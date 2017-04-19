Android and iOS have plenty of differences. Here are five places we think Apple is doing better than Google.
The internet is filled with words about Android and iOS and why one is better than the other. It makes for fun writing and reading because everyone likes to hear about why the thing they prefer is better than the thing they don't. but there are some important things each operating system does better than the other.
In a perfect world, Apple and Google would merge and the result (Gapple?) would make software with the best from both sides. Since that's never going to happen, let's look at five important things iOS does better than Android.
Updates
The way Android and iOS are updated is very different. Google uses Play Services to handle many of the security and application compatibility parts of Android, and iOS updates don't include every feature for older models. But there is still no denying that updates are handled on iOS better than they are on Android.
Google is responsible because their name is tied to Android.
When Android is updated, only phones from Google that are currently supported can expect an update. Those phones are a very small portion of Android devices in the wild. It's difficult for Google to force another company to send an update because Google doesn't build Android: it only gives the source code to other companies who build it themselves. Once the code is updated Google can do no more.
That doesn't change the fact that most Android phones are using old software. It's the fault of the companies making the phones, but the blame will always fall on Google.
Junk apps
If you buy an iPhone from Verizon you won't have to hide the VZ Navigator app. The same can't be said for a Galaxy S8.
Step 1: Buy Android phone. Step 2: Try to delete all the carrier crap.
The small bits and pieces a phone needs to work on Verizon are built into iOS the same way they are built into Android. But the user-facing apps that you might not want use are not. Google has no say in how Samsung builds the software outside of the things required to use Google Play. That means Samsung and Verizon can make deals that leave you with junk you don't want to use. It's easy to never use the apps and ignore them in the app drawer, but have a look at the data they collect and send back to Verizon, which is now free to sell it to anyone it likes. We're picking on Verizon, but the same goes for every carrier and their junky apps.
Google's phones work on any carrier and don't suffer from the bloatware, but that's because Google builds Android themselves for the Pixel. This one's another of those things Google isn't directly doing but it still gets blamed for because it is in charge of Android. That's part of running a show this big, G.
Support
AppleCare is legendary. When you have a problem with your iPhone you can just walk into an Apple store and have it taken care of (thus AppleCare). Because Android phones come from so many different companies, there is no equivalent on the Android side.
Not that the companies making the phones aren't offering something. They all have their own customer care department, and even the Pixel has a way that lets you talk to a real live human if you have an issue or need some help. Samsung is expanding a retail presence in the west, but it's not even close to the AppleCare experience.
One company is in charge of everything on an iPhone and it offers better support, period. This becomes an important factor when you're buying a phone that costs close to $1,000.
iMessage
Apple's iMessage is both the best and worst messaging app to ever be created. It's a seamless process out of the box that lets you send texts or messages with rich content without installing anything. But it only works on Apple devices.
Green Bubble shaming can also work on the platform with 85% of the market.
Google has tried and failed at recreating this time after time. The biggest reason is that it wants a solution that works everywhere on everything, not just Android. The Hangouts app was able to do it, but the clunky interface and need to manually install it meant most people using Android weren't hanging out and Google is pushing it away from the consumer side. Allo is a great experience between two Android phones but doesn't include SMS so you can only talk to people who use Allo. And both apps were a tough sell to iPhone users because they have iMessage and it already works.
Google, please forget iOS for once and just make a messaging app that works great on Android and Chrome OS. Toss in a great Chrome extension for desktop users if you can and call it gold. Then force companies like Samsung to include it and put the icon on the home screen so people know it's there. Some things are worth fighting the EU over. You already have a good start with Allo.
Security and privacy
Apple collects data from everyone who uses iOS and does a good job of keeping it anonymous and in-house. Google does the same, regardless of what you might read from other places. But Android has some serious issues when it comes to security and privacy.
Updates are part of the problem. Your Pixel is probably protected against some random data-stealing exploit the latest botnet is pushing across the internet. Your BlackBerry does, too. But any other model — including the ones that sell by the tens of millions and drive Android's market share — might not. Google taking good care of your data doesn't matter when hackers get your bank login because you were tricked into installing something that old software allows.
Google understands internet security and privacy but some of that knowledge seems lost when it comes to Android.
Which brings us to the second part: permissions. Android does a good job at letting you decide what an app can and can't do, but it does a horrible job explaining what those permissions really mean. When an app can create accounts on your phone or read your identity you really deserve some explanation about why and how. A good developer will tell you why and how on their store page in Google Play. A good Google would force every developer to do the same then check to make sure they are telling the truth.
Sometimes being in charge of a thing means you have to have a firm hand. This is one of those times for Google. Strict rules for developers to follow if they use Google's store might cause an uproar on Stack Exchange, but it's better for users who aren't aware of how these things work. Those users are who security and privacy controls should be targeted at.
There are plenty of subjective reasons to like one over the other when it comes to Android versus iOS. But when it comes to core services and the way things are handled, there are some things Apple is doing better than Google. These are just five of them that we would like to see Google address as they continue to develop Android.
A better iOS means a better Android as developers on both sides are forced to fight for our attention.
I have two apple phones (a mac and ipad) in my household. I have to disagree on two things:
1 - Updates - my wife and daughter are always out of space for updates from Apple. And then when they update to the latest release, there is always something (normal) but Apple denies it for about 2 months. Then they send an update to fix it.
2 - iMessage. We had to leave Verizon because iMessage eats up data. Text messaging apps like on Android and W10- no, iMessage - yes.
Bonus
Wifi and NFC... Macs, iPhones keep dropping on our, hotel, job networks. They can't connect to some of our bluetooth speakers. No issues with the Android and W10 phones in our household. If we all walk in to the basement, only the win10 desktops, phones, and Androids are working.
Being out of space does not negate the update itself. :)
Yes, iMessage uses data. That's partially why it works the way it does so well. It's also why it can be encrypted and kept private. SMS on your Android and W10 phones are not encrypted.
You know you can turn off iMessage right? Lol!
This should be good
What is so special about Imessage? I don't know a single person that uses it, everybody is using whatsapp where I live
Yup, same here. No one I know who uses an iPhone uses iMessage.
I think this is likely another very US-centric thing like carrier bloatware and the support thing.
That is fine, iMessage is massively popular though and to ignore that is to ignore reality.
In the US iPhone users almost exclusively use iMessage. Definitely a US thing. I don't know a single person under 20 that uses whatsapp. I tried it twice and thought it was nothing special.
Very honest article. Completely agree on all points.
As for what's so special about iMessage? It just works. I know that when iPhone users send each other photos and videos, they come through as they were sent. Send that same video to me and it's a compressed, pixelated mess.
There is a lot I don't like about Apple and iPhones, but it's crazy to deny that these are things they get right.
Agree completely. And to date, non of my friends iPhones or my mom's ever lagged when i used them. My s7 edge has become a lag fest lately. My note 5 actually handled things a lot better. Looking for a Note 5 again.
My S7E has been laggy since the Nougat update. I've done a factory reset and it didn't help. Very frustrating.
I have an iPad air 2. And hate that I'm always being told to buy more storage for backup.
Nothing to do with software. That is just Apple getting people to buy iPad with small storage space. Buy one with more storage next time.
He means iCloud backup.
You get 5GB of storage. If you enable photo backup and there is no space left, you're constantly notified to delete unnecessary photos from iCloud or upgrade.
Thanks for clarifying.
or backup to your computer.
Man, I feel you. Every friggin time I get hit with that message. Absolutely annoying as hell. I don't even understand how the iCloud works. Is it saving my photos forever or does it just save my photos for a few months to sync across devices? I can't get straight answers from the web. I had an iPhone, but I sold it when I figured out that my photos and videos were mysteriously disappearing despite the fact that I signed up for 100GB of backup data.
I'm not an Apple hater but have an honest question. It seems to me that the people I know on iPhone are always talking about iMessage and how that's the reason they can't move away from Apple. This is also one of the reasons I read in online forums about the power of Apple. My question is, wasn't the same thing said about BlackBerry 8-10 years ago? Wasn't BBM so awesome that no one would ever leave them? We all know how that worked out for BB. I recognize Apple has the App store and iTunes to keep people more in their ecosystem as well. Isn't it possible however that a messaging platform won't be enough to keep people long term if Apple stays stagnant like they have over the past few years?
because most people they know are also using iMessage and Facetime. There is zero to configure. If a non-tech relative has a problem, iMessage on their phone is the exact same app on the other person's phone. Support is simpler. I manage mobile devices at my company and while I'm all Android at home, I can tell you that having to support 6 different versions of Android and in a BYOD environment, trying to walk people through 100 different OEM customizations for something as simple as "device management" vs "phone management" depending on the vendor makes it a complete PITA to write up universal documents so they can do basic things for themselves.
iMessage is what Google has been chasing and failing, so yeah, it's a very good thing. It's one of the reasons so many of us would even pay for it if Apple ever offered it (they won't, but it would make things a LOT easier).
My wife said the other day: Why can't I do "FaceTime" on my phone? She has an S5A. I said, well, FaceTime is only Apple products. So she said, well, when is Samsung gonna do something like that? Sadly, my wife represents the common consumer... I had to explain that such a thing exists, it's called Skype, it's been around forever, and you can use it on your laptop, Android phones, Windows phones, and (I'm assuming, since I'll never own one) Apple devices. It took forever to explain the whole process to her. Worst thing: She's used Skype on her laptop, and her phone before. But she brings up a valid issue: Apple just makes some things easier, thus having a widespread adoption. Since you're signed in to your device, you're automatically signed in to FaceTime, and it's all integrated, so you can just hit a button, correct? Not even MS does this on Window 10 devices (PC or Mobile). There's no need to be sure someone else is signed in, on Apple devices, if you know someone has it, you know that your request to FaceTime will get to them. If I want to Skype with anyone, I have to text them first, to make sure they're signed in, wait for them to sign in, and hope they remember their password & username, which they've likely forgotten. It's a process, and as much as I hate to say it, Apple got it right. MS has so much potential with W10(M) and Skype that they're botching. And Google should be able to do something similar, even if it's just better cooperation with MS on Skype.
Install Google Duo. Takes two minutes. Easy to use and works on Apple and Android. As simple as FaceTime.
His point was that with FaceTime there is nothing you have to do for it to work. No installing apps or anything. If someone has an iOS device or Mac, they have FaceTime. I use Duo with my wife but that's it. Nobody else I know wants to mess with installing the app.
yeah, it's an added step, and everyone has to have it. I would have an easier time convincing people to add Skype, which has more brand recognition, that MS needs to be leveraging across all 3 ecosystems. If you're signed into your device, you should be signed into Skype. And convince at least Google to add a softkey under the contact page that allows you to Skype them, and automatically adds their Skype if they have it, and allow that to be shared. And they should be doing the same with everything Windows 10. But yet again, they're dropping the ball.
iOS is way better at backups. iCloud (if you buy enough space) is easy and convenient. Backing up to iTunes is also very easy and thorough. Both of these methods backup everything on your phone. Full device restores are only a password away.
Nothing is easy as far as iTunes is concerned.
I agree, iTunes sucks
I prefer how you can easily restore the firmware on an iOS device if for some reason something borks up and you want to restore it.
Backup and restore....Hands down! Android is getting better, but outside of TWRP and a Nandroid backup, nothing in Android beats the simplicity of how you can easily backup and restore everything on an iOS device.
AppleCare isn't free tho... While true you can take your phone into a store while it's under warranty support the isn't always great! I had a problem with my power button once they exchanged my phone with another phone... Which kept rebooting randomly after 2 return trips from them blaming it on everything from a bad iCloud restore to it being water damaged (mind you this was the phone they just gave me that never seen water while I had it) wanted me to pay $200 to replace it
No, no, no
I was listening to the AAA podcast the other day, and it was hilarious listening to Ron say how Nougat being on 4.9% of Android devices is actually a huge amount of people.
LOL! It's still 4.9%, SMH.