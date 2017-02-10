Second in a series of how Phil is trying to not die of high blood pressure after years and years of running Android Central. (And doing other unhealthy things.)

OK, OK. Health tech isn't maybe quite as sexy as the news SmartWatchWear 5000. But I'd argue that maybe it's just a little more important in the long run, right? Thus my first look at the Withings wireless blood pressure cuff. Syncs to your phone. Syncs to the cloud. Keeps Phil alive. Good times.

Subscribe to Modern Dad on YouTube

But that's not the only thing like that out there. Just a month ago at CES Omron announced a new kind of cuff that's smart — it syncs with an app on your phone, yeah — but also standalone. You can use it along with your phone, but you don't have to. (And as I'm getting older the real definition of a "smart" product is one that recognizes that there are times I don't want to have to deal with any more tech than is absolutely necessary. But get off my lawn.)

The best thing about the Evolv? Well, it's a couple things, really. It's fast. It also does things a little backward, taking the diastolic reading first, and then the systolic, meaning that it's quicker. And then there's the display, which shows the measurements right there on your arm, no smartphone required. And that's maybe a good thing, as the Omron app isn't all that impressive.

But all in all, this is a good little product and a competitive price. Nicely done.

See at Amazon