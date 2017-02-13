Fitbit is offering a 25% discount on its fitness trackers in time for Valentine's Day.

Ahead of Valentine's Day, Fitbit is discounting its 2016 product lineup. The discounts range from $20 to $50, with the sale lasting until 9 a.m. PST, February 15. You can pick up the discounted products either from Amazon or directly from Fitbit.

Here's what's on sale right now:

The discounts are valid on all sizes and color options. If you've been holding out on a deal on Fitbit's latest activity trackers, now is the time to act.

