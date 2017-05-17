Android Device Manager is now Find My Device, and it has a few new features to keep it useful and relevant.

One of the less publicized announcements at Google I/O was the rebranding of the popular Android Device Manager — the app that allows you to find or reset a lost or stolen phone — to Find My Device, with a new design and some additional features.

The fundamentals of the app haven't changed — you still use it to look up the current location, or last GPS location, of any Android device associated with that particular Google account. But the app looks new, with a nice dose of Material Design, and the ability to check the battery and Wi-Fi status if the phone is searchable.

If the phone isn't accessible to Find My Device, it shows the last known location, which could prove incredibly useful when searching for a phone that's been stolen or lost under the proverbial seat cushion.

Find your phone: the ultimate guide to Android Device Manager