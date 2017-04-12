Bank of America, Discover, and USAA are among the first US-based banks to offer this feature.

Google has announced that some mobile banking apps will offer built-in Android Pay integration.

In the U.S., Bank of America, USAA, and Discover are among the first to offer this native functionality. Elsewhere in the world, customers with Bank of New Zealand and mBank, which is based in Poland, will see the ability added to their respective mobile banking apps.

In its blog, Google explained why it added this functionality:

This latest collaboration with banks expands Android Pay's capabilities as an open platform and moves us closer toward our goal of empowering mobile payments everywhere. We're continuing to integrate with additional mobile banking apps, so look for updates from your bank about this new feature.

You won't need to have Android Pay downloaded on your device to use Android Pay. The aforementioned banks will offer the NFC-reliant ability within their apps. All you have to do is select your default payment card.