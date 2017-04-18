Android and iOS have plenty of differences. Here are five places we think Google is doing better than Apple.
The internet is filled with words about Android and iOS and why one is better than the other. It makes for fun writing and reading because everyone likes to hear about why the thing they prefer is better than the thing they don't, but there are some important things each operating system does better than the other.
In a perfect world, Apple and Google would merge and the result (Gapple?) would make software with the best from both sides. Since that's never going to happen, let's look at five important things Android does better than iOS.
Storage options
Everyone knows that some Android phones have an SD card slot. This is easy to see but is a result of the overall way Android handles external storage.
External storage is more than SD cards.
Android allows you to use external storage from an SD card inserted into the phone or a USB card reader, a USB-powered storage device like a thumb drive or hard drive and network mounted storage as part of the file system. Plug a thing in or connect to a service and the OS creates everything needed to make it available, much like your laptop does with its own location in the file system.
iOS can connect to things like cameras for photo transfer, but it's a one-way connection and only certain devices are supported.
Dual SIM
Many Android phones allow you to put two SIM cards in at the same time. This gives you two separate phone numbers for calls and texts, as well as access to two different data networks. iOS doesn't support this.
While not a popular feature in North America, in parts of the world a Dual-SIM phone is a must-have to cut down on roaming fees and connectivity issues. And it's a great way to have business and personal numbers on the same device you use every day.
Firefox and other browsers can open links
With Android, you can decide which app is the default for things like opening internet links. On iOS, you can't.
If I install Firefox or Opera or use the Samsung browser on my Android, it's because I prefer it over Google Chrome. That means when I click a link in an email or message I want it to use the browser I like instead of the browser the people who wrote the software like. When you can make the browser you like be the default, you won't have your personal data spread out between multiple apps.
Single sign in for all the apps you really use
Apple has a pretty good selection of internet services with iCloud. It's really stepped up its game in this space during the last couple of years. But they aren't the internet services most people use. Those all come from Google.
Even people who love iOS are probably using Gmail.
Google's single account sign-in means you sign into one place and you're good with all the services. When you sign into your Android, Gmail, Google Docs, Music, Movies and TV, and every other service are ready to use and all covered under a single privacy agreement. When you sign into your iPhone, you need to download and sign into each of these services individually, which means you also have to sign out of them individually.
On the iPhone, iCloud works the same. But when is the last time you sent an email to someone using an @icoud.com address? One place to manage all your privacy and account security settings is important and Apple does it. They need to find a way to use the Google app to do the same on iOS.
Notifications
Android can handle your notifications really well. They stack nicely when you have more than one for a single app, they are informative, and you can reply from them without opening an app and marking them as read. Apple has most of these features and some of them are done really well. But only Android offers what's called a persistent notification.
Notifications are pretty good on both platforms, but Android's persistent notification feature is something Apple needs to adopt.
A persistent notification means any app can have some vital information in your notification shade when the developer thinks you'll want to see it. Important things like Amber alerts or severe weather information can be a persistent notification but so can convenience things like media playback controls or connection information (including your wireless radios and things connected via USB).
Most importantly, persistent notifications allow an app to continue working as if it were on your screen when you open another app. Having a notification lets you know an application is in the background doing stuff. The alternative is having an app do its stuff without you knowing or not letting an app do its stuff unless you're watching it on your screen.
There are plenty of subjective reasons to like one over the other when it comes to Android versus iOS, but when it comes to core services and the way things are handled, there are some things Google is doing better than Apple. These are just five of them that we would like to see Apple address as it continues to develop iOS.
A better iOS means a better Android as developers on both sides are forced to fight for our attention.
I think Apple handles notifications better than any Android version below 7.0.
Indeed. I would agree with this.
Disagree completely. I used Android and iOS side by side for 7 years and the number 1 thing I hated about iOS was notifications. The lock screen, notification center and app badges have absolutely no correlation with each other, the way they're displayed is inefficient garbage, the button to clear was only hittable if your hands were the size of a 5 year olds, notification center feels tacked on, there's nothing indicating there's anything in there and no way to know its even there unless you already know about it, it feels like a completely separate OS stapled onto an existing one. iOS has always had the worst notification system in all of mobile, possibly in all of mobile history. I haven't used iOS 10, so maybe its improved, but from what I've heard it hasn't much.
Agree.. iOS notification is garbage!
Lol, Riiiight
I disagree with the notifications. I can't stand Android notifications, mainly the way they sit there until you clear them, right at the top of the screen.
I'd replace that one with in-app purchases. iPhone owners can't buy a Kindle book from Amazon, or a video from Google Play, and so on, because Apple takes a 30% cut, so all of these apps have had purchases stripped out of them.
You can configure notifications so they do not. Good luck configuring Apple.
You can configure iOS notifications. You can choose where they display, how many are displayed, and whether you want lockscreen, notification center, or badge icons.
People that think this is not possible need to take a look at newer versions of iOS. I still prefer Android, but iOS is perfectly functional for me.
So you don't want notifications is how I'm reading that.
Personal preference on the notifications. I cannot stand how iOS does it. Makes me never want to use their phones.
I find notifications better on ios imo... dual sims depends on the phone anyway you won't have it with the best android phones. Storzge options is true but it has its caveats as it can be more complicated as on iphone
Only 5? lol
I enjoy using both platforms, but honestly, I find dialing a number on Android to be significantly better.
Almost solely due to T9.
Apple will have these features in the next 2 or 3 iOS updates....but by then there will be something better....
I used an iPhone for a year just to see what the big deal was. The only things that I found better is how it backs up your phone, battery life, and imessage.
Which, if we're being honest, are three pretty big factors why people stay with iPhone. Especially the last two.
I have a feeling that the backup and imessage are two things that apple holds either a copyright, patent or both on.
Oh I think that's exactly the case, especially with iMessage. Honestly, if they ever made iMessage for Android, I'd probably never pick up an iPhone again. It's literally the one thing that keeps me tied to iOS, because 99 percent of my family and friends use iPhones exclusively. And the simplicity of iMessage - especially when it comes to sharing video (lot of babies and toddlers in my family) - has no equal.
I recently had to perform a factory reset on my Pixel XL and I found that the back up Google is doing now works pretty damn good. I was able to restore my phone and all my apps and the app data was there, I had all my SMS messages, only thing i had to do was log back in to some services.
I'm going to have to try it out on my op3. I wonder though if that's a pixel exclusive feature with the SMS.
I used an iPhone 6+ and 7 for a few months. I hated the notifications on iOS. There was only one thing that I liked about iOS that I couldn't do on Android... iMessages.
Great list Jerry. I enjoy both Android and iOS. My biggest problem with Android is, apps suck compared to iOS. My biggest problem with iOS is, I can't flash ROMs. It seems I'll never get either one of these problems fixed. So I'm stuck switching between the two.
What is so different at this point with apps? That argument held more water like 6 yrs ago.
Its still the same. iOS apps look and feel 6 years ahead of Android apps. This is not my opinion, it's a fact. I run them side by side and iOS apps are always better. I'm not talking about iOS has more, I'm talking about if you have the same app on both platforms, iOS will stomp Android everytime. Especially apps that use fingerprint authentication. I still love Android, I'm using a OnePlus 3T right now. I just wish the app developer's would make the same apps as good as iOS on Android, that's all I want.
Soooo you're saying the developers write horrible apps for android and beautiful apps for ios. Sounds like a developer problem to me, not the platform.
Exactly. That's exactly what I'm saying. Just like Windows phone has a developer problem also.
Yes and no. Bad apps reflect on the platform and the app.
Snapchat is a good example of this. They admitted that they focused more on iOS and are going to shift towards raising the Android app experience to match iOS.
A less severe example of this is Google. Often times Google apps get new features on iOS first and then Android some time later.
I preferred Android for most of my smartphone life. Then work forced me to use an iPhone, and I don't think I'll go back. The counter arguments: Battery life, iMessage and Facetime for family members also on the platform, iPad integration, app reliability, native voicemail and transcription, TouchID in more apps, and I truly think you got it wrong on notifications (iOS does it better). Still miss the accessible file system and flexible storage options, but that's about it.
Persistent notifications on Android are annoying.
For me personally the LED notification light is probably the single reason I use Android over iOS, however. If iOS had a nice notification light that didn't time out over time I would be tempted to switch.
Agree.. I disable them.
No matter how hard I try to stick to iOS, I always find myself going back to Android. Maybe it's just me. But I love the fact that I can customise my OS to pretty much anything I want, launchers are in abundance on the Android platform. So many things I love about android.
That's not to say I don't like iOS, I do. I only get sick of using it after a few weeks. I never get sick of using android device. I love the feel of Huawei devices lately, Pixel devices are awesome, moto devices and HTC devices as well. Sony devices... Etc.
External storage...
I just found out my SD card is corrupt... With a lot of pictures on it... Now I'll have to find a way to correct that and try to recover those pictures. I've never took it out after it was installed.
I've never ran Apple... The appeal to Android was the levy of apps available... And I've gone through my fair share of them. So is there an issue of writing to the external card?
Apple. The appeal there is the efficiency of the platform and the possibility of better quality of apps to some extent. And - the continued updates...
To me for my purposes... They are fairly close... Android and Apple.
Sounds like you should do a cloud backup solution like Google Photos or One Drive in addition to having photos on your external SD card.
Hey, lots missing:
- widgets. My 2 homescreens are mostly widgets.
- peripheral support. I don't wish on anyone to have to do Office work on a phone or tablet, but I sometimes have to, and a mouse is a nerve-saver.
- dual booting Windows. On some Chinese tablets. That's very handy for that Office work, and you still get the vastly superior Android apps and games for Tablet mode.
- Android VM. Reciprocally, it's nice to be able to *cough* work (Clash of Clans !!!) in Android on your PC.
- Desktops and Laptops. My elderly parents are reaching an age at which they're *forgetting* their meager IT skills. I'm switching them over to an Android desktop box, so it'll work like their tablet.
Cool article. I'd also love to see a competing article from Mobile Nations where it explains what iOS does better than Android! I've just always been curious why so many people i know use iPhones, and i like to hear both sides.
Re: Single sign-on with a Google account. Once I sign in to one Google app on iOS with my account all I have to do to sign in to another is click on my name. No need to re-enter credentials.
android backup and restore still failed miserably unless rooted.... fix that!!!!