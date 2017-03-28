Facebook is adding Stories to its core app, and over 1.6 billion people will now get to know Snapchat, whether they realize it or not.
For years, Facebook has been about sharing with everyone — and doing a million other things, from selling products to joining groups to marking yourself as safe during emergencies. All of these things, together, have led to the service being the most-used Android app in the world, and overall the most popular digital platform on earth, with over 1.6 billion people hitting some form of Facebook's wide berth every day.
But since Facebook split Messenger from its core app, to participate in one-on-one communication you have to leave the app. Well, no more. Facebook has announced that it is adding Stories to its core app, taking a lot of Snapchat and a bit of Instagram and giving it a new front-and-center placement. Stories, which is rolling out worldwide to all Facebook mobile users on Android and iOS, is similar to what you see on Instagram (and Snapchat, of course) today. It is a feed of photos and videos that string together to form a 24-hour diary, replete with filters and other camera frills.
Facebook is acknowledging that filters, and the camera itself, is quickly replacing text as the important status update in peoples' days. The new camera interface will be available, as with Snapchat and Instagram, a swipe away on the left side of the app, and will offer live filters and effects (many of which will be sponsored) that can be added to photos and videos. They can either be added to one's story, which can optionally be shared to the main Facebook feed, or sent using Direct, to a single person or group of people. Either way, the content will expire within 24-hours.
Direct is an interesting addition, because it ostensibly makes the core Facebook app a competitor to its own Messenger, along with WhatsApp and Instagram, all of which incorporate their own versions of private messaging. It's unclear whether Facebook plans to consolidate these things down the line, or just slowly add asynchronous story sharing to all of its apps, but it will be interesting to see whether people actually want this to be in the core Facebook experience.
Reader comments
Facebook wants people to use its app for messaging again with new Stories feature
So sick of Facebook being such a resource hog. Facebook Messenger has to be installed in order to be used on a mobile device unless I use a desktop version of Google Chrome? That sucks. You keep adding all these new features just makes it harder to use Facebook Messenger which does not function properly as it is. Recent messages do not show up people send me text messages and I never get them until I actually go into the desktop version of Facebook and can see that I have messages. I tried uninstalling, reinstalling and clearing the cache. Before Facebook adds any new features they should improve the functionality of their current features.
YUP! Yet another reason not to use FB messenger. Ever.
No thanks, Facebook. I don't even have it installed because it sucks up so much data and battery. I may use messenger again one day, but today is not that day!
They need to come up with something original and quit copying others. Tired of not being able to uninstall there crap messenger and instagram
There is Facebook Lite that even includes the messenger itself and it's only a few MBs
It's actually 1.5Mb
I just searched for "facebook lite" in the Google Play store, but i don't see it. Am i missing something?
Use browser on your phone and it will work.
It's restricted in many countries, search for apk
Damn edit button doesn't work on mobile. Here is a link
http://www.apkmirror.com/apk/facebook-2/lite/
Nope, uses too much battery