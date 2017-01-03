It's that special time of year! The time we all say "heck no, I'm not going to keep all this holiday weight!" and trundle off to the gym... for about a week. But not this year! You know it's going to be different, and you want some apps to help you keep to that goal.
MrMobile and his friends Jon Rettinger of TechnoBuffalo, Serenity Caldwell at iMore, Marques Brownlee at MKBHD, Krystal Key, Joshua Vergara at Android Authority, Safwan Ahmedmia at SuperSaf, and Jaime Rivera at PocketNow suggest their favorite apps to keep you getting healthy this 2017. Let us and them know which ones work for you!
And thanks to all our friends who collaborated on this video:
Jon Rettinger [TechnoBuffalo]
Serenity Caldwell [iMore]
Marques Brownlee [MKBHD]
Krystal Key
Joshua Vergara
Safwan Ahmedmia [SuperSaf]
Jaime Rivera [Pocketnow]
Feel great in 2017: Get fit with MrMobile
I loved this! Great collab!
Great recommendations, but I think Joshua Vergara's will probably help me out the most.
Nice collaboration. I also use My Fitness Pal and Polar Flow for both diet and exercise tracking. One app I recently started using about a month ago, and I'm surprised no one mentioned is Nike+ Training Club. It takes in your physical info, and goals, and then generates personal tailored workouts for you. The workouts are designed by professional trainers, and the app also calculates how to adjust the workouts for you based on your previous workout results. You can also chose to workout with or without weights and equipment.
With those 3, I can collect the data I need to learn how to get better workout goals, as well as when to rest and push harder. Some might think the 3 are overkill, but for me, they all have keys of what I want to use, know, and track.
Great work! Awesome colab. I too am gonna start working on my health and use some of these suggestions.
Thanks for the great ideas . . Loved seeing my daily driver the BlackBerry Priv getting its 15 seconds of fame ;-)