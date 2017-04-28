See what the AC staff thinks after using the Galaxy S8 for a week.
It's been a week since the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ were released. You've read the reviews, watched the videos and no doubt had some thoughts of your own by now. Chances are you came away from it all thinking that this is a pretty great phone.
A week later, and everyone has time to settle down and take a breath or two after the madness that is a Samsung Galaxy launch. A week isn't enough time to know every little thing about a phone, but it's perfect for extended first impressions. Have a read and see what we think after using the Galaxy S8 for a week.
Daniel Bader
There's nothing like being genuinely surprised by a phone. I thought I knew what it would be like to use the Galaxy S8 after spending some time with it in New York during the announcement, but actually having it in hand, in pocket and in use is a completely different story.
First, I put a case on it. Yes, I know, hiding the beautiful design, except that it doesn't, at least not from my perspective. I use a thin, minimal case that only covers the back, but does the job of accentuating the enormous, vivid display. And what a display. This is not a small phone, but I constantly find myself being able to accomplish things in one hand, through a combination of swipe typing and enabling Samsung's excellent one-handed mode, which is accessible through a simple triple-tap of the home button.
The Galaxy S8 was genuinely surprising in the right ways.
Not only have I found the phone to be free of slowdown after I got over the uselessness of Bixby (and the annoying placement of the Bixby button, which I always mistake for the down volume key) I've settled into a great routine with the phone. Battery life has been exemplary for a device with a 3,000mAh battery, and I can only say good things about the camera, even if it isn't substantially better than last year's Galaxy S7 edge. Even the placement of the fingerprint sensor, which I considered during my review to be a major point of frustration, has been easily overcome with the use of face unlock and Google's own Smart Lock.
Finally, I got rid of TouchWIZ Home for Nova Launcher and haven't looked back. In fact, I think that this has easily become the best Android experience I've had since the Pixel, which is a serious compliment if you ask me. The phone has its faults, and more than a few quirks, but let's not forget that it's early days, and even the Pixel had its problems at the beginning.
Alex Dobie
After almost two months on the LG G6, stepping up to the Galaxy S8+ has been a pretty major adjustment. Between, its smaller size, more angular corners and thicker frame, the G6 was easy to one-hand. The S8+? Not so much. I've manhandled similar Samsung phablets like the Galaxy S6 edge+ in the past, so it's not a wholly new experience for me, but I am just a little bit paranoid of dropping or damaging it, as is to be expected when you're just a week or so into a new phone.
I'm a big fan of Samsung's new software design and its elegant and minimal touches.
Nevertheless, the S8 is the best-looking phone on the market right now by a significant margin. Say what you like about its potential fragility — a trait of many glass-clad smartphones — Samsung has outdone everyone here, emerging as a champion of smartphone design.
I'm a big fan of Samsung's new software design, which takes everything that was great about the Galaxy S7 on Nougat and adds elegant, minimalist sci-fi touches.
My only real downers right now? The fingerprint sensor is awkward to the point of being borderline unusable on the larger S8+. (I'm using Smart Lock to bypass that whole mess.) Bixby is equally useless, for mostly obvious reasons. And I'm missing faster charging options that are available in some rivals phones from OnePlus and Huawei.
Russell Holly
I'm using the smaller Galaxy S8, after using both for a couple of days. The S8+ is a little too tall for my liking, so I go back to gripping the bottom of the phone with my pinky finger when trying to use it with one hand. I'm currently using the Galaxy S8 without a case, because Samsung's 2Piece Cover is on backorder. Yes, I ordered one on purpose.
So far, I'm very happy with the experience. I haven't felt a compelling need to replace the launcher once I disabled those silly app badge counter things. I wasn't ever going to use the fingerprint or retina scanners outside of seeing how they work, so the placement next to the camera doesn't bother much. The display continues to blow me away, and the camera is exactly as good as I expect from a top-tier Samsung phone.
I'm digging the phone and the Gear VR enhancements.
There isn't much here to surprise or wow me, but that doesn't make this any less of an exceptional phone. I'm digging the enhancements made to the Gear VR and the new Controller, I forgot how much I enjoyed having wireless charging, and black is the only color I would ever buy this phone in. Which is a shame, because I usually love colorful phones.
My only real complaints with the Galaxy S8 so far are that Bixby isn't better, that Daydream isn't supported, and that I can't just long press or double tap on the pressure sensitive home button to access the camera. Bixby will probably get better quickly, Daydream was never going to, work easily on this phone, and hopefully Samsung considers doing more with the home button soon.
Harish Jonnalagadda
I went with the larger Galaxy S8+ for the extra battery capacity, and the tall display isn't as unwieldy as I initially thought it would be. The panel itself is stunning, with excellent contrast, brightness, and viewing angles. The battery life is great too — I'm easily getting a full day's worth of usage with some room to spare.
I love the full-day battery and there's even room to spare.
That said, the most frustrating part about the phone is the location of the fingerprint sensor. My hand doesn't reach all the way to where it is located, so I have to adjust my grip during one-handed use to unlock the phone. Thankfully, iris scanning works well enough that I don't have to rely on the fingerprint scanner as much.
Andrew Martonik
For the most part, a week using the Galaxy S8 has reaffirmed what I first experienced in a brief period using the phone prior to its launch. The hardware is absolutely gorgeous to look at and excellent to hold, and the display is wonderful in every way. I don't have any issues reaching across the screen, but perhaps that's because I've been training up on tall phones with the LG G6.
Performance has been expectedly great, even when running the GS8 at its full screen resolution, and the battery has made it through the day each day I've had it. The camera is also really good, though I'm definitely missing the wide-angle camera on my LG G6.
The Galaxy S8 is a fantastic phone but it's not perfect.
I have to say the honeymoon period with Samsung's software has worn off, as it does with each flagship it releases. There's so much good stuff in here — I'm even using the stock launcher still! — but Samsung still has way too much happening throughout. Too many settings, too much bloatware and far too many duplicate apps and services. It's still a burden that makes me yearn for my Pixel XL every day.
Then, of course, there's this unlocking situation. Face unlock has been horrible for me, so I turned it off. Iris scanning is surprisingly fast and reliable (much better than the Note 7), but still struggles in weak lighting. Which leaves me with the fingerprint sensor … I've gotten more used to it, but it's still odd to find blindly and involves plenty of smudges on my camera. This calamitous combination has to be the biggest weakness of the Galaxy S8.
After a week I'm glad that the Galaxy S8 still holds up as a fantastic phone overall, but more time with it has also reinforced that it isn't perfect — there are still plenty of places Samsung can improve for the next generation.
Ara Wagoner
My Galaxy S8 arrived at noon yesterday, and after 24 hours with the device, I can say that there's a lot I like, and a few things I still very, very very much despise. I believe the fingerprint sensor has been covered ad nauseum by now, but I'll say that a case does help you aim for it a little better. There's still no way to use it effortlessly unless you have a basketballer's hands or a pianist's fingers. This phone needs a double-tap to wake that works on the whole screen, not just the home button
I'm surprised how much i like the layout of a tall display.
I was worried using a phone this tall was going to be awkward, but apart from a few letterboxed apps, things have actually been pretty good. I'm actually kind of surprised how much I like laying out home screen themes on a tall display; I've got more rows on the home screen to play with and I can fit more widgets on the screen without things feeling cramped. Samsung Themes still make me wanna tear my hair out a little, but the theme store has come a long, long way in the last few years and things are quite usable.
An aspect of this phone I look forward to exploring and savoring in depth is the audio options. You can play audio to two different bluetooth devices at once, which excites a lot of people. You can also choose to play audio on your device instead of a connected Bluetooth device, which is very exciting for me since that functionality was stripped out of Google Play Music months ago.
Your thoughts?
Have you enjoyed time with the Galaxy S8? Or are you this close to pulling the trigger and picking one up? Take a minute and let us know what you're thinking in the comments below.
Loving my s8+ but the only thing I miss and maybe should have waited for the Note 8 is dual cameras. I loved my iPhone 7 Plus dual camera set up and hoped for the same with the s8 but now I see the new Note will probably have them that'll be the only thing I'm jealous of when it's released.
I agree with the dual camera comment. It's the one thing I feel is missing on this phone. Excellent camera over all, but I love the cameras on the G6. I'm guessing the Note 8 will have them as a selling point. Thank God for T-mobile Jump!
T-Mobile JUMP on demand most definitely is a godsend for us phone addicts. My plan was to go from the G6 to the S8 and then the Note 8 but at this point I am really not looking forward to jumping yet. I'm enjoying the flat screen, FPS, and camera too much. I think I'll wait at least a month or two more. I'm surprised because I had only planned to be in the G6 for a few weeks.
Congratulations on finally resisting the temptation to associate the S series with the irrelevant note 7 battery problems.
Also, I think that the comparisons with previous S models are good and needed.
S8+. The screen reminds me so much of the Note 7. Awesome! FP scanner isn't a problem if you're using a case. Camera is pretty good and easily accessible by a double tap of the power button.
Enjoying everything on my S8+ minus few things.
1. Unlocking is not the best, sure it works most time but it's not natural and doesn't work as well as other phones with FPS.
2. Ergonomics is not great on the S8+, good case helps a bit.
3. Speakers on the phone could have been better. Single bottom speakers are passable would have liked to see the front earpiece used as a second speaker like few HTC phones and iPhone.
So far so good... DQA issue is still ongoing on AT&T for me. Other than that great.
Don't worry, AT&T will pass on the fixed update in a year or two.
I just do NOT get the fingerprint sensor comments. its like people say it because its cool and hip.
I do not have large hands, and the S8+ sits perfectly in my palm, and my finger hits the sensor easily, 90 plus percent of the time. Sometimes i need to rock it back and forth. The pad of my thumb rests below the power button to toggle it, three fingers wrap below volume and bixby. Comfortable, secure, convenient. Do I hold it differently than everyone else?
I got a camera lens clean message once at the very beginning and have been fine since.
Because it works 100% of the time on other phones. It's not like it doesn't work, sure it works but not as super easy and fast as other phones.
How can you not understand the complaints about the horrible placement of the fingerprint sensor? I can understand that you may be okay with it, but I myself and many others won't be able to get used to it. I use the fingerprint sensor so many times throughout the day for apps that use fingerprint authentication, that I need it to be very easy to reach. Hopefully they get it right with the Note 8. If so, I might buy that device.
How can you not understand it works well?
It's a pain to use. It should be easy to reach and use and not even need a second thought. It should feel natural. It doesn't when it does on many other phones and even on the previous Galaxy phones. I only use it when I absolutely have to and that's not how it should be
It IS natural. Maybe you are holding the phone incorrectly?
Well, remember that what works for one person doesn't necessarily mean that it will work for everyone.
Most surprising thing about this phone has been the battery life. I have the smaller S8, along with the G6, and although the LG has the larger battery, the S8 lasts me just as long if not slightly longer. Stellar optimization with the 835!
Well, the Samsung also has an AMOLED display. That might also help.
WTF!
Not too long ago phones with the largest screen sizes were considered TWO-HANDED phones. Why has that changed all of a sudden?
These are two-handed phones! So use two hands to use the fingerprint sensor. Why is that so hard for people to understand and do?
This! Whiners just gotta whine rather than learning something.
I cant agree more. Those who are whinning about finger prints my question to them is: How do you unlock iphone 7 plus or galaxy S7 edge?? Can you take out these phones from your pocket and unlock them using one hand?? NO, you hold the phone with one hand and unlock them with the other. Same case here so please stop this whinning about the fingerprint scanner placement.
It feels the phone is almost pefect and people just need to find something negative about it so they keep mentioning the finger scanner
Are you for real? You can't unlock an iPhone 7 Plus or S7 edge with one hand??? I can assure I've had both and it was a piece of cake. Just the same as typing on the keyboard one handed or pressing the home button or can you not do that without 2 hands either?
I used one hand to unlock my Note 7 when I had it.
Yeah, it was easier to use 2 hands, but I usually use one-hand because my other hand tends to be occupied.
I am somewhat tempted.
But Galaxy Note > Galaxy S for me, so I'd wait for the Note, personally.
Wait for the Note. I'll meet you there in 6 months. :)
I'm curious over what it's like.
I'm predicting a slightly larger and more refined S8+ with an S Pen and definitely a better battery, but maybe there might be a surprise?
I miss the 7, still. Actually really loved it during the extremely short-lived time I had with it.
It's true what they say about the Note. Once you get used to the S Pen and play around with it, it's hard to move away from it.
I miss the IR port. Granted, I only used it occasionally on my S6, but having the option of turning off an annoying TV at a bar, or changing channels at the dealership while you car is being serviced, was a nice.
Overall, the S6 was my favorite phone to date, and the S8 has taken over that spot.
I miss being able to turn down the volume on the living room TV from my office's doorway when my teenage daughter insists on playing the same song on repeat over the Chromecast for hours at a time.
Bixby disabled check
Fingerprint location retrained
Nova Prime launcher.
A phone so good even with its flaws it is still near perfect.
Got my S8+ yesterday and it's awesome. Selling my S7E should more than cover what I owed on it. I'll probably sell this too if the next note looks good.
It took a day, but I got used to unlocking my S8 using the fingerprint scanner. Of course, I'm a pianist so maybe that's why.
Love my S8+! Best phone I have ever owned so far!
I've been a Nexus user since the Galaxy S3 and am VERY pleased with my S8. Still using the stock launcher for now too!
I really like the Iris scanner and the camera. Battery has been impressive so far as well!
I'm thinking of returning my S8+, I'm having reboot and SD card issues, and I'm on my second phone and SD card after ATT swapped out the first one because of the issue. Took to Samsung store, they couldn't find anything wrong but said in their 'forum' they noticed it was on the a few times and that likely there would be a patch to fix it. I'm using it the same way as my note 4 with SD card so don't know what it could be.
So I may be returning it before the 14 days are up if it isn't figured out by then.
Have the S8+ after owning several Nexus devices and returning my Pixel XL. The fingerprint issue is less annoying with large hands and getting used to it but still a pain. The software is not usable and still bloated. I replaced all I can and kow it's better. I would return it if I had a better alternative that is not an IPhone.
That cold blooded. Y'all need to hook a brother up. Where is Jerry's Samsung Galaxy S8/S8+?
I've gotten used to the fingerprint scanner. Is it more inconvenient then others? Absolutely. But it hasn't taken my brain long at all to adjust to knowing where my finger needs to go when I reach for it. As has been mentioned elsewhere, the iris scanner works great. I thought the fingerprint scanner would be a deal breaker, but it hasn't been at all.
Overall I'm loving it and surprised that I am. It's not that I thought it would suck, but I didn't think it would exceed my expectations so much. *knock on wood* I've had no DQA issues on AT&T even after the update.
If you like samsung phones and can get over the questionable hardware decisions (weird aspect ratio, inconvenient fingerprint scanner location, useless bixby button, edge screen, rounded corners) then this is easily the best samsung phone ever. Assuming you're OK with all of those hardware decisions I despise, you are still stuck with the samsung software experience. The software, although getting better looking, is still a complete bastardization of Android that will always lag behind in security and platform updates, even though samsung is somewhat better about that these days (albeit on only a few of their gazillion models). Though the hardware is beautiful to look at, if you value function over form this is not the phone for you.
I'm missing the *real* home button. I don't like the *virtual* home button. I hope they'll not change it on the Note 8..
I love the s8+ but I still think the battery drains just as quickly. It could just be me but it really does drain
God Bless you @bleex. The incessant whining about being unable to use a TWO-HANDED PHONE with one hand has made me wonder just how stupid the general public is.