Facebook may be coming to a TV near you.

Facebook thinks you need more of its app in your life, so it's starting to roll out a new TV-centric app for set-top boxes like Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, as well as the Apple TV.

This is all part of Facebook's evolving plans for its video platform, which was announced at the Code Media conference by Facebook's VP of Partnerships, Dan Rose. The conference is sponsored by Recode who first reported this news.

Rose described how Facebook imagined users might use this new Facebook app to catch up on all that Facebook content they missed during the day:

"A lot of people when they're watching video on News Feed during the day will save it for later because they don't have time to watch that three-minute video. Now it's easy to go on your TV if you want to do that at night."

The new app will begin launching over the next few weeks, and will offer Facebook users a new way to digest video content from their favorite content creators. As reported earlier by Recode, Facebook is also looking to pivot away from paying publishers from posting live video and instead encouraging content creators to post longer, premium video content.

While there's no denying that videos dominate the news feed these days, we're not sure if Facebook on TV is a top priority for most people. But we sure are curious to see how Facebook continues to develop its video content strategy moving forward. No word on when an Android TV version will hit, if ever.