First beta release of Android O is available today!

It was only mentioned in passing during the Google I/O keynote, but the Android O beta is live!

You can sign up for the beta here, which will be available on the following devices:

Pixel C

Pixel

Pixel XL

Nexus 5X

Nexus 6P

Nexus Player

We'll have more details on Android O soon as we dive into the beta ourselves.

Click here to sign up for the Android O beta!