's way better than my iphone. I think quick charging is more than a fair trade though, because my iphone is slow to charge.
Then go kick rocks all the way to their site. Good day sir. Kick rocks
I'd rather kick Nexus phones....
Apple sucks and the iPhone could never compare to the s7
I actually like the 6s and though I'd never consider it, I'm looking forward to seeing the 7. The whole Apple sucks thing just cause it's Apple seems immature.
6p on Verizon
Same here. I really liked the 6s and was actually tempted to use it as a daily driver for some time before the Note 7 is released. I think it's a great phone, especially if you're deep in the Apple ecosystem, though if you wanna give iOS a shot, then the 6s is a pretty good device to first experience it.
Though no phone is perfect, and the things I didn't like about the 6s was that battery life on the non-Plus model is not really very good unless you're frugal and 16GB of base storage is a joke. Other than that, I really like it.
Did it really suck on the non plus model ? Glad I bought the plus then (except there are more good cases in the smaller size). I actually have a S7 edge here (wife's) and can test it vs 6s+ for SOT gaming. I should do it and post on here.
Sure it can compare, it has all the same parts including a screen battery, camera, fingerprint sensor and the ability to call, text, and use the internet. The Galaxy has only been "Good" since the 5 series and really good since the 6...:P
Simple - come to EU/Asia and get a Exynos version of S7/S7E.
"simple"
Telecommute!! :)
You can get those right here in the US, from US retailers... I did! So yes it is simple
^ You're smart dude!
So pretty much the same things you do on EVERY Android phone to improve battery life. I thought we were going to see something specific to the S7.
But now it will show up in search results related to the S7's battery, so... $$$
Love how the title suggest there's a problem to be fixed only to welcome you to an article that gives generic smartphone power saving tips while admitting that the battery on the S7 is actually pretty good.
Posted via TCP/IP
Well, I hate to say it... But that's search optimisation for you.
It's best to assume I'm being sarcastic. if I'm ever serious I'll type "/s" to make it clear.
Sometimes I think the MN editors look at the highest trending searches on a specific topic and then just say, "Hey create an article about that with some links to our other stuff so we can get on that bandwagon."
They probably do, but I won't criticise them for it. Unfortunately it's a game that has to be played. It's clicks that keep the sites running.
It's best to assume I'm being sarcastic. if I'm ever serious I'll type "/s" to make it clear.
Agreed, I just get bothered when they're almost intentionally misleading (like the title of this article) just to get those clicks. But I get that it's a very fine line.
Hmm I really haven't had any battery problems. I love the battery life on this thing
I haven't had many problems with battery life myself either. But I have yet to find a phone that doesn't have a group of people who have battery life issues.
The S7 should've been the first such phone then because the battery life on this thing is incredible
I have be having horrible battery life on my S7. I need to keep my phone in power saving mode to maintain a decent battery life. If I don't have power saving mode on, my battery life drops about 35% per hour. When looking at my battery screen in settings, the top two apps displayed are "Android System" and "Android OS". I have uninstalled a bunch of apps and disabled others and have yet to see any improvement. Next step is to factory reset.
I don't have an answer, but my phone is the same darn way. It's so ridiculous that I have to keep power saving mode on 24/7 or all I'd get done doing is charging. I'm not even a heavy user! I keep the data off 3/4 of the time, no sync, no location, no Bluetooth, etc and still sucks up the battery if not in power saver!!!
Last phone I had with that issue with was a problem with Google sync, try disabling sync and see if that helps.
Me too, and I only bought the thing today! When screen is on and am on wireless charging, it actually discharges. I think I have a faulty phone. Bummer!
Then why clickbait the topic as if the phone has a defect?
Gotta agree with you. I was about to say differently at first then I looked back at the article title and it does insinuate that the battery has problems
A better title would have been "How to enhance S7 battery life".
Agreed. Kinda misleading
6p on Verizon
Because Ad-droid Central is all about click-bait now.
Hey Andrew, sorry for the offtopic, what case is that in the thumbnail photo? Thanks
I use rapid chargers. But lately when the phone is under a heavy battery load, it does not keep charging, instead it maintains the charge. So if I plug it in at let's say 56%, it'll stay at that. It'll start increasing only if I drop the screen brightness. Happened while using Google Maps on a road trip. Happened also yesterday while streaming DirecTV. The phone should charge no matter what the load. 3 months into this phone and already a major problem.
No, it shouldn't. If the phone is using as much power as the charger can supply there is no power to recharge the battery. It's pretty simple maths.
If your phone is under heavy load this is normal. Unfortunately they work using physics, not magic.
It's best to assume I'm being sarcastic. if I'm ever serious I'll type "/s" to make it clear.
If u use a fast charger that is Qualcomm certified 2.0 , it will charge the phone regardless of what you are doing. 2 amp rapid charger is not the same as a 2.0 fast charger. Again. , Using the wrong accessories is not a design flaw. It's called the user being a tool
My car and wall charger are Qualcomm 2.0 certified. Are you saying a regular 2+ Amp charger will make it charge better under a heavy load? I wonder if using a rapid charger, but turning off the fast charge, will make it charge under a heavy load. I will experiment!
Android, no a certified 2.0 charger will charge faster. But don't forget, the cable also matters. The dollar tree cables won't cut it
Qualcomm QC reverts to normal charging mode if the screen is on, or if the battery gets too hot. If you're trying to quick charge while you're playing a game on the phone you're not getting quick charge.
Fast Charge doesn't work when the screen is on, wo whether you're using a rapid charger or not, if the phone is in use you're getting only normal charging speeds. That's to prevent overheating the battery. And that's not just the S7. It's true of all QC phones and chargers.
How too fix: buy an HTC 10 :D
Posted via HTC 10
They're both nearly identical in terms of battery life, however.
Not a real surprise, since both have the same battery capacity and, in the case of U.S models, similar hardware.
Right, that is if you talk about the US model. The Exynos S7's battery life is phenomenal.
I wished for Samsung just using Exynos all around the world like they did last year. I get really good battery life on my S7 Edge but getting better is never unwanted.
Agree. Should go all exynos, snapdragon just isn't up to par anymore.
So funny...when the Note 5 was announced, people were upset that Samsung decided against going with the Snapdragon chip.
Exynos proved better than the Snapdragon 810 when the S6 launched, don't know why anyone would have wanted them to put the inferior chip into the Note 5.
Posted via the Android Central App
Posted via the Android Central App
economy? :P
Buy a Acer Liquid Zest Plus. Wait. No. Scratch that.
Posted via Xperia Z5
Android needs to bring back removable batteries stat. Fuq that noise saying otherwise
That's not up to "Android," it's up to the phone manufacturers. And given how few phones with removable batteries there are today, it seems most buyers don't really care.
No doubt who cares about a glass back.
Case on it anyway
Htc over Samsung.......Said no one ever with a functioning brain
Posted via the Android Central App
My brain functions quite well and I own an HTC 10. I used the Galaxy S6 for a year. We had some good times, but it's been a long time since I've been this happy with a phone. HTC 10 does it for me.
I've come to the conclusion that if you want all the features of android, then suck it up and deal with the batter life issues. If you want a phone that lasts all day, get an iPhone. Don't hate the messenger. Those snapdragon processors and UHD displays are battery suckers.
Yes I agree. I had a iphone. Lots of battery no use for it. Came to Android. Lots of use and features but battery drain. But I prefer features over battery.
Battery life on my iPhone 6s+ was on par with my s7 Edge. That wasn't enough so here I am on the s7 active. Big batteries ftw.
On par only bc 6+ has 30% smaller battery than 7 edge.
Google still can't figure out how to make power efficient OS.
vzw Moto XPE/N7
While I agree that Google is terrible at optimizing the OS it's also because of the screen resolution on the S7 Edge being so much better than the iPhone 6s plus.
534 ppi vs 326 ppi.
Posted from my unlocked S7 Active on T-Mobile
Oh yeah that's for sure.
vzw Moto XPE/N7
And Android's more sophisticated multi-taksing will always use more battery than Apple's limited, make-believe background operation.
Well when it takes 6 google apps to replicate the functions of one Apple app, ya had better compensate somewhere....amiright!
No, in fact, you are wrong!
+100
vzw Moto XPE/N7
I disagree. Battery life on an iPhone is just as mediocre as the rest.