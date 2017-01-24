App developers only have a handful of days left to get their apps ready for launch.

Google has just released the final Android Wear 2.0 Developer Preview leading up to its official release, which is rumored to be February 9. This final preview puts some final polish on the software, and signals to developers that it's time to submit their apps targeting the upcoming release to the Play Store.

As developers wrap up their tweaks to apps to be ready for the launch of Android Wear 2.0 they can now use this latest Developer Preview to target watches that are paired to an iPhone, as well as those that need NFC HCE (Host Card Emulation) for mobile payments. If developers submit their apps prior to the launch, they'll be ready for download the minute the software is released to consumers.

We're expecting to see the official launch of Android Wear 2.0 alongside a pair of rumored watches from LG at an event in early February, and having a good number of apps that target the system from Day 1 will be important for adoption.