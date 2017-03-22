Put your fishing pole down and grab your PokéBalls. The Water Festival is here!

Pokémon Go will be launching its next big in-game event later today, focused on catching water-type critters everywhere. From the official post on the subject:

Starting today at 1 P.M. PDT, you'll be more likely to encounter Magikarp, Squirtle, Totodile, and their evolutions all around the world. Additionally, when you're out exploring areas where Water-type Pokémon more commonly appear, you'll have a greater chance to encounter several of the Water-type Pokémon originally discovered in the Johto region, and maybe... you might even encounter Lapras.

This event lines up well with an adjustment to the game's 7-Day Streak mechanic, promising an evolution item drop every time you complete a streak instead of just a random chance. The event lasts exactly seven days, which means if you are an active player every day until the 29th you'll not only have an arsenal of new water-type creatures to battle with but you'll also have a decent chance of evolving one into something even better.

Now get out there and catch yourself a Lapras. You deserve it.