This is the first live look at the Samsung Galaxy S8.
We now know what the Galaxy S8 will look like, if this live photo of the new device, or pair of devices, is real.
According to trustworthy leaker, Evan Blass of Venturebeat, the Galaxy S8 will resemble its predecessor in a number of ways, but will eschew the standard flat model for a duo of curved edge-to-edge variants in two sizes: 5.8 inches and 6.2 inches. Based on a previous leak, we know that the phone's screen, which will reportedly have a non-standard 18.5:9 aspect ratio, will comprise 83% of the front, which approaches the definition of "bezel-less". The odd aspect ratio will also allow Samsung to fit more vertically on the screen; the navigation keys won't eat into any actual screen real estate like on other devices with typical 16:9 shapes.
The 5.8-inch version will reportedly have a 3,000mAh battery, while the larger 6.2-inch model will be boosted to 3,500mAh.
As you can see from the shot above, Samsung will be doing away with a physical home button and capacitive navigation keys on the phone's front, moving to on-screen buttons while shifting the fingerprint sensor to the phone's rear, to the right (or left, depending on how you're holding the phone) of the 12MP rear camera. At the bottom, a USB-C port is centered next to a single speaker and, thankfully, a headphone jack.
Though we don't know screen resolution as of yet, the 5.8-inch version will reportedly have a 3,000mAh battery, while the larger 6.2-inch model will be boosted to 3,500mAh. That is the same, and slightly smaller, than the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge, respectively.
Inside, a Snapdragon 835 will pair with 4GB of RAM, while a new 64GB base storage size will be augmentable with a microSD slot. As we reported earlier this week, the Galaxy S8 will be the first phone to ship with Qualcomm's new ultra-fast Snapdragon 835, much to the chagrin of LG and others.
We can expect incremental upgrades in the imaging department, according to Venturebeat; a single 12MP rear sensor and f/1.7 lens sounds the same as the Galaxy S7's on paper, but there will undoubtedly be improvements to the optics to talk about. On the software side, the camera will incorporate OCR abilities to parse images and text that the new AI assistant will be able to turn into documents for archiving.
The phone will be announced at an event in New York City on March 29.
Perhaps the most interesting and unusual feature will be a Microsoft Continuum-like desktop dock called DeX, which will allow Android to be used as a desktop operating system, with a little help from Samsung's engineers. It's unclear what version of Android the phone will run at launch, but we wouldn't be surprised to see Android 7.1 Nougat when the Galaxy S8 debuts in April.
As for the announcement itself, VB is reporting that it will take place in New York City on March 29, a month after Mobile World Congress. In Europe, the phones will cost €799 and €899, respectively, €100 more than the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge.
Reader comments
Looking forward to this device!
Such a beauty
The placement of that fingerprint scanner is absolutely insane, as is the screen sizes, and the battery sizes. I was hoping for more RAM but with them leaving the batteries the same size I understand why they stuck with 4 gigs. I have very little interest in DeX and I suspect most who buy this phone will use it once (if that) and never touch it again, kind of reminds me of a gimmick Samsung would have tried to shoehorn into an earlier model. I hope Samsung isn't resting on their laurels when it comes to the camera, I have a feeling Apple and Google are not. I have really liked the Samsung phones of the past two years or so, but some of the design decisions of these phones cause me to raise en eyebrow. Nonetheless I am excited for the official reveal.
Can't tell how little the bezels are with the picture.
fingerprint sensor belongs on the front
I have grown to like it on the back, though I don't really have a preference. My issue with this placement is how it is so high up on the back of the phone, slippery glass design + tall phone + FPS way up at the top sounds like a recipe for shattered phones.
How could they screw up the FPS placement that badly? If only there were other phones on the market with rear sensor placements that they could try out.... shame....
I don't think they screwed up the placement, so much as there will always be people who have to ***** and moan about literally everything.
They did screw up the placement. It's so damn high on an already big phone. Below the camera would've been better, like many other phones. Of course this all is IF this is the real S8.
They didn't. Most S7 users are already use to that placement because it's currently use as a sensor.
The fingerprint sensor should be centered whether it's on the front or back. Always centered.
Ill take the 6.2 pls
So, no Iris scanners and a bigger screen than the Note? Werid.
Def an Iris Scanner per other articles.
Was expecting some sort of dual camera on the back
1 - The Note 7 explodes because of that design... And so they keep it. Smart...
2 - 5.8" and 6.2"? Good luck selling them. Most people don't want dinner trays as LG's constant failures proves (as well as sales of Sony's Compact line, the regular iPhone and the SE etc).
3 - Taking the fingerprint from the front and put it on the back is one of the stupidest decisions ever. In that place it's even stupider.
4 - 800€ and 900€ for these monsters? Ahahahahah .|.
I knew the S7 was too good to be more than the exception that confirms the rule. If I had any intentions of buying the S8 after the S7, the sizes alone immediately cross them off the list.
Thank God Nokia's back.
Be honest with yourself, I don't think you were planning to buy them In the first place.
"1 - The Note 7 explodes because of that design... And so they keep it. Smart..."
Incorrect, but alright.
Umm by reducing the top & bottom bezels they'll be about the same size as the S7 phones are now.
"2 - 5.8" and 6.2"? Good luck selling them. Most people don't want dinner trays as LG's constant failures proves (as well as sales of Sony's Compact line, the regular iPhone and the SE etc)."
Man, serious flashbacks to what all the morons said about the original Note and how no one wanted a large phone. And yet, some people still haven't seemed to learn after 6+ years later of constantly proving them wrong.
Riiiight, and the interest in the Pixel XL, iPhone 7 plus and S7 Edge prove your point so well.
6.2 inch screen, nice but not sure about the non standard aspect ratio, 16:9 would be better
I guess with the on screen buttons, the actual content will be in 16:9. Though, when the buttons are hidden it might look weird like in videos and some games.
The fact that the phone screen sizes are so close... kinda doesn't make so much sense. Also ya that fingerprint sensor spot is kinda wack...lets see what happens though because they do look amazing!
LG should wait. One month ahead of this isn't much time. Unless they just absolutely know it will get swallowed up in Samsung hype. I mean this is the big return, post N7. So I guess they need to get out in front of it.
Time to sell the S7
Hard to tell but is that a micro usb on the right one?
Nah, distortion, leaks point to USB C.
Wish the battery was bigger. I mean yeah there was problems with the Note 7, but you can fix that by making the device thicker. With screens that big, we're probably gonna end up with the same battery life as the current phones
Hmmmmm no complaints about it having 'only' a 3000mAh battery (if the speculation is true)???