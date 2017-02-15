Facebook's auto-playing videos are about to get much more annoying.
If you're not a fan of Facebook's auto-playing videos, get ready to be annoyed. Starting today, videos will auto-play with the sound enabled by default. If you don't have your phone set on silent, every time you scroll past an auto-playing video, you'll now hear the audio associated with it.
Facebook says that it introduced the change after receiving "positive feedback" from a beta test conducted last year:
Videos in News Feed have previously played silently — you tap on a video to hear sound. As people watch more video on phones, they've come to expect sound when the volume on their device is turned on. After testing sound on in News Feed and hearing positive feedback, we're slowly bringing it to more people. With this update, sound fades in and out as you scroll through videos in News Feed, bringing those videos to life.
Although videos will now play with the sound enabled, you'll be able to turn it off via settings:
If your phone is set to silent, videos will not play with sound. If you never want videos to play with sound, you can disable this feature by switching off "Videos in News Feed Start With Sound" in Settings. We'll also be showing in-product messages to tell people about the new sound on experience and controls.
You can now minimize a video and scroll through your News Feed, with the video continuing to play in the corner of your screen. Facebook is also making changes to the way vertical videos look on Android and iOS, including larger previews. Finally, Facebook's video app will make its debut on Amazon Fire TV, Samsung's smart TVs, and Apple TV.
Reader comments
Haha, who is beta testers, Facebook? Is it people who live and breathe social media? I guess so. So in their mind they don't care about their surroundings and they dont care about any noise coming from random idiotic videos on Facebook. What about normal people who are forced to be on Facebook because thats the only platform certain relatives are sharing their photos? Why not make silent by default as it was before and give an option to switch on sound in settings? How about that?
Positive feedback to be more annoying to people around you :D pure cancer this is :)
Noooooooooo!
Uhh, yeah, right. I'm sure what they meant by "hearing positive feedback", they really meant die-hards didn't notice, therefore, they received little negative feedback.
"People expect to hear sound"?! I doubt that very much, unless you're new to Facebook. Even then, after scrolling over a half-dozen videos, I'm sure most new users get the hint of how it works, and Facebook rarely - if ever - received any complaints.
first thing i do with any new phone is turn of FB autoplay.
Eh, not a setting I would want enabled but you can disable it pretty easily. I haven't used the Facebook app in ages though, does it still render phones unusable at times. On my S6 it would lock up the phone on a daily basis, when I uninstalled it my phone ran like new (for a while, until it just slowed down because Samsung).
I don't have the Facebook app on my phone; not so much because of minor annoyances like this, but because - in my experience - it's still a battery hog. Case in point: I installed the app on my phone at around 3:30 on Super Bowl Sunday, and my battery was fully charged. By halftime, my phone was overheating, and my battery was down to 47%.
As much as I'd love to say I'll reinstall it when the battery issue improves, I know that won't happen; that would require someone from Facebook to actually use the Android app. Now, I'm willing to change my mind if someone from AC can point to that issue being fixed. I'm not that stubborn.
First, I do not use their mobile app - sucks with the battery. And then for the web I immediately disabled this auto-run via setting. Stupid way to force show the video and later say - we have more video view than YouTube.
👎
Positive feedback, lol. I wonder what those beta testers were given for their honest opinion... Glad I never got into Facebook.
Please God kill me now... Figuratively...
Things like this make me glad I uninstalled FB from my phone. They also keep giving me reasons to go to their site less and less.
Who gave the positive feedback, 15 year olds?
Ugh. How irritating.
Don't use it much, and will now use it even less. Well done FB.
This post needs to be more specific about where "Videos in News Feed Start With Sound" in Settings is found. I looked in Facebook and in Android Settings and could not find it.