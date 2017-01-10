Fitbit moves to compete with Android Wear in 2017.
Fitbit has acquired yet another smartwatch maker, this time a small Romanian outfit, Vector, made up of former Citizen employees.
The move comes barely a month after Fitbit's acquisition of Pebble, a more well-known smartwatch builder in North America, yet Pebble and Vector share many similarities.
Vector built a series of round smartwatches that used e-paper displays to extend battery life to 30 days in some cases, in addition to a fairly rudimentary software platform that included a slowly-growing app ecosystem. In a statement on Vector's blog, the company says that Fitbit acquired said software and design teams, and work would cease on future development of its in-house hardware:
Today, we are happy to announce that the Vector Watch team and our software platform are joining Fitbit, the leader in the connected health and fitness market! We believe this is an important milestone as a moment when we will start building other new and amazing products, features and experiences, incorporating our unique technology and knowhow with Fitbit's experience and global community.
Vector was overshadowed by Android Wear, Apple Watch and Pebble in Android and iOS circles, but it grew to be a popular choice for our friends at Windows Central largely because the team spent so much time ensuring that Windows Phone support was robust.
With this acquisition, it's clear that Fitbit intends to build out its currently-basic smartwatch portfolio, which doesn't reach the same levels of complexity as Android Wear.
Reader comments
Fitbit purchases Vector, the Pebble competitor
Wow, Fitbit's on a roll.
There goes the last good smartwatch maker
Nvr heard of vector until this article
Wow, only time will tell. Hopefully good things are coming.....
And here I was thinking of getting 1 after the death of Pebble.
Perhaps I'll talk about getting an Apple watch next so that fitbit will buy Apple lol.
Flicked via the BlackBerry keyboard on my Nexus 5X
Ok, so I have the last Pebble I will probably ever purchase on my wrist. Vector looks like it was a fantastic replacement for the Pebble. How long do you think until Fitbit gets around to creating a good looking watch with similar capability and battery life of these two products they just took over? E-ink seems to be the only way to go to get the battery life without having a wire running up your arm to a large battery stuck in your clothes somwhere.
I hate Fitbit. They will ruin what's left of the 2 great teams they've acquired. And shame on the both of them for allowing Fitbit, a company that makes cheap, low-quality devices, to acquire them. Fitbit is the polar opposite of what both companies stood for.
Fitbit wlll soon be taken over by Samsung.
I was considering buying a Vector, after Pebble died. Glad that I did not!
my Aunty Elise just got an awesome metallic Mazda CX-7 SUV just by part time work from a compute
►►►✒✒✒✒✒✒ http://www.extra.jobss1.com