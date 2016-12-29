Keep in touch with your phone, even when it's cold outside.

If you hail from colder climes, then you likely can't text outside from October until March — at least, not without some protection. Touchscreen gloves are a great way to keep using your phone outside, and function oftentimes trumps fashion in that market. But we've found some stellar style options that'll stand out and make your hands feel like they won the lottery.

If you're more into function than form, then check out our roundup of the best touchscreen gloves.

Men's

Burberry check wool and leather

These checkered wool gloves from Burberry are the perfect way to keep your hands warm, while remaining fashionable and still able to text. They're sort of like driving gloves, with their flared cuff and sheep leather palms. They're also lined with 100% cashmere, for the utmost in luxury.

They come in either charcoal or navy.

See at Burberry





Barney's New York Tech-Smart suede gloves

These fine suede gloves from Barney's come in black, blue, and "open", which is a dark, rich brown (my favorite).

They have three top-stitched, raised seams on the back to add an accent and design to the 100% real leather suede. The insides are lined with soft and warm cashmere.

See at Barney's New York





Gizelle Renee Theodore Gentlemen's Wooly Glove

If the leather or suede looks don't tickle your fancy, then check out these wool gloves by Gizelle Renee. They have a contrast leather trim, which stands out from the sandy colored wool and adds an accent of sophistication.

The bespoke velcro fastener adds a standout accent as well, and the wrist features elastic, so you can tighten it as much as you like and still feel like you can move your wrists around.

See at Gizelle Renee





Dents Shaftesbury Touch Classic cashmere-lined leather gloves

If you're looking for the classic black leather glove, but you still want touchscreen capabilities, then the Shaftesbury gloves from Dents of UK are the way to go. They feature the raised stitching on the back, classic cuff, and are, of course, lined with cashmere.

See at Amazon





Mujjo Double Layer touchscreen gloves

Mujjo's Double Layer gloves are the perfect marriage of function and fashion, made from durable wool, with rubber grips on the palms, a magnetic snap closure, and leather trim around the cuff.

If you live in colder climes (CANADA), but you still need to use your phone outside, then check out Mujjo's gloves and keep your fingers warm and your form fashionable.

See at Amazon





Women's

Echo Touch Long Knit leather glove

Want to look like a fair maiden who might ride side saddle on a horse and then slap someone in the face for thinking they're a damsel in distress? These are the gloves for you!

The Echo Touch gloves are a gorgeous blend of wool and sheepskin leather, with a cozy design that extends up the forearms ensuring warmth and that no snow gets in there (isn't that the worst?). The lace on the back is a lovely, simple accent and the added bonus of a touchscreen fingertip means you can keep warm and snap those Instas all day long.

See at Echo New York





UGG Classic Leather Smart Glove

Love the feeling of UGGs on your feet? Wouldn't it be great if hands were feet? OF COURSE NOT; WHAT ARE YOU, INSANE? But wouldn't it be awesome if that comfort and warmth could somehow be molded to fit your hands in the form of, say, a glove?

Well it can and is! The Classic Leather Smart Glove from UGG has the classic black leather glove look with a black rabbit cuff that adds a bit of flair and some assurance that snow won't sneak its way and and freeze your grabbers.

Comes in black, brown, chestnut and "Stormy Grey". Make sure you select the right size before checking out!

See at UGG





Marc by Marc Jacobs Rory Who

If you love brand name, but want to have a bit of fun and stand out in the crowd, then the Rory Who gloves from the Spongebob tattoo-clad Marc Jacobs are a colorful way to stay warm and techy.

These gloves are red, yellow, blue, and white, with a fun striped pattern, made from 100% Merino wool with acrylic touchscreen-compatible fingertips.

See at Amazon





Glove.ly Metallic Leather touch screen gloves

Glove.ly makes wonderful touchscreen gloves, and the metallic leather gloves are a shiny way to text in style. You have your choice of gold or silver, and you're not limited to one or two fingertips — you can use your whole hand on your touchscreen, thanks to what Glove.ly calls "Invisitouch" napa leather.

See at Glove.ly





Ralph Lauren Polo touch screen gloves

If it's good enough for Rachel, then it's certainly good enough for all of us. These cashmere gloves from Ralph Lauren are beautifully knit and extended past the wrist for extra warmth.

If you don't think these are luxurious enough, just check out the colors they come in: Camel Melange, Belmont Purple Heather, Heritage Cream, and Montauk Purple.

They're all pretty and they're all touchscreen-compatible, so check it out.

See at Ralph Lauren





Your picks?

What's your favorite high-fashion touchscreen glove? Let us know in the comments below!