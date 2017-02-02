There will be no work getting done today.

One of the more engaging strategy franchises to ever exist is heading to Android today! Fire Emblem: Heroes is a mobile-first Fire Emblem game, and the second mobile phone game Nintendo has ever made. Not familiar with Fire Emblem? Here, let Nintendo explain it:

The long-running hit Fire Emblem series comprises strategy/role-playing games with deep tactical elements and depth that increases with every move you make. As you progress through the story, you will meet and bid farewell to many allies.

Alright, so that didn't actually tell you much. Basically, Fire Emblem: Heroes is a strategy game where you build a squad of heroes to complete quests and challenges in the story mode, and when you're convinced your squad is the best you can fight against other squads online. The Fire Emblem series has always had a fantastic focus on artwork surrounding the game, but the gameplay itself usually has a more retro look and feel to it.

Nintendo is rolling out Fire Emblem: Heroes today, but it's not yet available to everyone. If you head to the Play Store you'll either see the Pre-Register screen, or you'll be prompted to download the game and start your adventure. Enjoy!