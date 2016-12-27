Android 7.0 + OxygenOS 4.0 update adds software tweaks from the OnePlus 3T, along with small visual refresh and new Nougat features.
OnePlus recently released its first Android 7.0 beta build for the OnePlus 3, bringing the phone up to the latest (stable) version of the Android, while also including features from OxygenOS 3.5 on the OnePlus 3T. Because the OnePlus 3 and 3T are set to remain on the same software track going forwards, the experience on the OnePlus 3T should be the same when the update arrives for both phones later this month.
So what's new? If you've already been using OxygenOS 3.5 — either in community build form on the 3, or as a stable build on the 3T, many features will already be familiar. (For example, the redesigned home screen launcher and updated widget shelf.)
But there are also plenty of other changes, both big and small.
First, the most obvious changes: Android 7.0 brings a completely redesigned notification area, together with revamped notifications, inline reply support, split-screen multi-window and a new double-tap shortcut for switching between the last two apps. OnePlus was already working towards Nougat-style quick settings in OxygenOS 3.5, and so there isn't much of a visual change compared to the OnePlus 3T's quick settings menu.
And the Settings menu has been redesigned to bring it in line with Android 7.0, with a slide-out navigation area allowing you to jump between settings panes. (Elsewhere in the Settings app, it's now possible to customize which icons appear in the status bar, though for some reason the unsightly NFC and VoLTE graphics aren't included in this list.)
There's a subtle hint of Google Pixel about OnePlus's tweaked color scheme.
There's a subtle hint of Google Pixel to OnePlus's updated interface as well. The quick settings area gets new blue accent colors, and these can also be seen in the quick settings area and other menu toggles throughout the UI.
Nougat also brings built-in display (DPI) scaling, making it easier to see more (or less) on screen at a time. There are five different scaling levels — the default "medium" level is the same as on Marshmallow, while the second-smallest "small" level basically mirrors the scaling of the Pixel. (Text, menus and graphics shrink down a little to allow more on screen.) The OnePlus 3's UI has always been a little oversized, so this is a welcome change.
DPI scaling also affects the OnePlus launcher — "small" and "smallest" give you five icons per row, while the others stick with the default four.
Speaking of the launcher, the OxygenOS 4.0 home screen setup brings across all the features of the OnePlus 3T, while also introducing a handful of additional tweaks. The persistent Google search bar has gone away, replaced with a standard widget. (This also gives you more space for your own widgets, since disabling the search bar would previously just leave a section of dead space up top.)
A new, optional simplified home screen setup gets rid of some of the clutter.
And interestingly, an optional new "simplified layout" gives you an alternative to the standard app drawer-based home screen. There's simple scrolling panel of icons, with a basic clock widget up top. Your main home screen panel houses your favorite nine (or twelve, depending on scaling) apps, while the rest live off on the right. Widgets are confined to the widget shelf, and there's a new tool for rearranging apps into groups or folders.
You can switch between the normal home screen layout and simplified view at any time.
In other areas, OxygenOS 4.0 continues where 3.5 left off, with a similar basic feature set, and the lightning-fast performance we've come to expect from these phones. That there's not a mountain of new stuff to see in the OnePlus 3 Nougat update is a testament to the company's software strategy — layering meaningful features on top of Android without getting in the way. For many of us here at AC, the most important change is DPI scaling — being able to scale down and see more on screen is a breath of fresh air.
The OxygenOS 4.0 beta, based on Android 7.0 Nougat, is now available for the OnePlus 3. The OnePlus 3T isn't included in the beta, but will get the final Nougat update around the same time as its predecessor. From then on, OnePlus promises simuntaneous updates for both phones.
Exactly, glad I'm getting the OnePlus 3T and with the same experience as the Pixel for half the price shows how overpriced the Pixel is.
One plus 3t with nougat = Pixel experience at near half the cost
Looks kinda awesome.
android 7 nutmilk...
Looks great
What do you mean what is my take
I can't get into my gallery app it tells me to go to settings and something else something else and it keeps telling me to go back to the same thing doesn't work Gallery app does not work
How do I get my gallery to turn on so I can look at my pictures
My gallery app is working perfectly fine after installing the update
Great article. Alex, I hope you can do one like this for the HTC 10!
Cheers
Which phone should I get? The OnePlus 3T or the ZTE Axon 7 Limited Ed.?
Hands down the 3t. Anyone that says the DAC of the axon makes it worth it doesn't understand how that tech works.
More relevant. You're looking at the 3t not the 3.
It's only fair to compare the Axon 7 to the OnePlus 3. I couldn't find a YouTube comparison of the Axon 7 Limited vs the OnePlus 3T.
I don't think fairness has much to do with making a purchase. Just my opinion though. Good luck with your purchase!
Come to think of it, this feels closer to "stock Android" than Oxygen 3.5
Might pick one up but delivery time is 3 weeks for 128gb in the UK
But doesn't O2 sell it now? Just buy it full price and cancel the plan directly if you want another company
Sorry to be slightly off topic. Which phone would you buy the OnePlus 3T with 128 GB or the ZTE Axon 7 Limited Edition? Please elaborate if you care to chime in. Thanks!
Well I ordered the Axon Limited not long after I sold my OP3. I ended up refusing delivery for a refund because...as limited as the developer scene is with the A7, it will be even less with the limited as it won't we loading the same ROM. Also those non backlit capacitive keys are a major thumbs-down with me. So after already owning a locked down S7 AT&T edge that did't stay around long, I'm using a S7 920F (non-edge) that is not locked down and has a very active XDA community. Yes the OP3 is great but I like the S7 more.
Actually, my problem with the A7 (yes, I have one) is that ZTE removed some basic Android features - specifically multi-user mode. Not the end of the world, and assuming Cyanogenmod comes out soon (there *is* an early version in circulation), those issues will go away - if you're willing to void your warranty. In fact, there's already a variant of the stock ROM that fixes a lot of the A7 issues.
So, assuming ZTE gets back on board with unlocking the bootloader (they've suspended that in preparation for their Nougat release - where they're going to change the way they administer unlocking), things still look pretty promising on that front. But yeah, OP3 being more stock is a big advantage. Then again, the A7 costs less (I got mine on Black Friday), gets great battery life, and then there are those speakers...
What about the "2"? I guess those customers dont mean anything to them anymore. There hasnt been a security update since August.
They've said the 2 will get Nougat, but haven't given a timeframe... My personal guess would be April-May.
My guess is around Android O annoucement lol
Nah man, Android P.
Yeah, I've been hearing this a lot from OP2 owners, which makes me hesitant to buy one of their phones. It's a shame.
Sorry OnePlus, but it's taken you people entirely too long to get it together in this area. But with you selling the hardware you are for the prices you're asking, there really isn't quite as much room for complaints as there would be normally I suppose
Get what together in what area?
Probably updates, though that is just a guess.
Well, you can't please everyone
They're pretty good about updates. Might not be quickest with OS updates, but they're pretty good about releasing small updates for fixing small bugs and whatnot. Far better than most companies.
This exactly. I've been happy with it thus far. Still not entirely sure what he means, but if it's software wise, the software is solid on the OP3. And ill wait for updates so long as what they release has few or no bugs.
They have been decent with updates thus far, but anyone who's used their precious phones knows their history with updates is less than stellar.
It's just me wanting to see faster updates from manufacturers that don't heavily mod to begin with. I have had Nougat on all my nexus's in one form or another for over 3 months now u know. Plus, OnePlus does have a couple things to iron out with with their firmware. I don't really see the 3 or 3T as finished products because they're gonna be significantly more refined in the coming weeks. It's the little things, like core system/in app animations and whatnot that Google has all but perfected with Nougat. Theyre almost up there with Apple iOS in that regard. Using the 3T the last week I can see OnePlus still isn't quite there yet. But they will be.
And either way, their firmware is still very decent, and the hardware for that price is an Android enthusiast's dream.
They have pretty light firmware. Not too many additions or mods. With OEM's that take that approach I'd like to see them reach a point soon where they could speed up their update timelines to within 45 days of Google. And I know they will at some point. I'm just hoping it's sooner than later.Truth is I've been a bit spoiled using nothing bit Nexus the last 2 years.
Yes. What codiusprime said
I'm no longer with OnePlus but I did own the One. I left them because they're weren't matured yet. But if they can just get some proper customer service in other countries or somewhere where I can go have my phone repaired or replaced them I would reexamine them. But to say it's taken them too long to get right is just unfair. Samsung, Google, LG and HTC and many others have all had their shortfalls