As is now customary, the new version of Farming Simulator for mobile drops in alternate years to the desktop and console. Farming Simulator 18 is now official and will arrive on Android alongside iOS, PS Vita and Nintendo 3DS on June 6.

Become a modern farmer in Farming Simulator 18! Immerse yourself in a new, engaging Southern US environment, harvesting wheat, canola, corn, sugar beet, potatoes and, for the first time, sunflowers. Take care of your livestock with new animals to breed and transport, as pigs are now joining the indispensable sheep and cows!

As ever Farming Simulator comes packed to the rafters with licensing, with a wide range of meticulously recreated machinery making its way into the game from the top names in farming machinery. For the first time, too, legendary brands Fendt and Massey Ferguson are included.

Farming Simulator is one of those games that sounds incredibly dull until you actually play it. Then you get completely sucked in. Expect nothing less from the '18 edition!